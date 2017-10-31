Following People On Seeking Alpha

We recently pushed live a new section on Seeking Alpha - "People I Follow". Here’s the background, and an explanation:

Following people has always been important for Seeking Alpha users, perhaps because our articles are written by actual investors who have distinct approaches to investing and writing styles. When Seeking Alpha users find authors whose investment style and thought processes match their own, they often want to follow them so they can know when they publish new articles.

The same is true of comments. The comments on Seeking Alpha articles can be better than the articles themselves. When you discover a really smart commenter whose investing interests match your own, by following them you not only get to read their comments, but you also discover which articles they are commenting on.

Until recently, you could find articles and comments by people you follow in the former "My Feed". The new "People" experience, linked on the main navigation menu of the desktop site, is cleaner and more powerful.

If you’re already following article authors and commenters, you can try "People" immediately. If you’re looking for ideas of who to follow, think about the articles you most enjoyed amongst the articles you’ve read, and check out these recommendations. And you can click on the "Follow" button at the top of this article to start following the Product Team if you’d like updates about improvements we’re making to Seeking Alpha.

We’re excited to launch "People", and think there are lots of improvements we can make to it. Please try it, and let me know in the comments below what improvements you’d recommend.

-- David Jackson, Seeking Alpha founder and head of product