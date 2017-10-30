2 Important Signals From Microsoft's Earnings

As Microsoft (MSFT) comes out of its first quarter 2018 earnings call after market close on Thursday, October 26, there are a couple of things I’d like to cover. First, the relevant numbers for the quarter, and second why I think this is probably the best time investors will have of getting in at this price point - at least for the foreseeable future. The second point is where I talk about the two signals mentioned in the article's title.

As I pointed out in a recent article (see cited excerpt below), the odds of Microsoft performing poorly in the cloud segment are very low because of the market positions of their various business lines, and Microsoft’s first quarter earnings merely proved that the company’s cloud business is on a steady march toward higher ground.

“To be honest, the chances of a pullback are quite slim. Let me get that out of the way. That’s because Microsoft has two business units that are clearly up front, another two that are most certainly in the game and growing, and just one that is a little shaky at the moment.” - SA Article on the Possibility of a Microsoft Pullback

Microsoft reported adjusted earnings of 84 cents and revenues of $24.5 billion. Earnings were 12 cents higher than the 72 cents Wall Street was expecting, thanks to Microsoft beating Street estimates for revenues by nearly a billion dollars. Microsoft has now beaten Wall Street estimates for the last nine quarters except for one. Wall Street has somehow not been able to pin down Microsoft’s numbers, and the company has its surging as-a-Service product revenues to thank for that.

Cloud Computing Products

It was nearly two year and half years ago, on April 2015, that Microsoft announced that it would be targeting $20 billion in annual revenues from its cloud computing business by fiscal 2018. Commercial cloud ARR (annualized run rate) was around $6.3 billion at the time. As of Q1 2018, the company already raced past $20 billion. Considering the rate at which cloud revenues have grown in the last four quarters, Microsoft’s cloud revenue for fiscal 2018 is going to be far above that level.

For those who aren’t aware, Microsoft calculates ARR by multiplying that quarter’s final month’s revenue times 12. It basically means that in the month of September, revenue from all cloud products stood at $1.67 billion, which gives an ARR of $20.04 billion.

As you can see from the chart above, Microsoft’s cloud ARR has been expanding in the above-50% range for the past several quarters. If Microsoft manages to stay at the above 50% growth level, by the end of fourth quarter of 2018 its cloud ARR will have moved past $28 billion.

Again, the chances of that not happening are very slim, because the kind of momentum that the growth rate currently has will make sure that even a slowdown will take more than a couple of quarters to have a significant negative impact on cloud growth rates.

Software as a Service

Microsoft’s gravity defying cloud revenue growth was made possible due to Office 365’s huge success, although Dynamics 365 is slowly getting into shape as well. Office 365 commercial revenue grew 42% during the quarter, which is the lowest growth rate the company has posted since it started reporting the numbers in Q1 2016.

As you can see from the chart, growth rate has slowly been moving down, and that trend might well continue in the future as well because Microsoft has already gone well past 100 million commercial subscribers for Office 365. Due to the sheer size of its customer base, the odds of growth slowing down are greater than the odds of it increasing. But don’t take that as a sign of weakness within the business unit. With little to no competition in the office productivity domain, growth is still several quarters, if not years, away from plateauing.

Dynamics 365, Microsoft’s ERP/CRM product, grew by 69% during the quarter, after growing 82% and 75% and during the third and fourth quarters of 2017. If Dynamics 365 continues its current growth rates, it will go a long way in supporting the Productivity and Business Processes segment to grow the way it has been growing over the past few quarters.

Infrastructure as a Service

Source: Synergy

Microsoft Azure is still in second place when it comes to Infrastructure as a Service, but the business unit is still growing at an impressive clip. Azure revenues grew 90% during the quarter, and has been growing above that level since the first quarter of 2016. Once again, due to the rate at which Azure has grown in the recent past, the strong double-digit performance is extremely likely to continue through the rest of the year.

Microsoft’s Non-Cloud Products

Source: Microsoft Q1- 2018 Earnings Slides

Microsoft’s More Personal Computing segment reported flat growth during the quarter, and the company will be more than happy even if it stayed that way through the rest of fiscal 2018. Microsoft’s misadventures in the smartphone market remain a drag on this segment. During the earnings call the company noted that when the growth in its phone unit were excluded, More Personal Computing revenues grew by 3%.

Windows OEM revenue grew 4%, while OEM Pro revenue grew by 7% due to an improvement in the commercial and consumer markets. CFO Amy Hood told analysts:

“Both the commercial and the consumer PC markets were better than we expected, contributing to OEM revenue growth of 4%.”

Hood’s statement makes it clear that Microsoft is not really expecting the PC market to roar back to life this year. According to data from research firm Gartner, worldwide PC shipments during the third quarter declined by 3.6%. So, Microsoft is actually bucking the trend in this area.

Search Advertising and Surface revenues grew in double digits during the quarter, while the Gaming segment reported a one percent increase. But with Windows contributing a major portion of More Personal Computing’s overall revenues, the fortunes of the segment will depend on how the PC market moves during the rest of year and how Microsoft is able to weather it. If recent market trends and Microsoft’s performance are anything to go by, then things don’t actually look too bad for the segment.

Microsoft has forecasted for $11.7 billion to $12.1 billion in revenues from More Personal Computing for the second quarter of 2018. During the second quarter of 2017, Microsoft posted $11.8 billion for this segment. As such, the company is expecting flat to low single-digit growth during the second quarter.

Investment Case

I mentioned earlier that this would probably be the best time to load up on MSFT. All the relevant metrics point to that conclusion. The days of Microsoft - as well as investors - fearing steep declines in Windows revenues are past, and cloud-related revenues are now more than capable of absorbing even a sharp drop in Windows revenues, which doesn’t look like it’s actually happening yet. Moreover, the various components of the More Personal Computing segment, including Windows, have all shown positive growth during the quarter.

That clearly indicates two things: that the chances of a pullback are even slimmer than before, and that there’s enough momentum for Microsoft’s stock to continue setting new 52-week highs in the short to medium term. With overall revenues now on a firm growth path, there’s little chance that a rude shock will set off a stock slide.

To me, that’s as clear as it gets in terms of an investment case. The real issue here is that market estimates were way off on Q1-18 numbers, and that's mainly because the dominance and growth potential of Office 365 (primarily) have been underestimated. With Dynamics 365 now in the game and growing at above-50% levels, along with strong growth in every other cloud-related segment, I believe there's still plenty of upside left.

What are the risks, considering that MSFT is now trading at all-time highs? As I mentioned in my previous piece (linked at the beginning of this one), growth rate declines in cloud revenues and a sharp revenue decline in the More Personal Computing segment are the main risks at this point, and the level of risk is extremely low considering the results of the past three quarters.

Let's look at this another way.





Source: Finviz

Microsoft is now trading at a forward P/E of 23.31. When compared to its peer group (large companies that are growing at double-digit rates), Microsoft looks fairly valued at the current price point.

If we use Ben Graham’s formula, using Microsoft’s trailing twelve months EPS of $2.86, a projected growth rate of 10% and current corporate AAA bond yield of 3.63%, we arrive at an intrinsic value of $98.80.



There is enough margin of safety at the current price point, which makes Microsoft a good buy at the current levels.

The high side of Street analysts' price target is $90, and the current price (as of this writing) is sub-$85 after popping to $85.61 the day after earnings.

Buy on the dips if you must, but Microsoft is only going to head upward from here. This is now the kind of company that you can buy and hold for a very long time.