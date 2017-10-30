How Wal-Mart And Target Are Handling Amazon's Acquisition Of Whole Foods Market

After Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its $13.7 billion merger with the large organic grocer Whole Foods Market a large concern started among competitors. The deal officially closed on August 28th, 2017 making it a large threat for many grocery stores, as well as retail stores Amazon is looking towards the future, hoping to have their "Amazon Lockers" available at many locations. The idea of Amazon Locker is similar to a post office box. They are defined on the Amazon website as "secure, self-service kiosks where customers can pick up Amazon.com packages at a time and place that is convenient for them". With these new lockers, Amazon and Whole Food shoppers can do both pick up or return their Amazon purchases at their local Whole Foods Market. Amazon's future of convenience is even more prevalent now that all Whole-Food brand products will be sold through Amazon.com, AmazonFresh, Prime Pantry and lastly, PrimeNow.

With Amazon cutting the Whole Food prices by approximately 40% on just the first day of the deal closing, there is now much more pressure on the competitors in similar business. Amazon's acquisition is it's biggest to date, considerably surpassing its previous acquisitions of companies like Zappos and Souq as seen in the chart below.



The purchase of Whole Foods has brought in a lot of new customers, especially the wealthier customers of competing stores such as Wal-Mart (WMT) and Target (TGT).

Wal-Mart's Strategy

One company to take a large hit is the multinational retail corporation Wal-Mart. Since the acquisition in August, Wal-Mart has lost around 25% of its customer base to the new and improved Whole Foods Market. Although it has fallen behind Amazon and Whole Foods, Wal-Mart is still reporting sales growth and is beating competing retail stores like Target (NYSE:TGT) and Macys (M). Wal-Mart's CEO Doug McMillion has been quoted telling Wall Street analysts that their e-commerce growth may increase back to the 20% to the 30% range. This would be credited to the various initiatives they are taking for their online website. About a month ago, Wal-Mart purchased a small online retailer Jet.com. This purchase will be beneficial for Wal-Mart in building their online market. In Wal-Mart's 8-K Filing on October 10th, it was stated that McMillon, will devote time to discussing improvements on website traffic and comp sales, as well as, "strong eCommerce growth and expanded online assortment, two-day free shipping with no membership fee and over 1,000 online grocery pickup locations". Wal-Mart will also be working on one-hour delivery services which they hope will be helpful to communities in times of disaster.

Another part of the companies plan is to invest money in the incorporation of a larger range of products on their website, as well as, incorporating grocery pick ups at all of their stories. If Wal-Mart is successful in integrating these new initiatives, they will continue to beat their usual competition and prevent their corporation from losing any more customers to Amazon and Whole Foods Market. Since the announcement of the acquisition, Wal-Mart has gone as low as $77.67 per share, but has since gone back up averaging around $85 for the month of October.

When looking at Wal-Mart's Quarter 2 results, you can see that their net sales are down about $2,000 from the previous years second quarter. However, their e-commerce net sales has grown by 60%. The filing states the reason for this as "customers continued to respond well to new initiatives and an expanded of more than 67 million SKU's. By the end of the quarter, their EPS had increased from $.90 to $.98 cents with a total increase in total revenue of $2.5 billion. Another company that is trying to offset the impact of Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods is Target.

Target's Strategy

The second-largest discount store in the United States, Target had already been in competition with Amazon for many years. However, now that Amazon can offer food at an actual store, Target has been severely impacted. After the news was released of the acquisition, Target's stock dropped 3% almost immediately. Since Target has always been second to Wal-Mart they are losing an even larger amount of their customer base to this new acquisition. Like Wal-Mart, Target has put a plan in place to continue to have an increase in sales and hopefully gain new customers and maintain the old.

Target's CEO Brian Cornell has shared their plan, stating that they will be cutting prices on, "thousands of items, from cereal and paper towels to baby formula, razors, bath tissue and more". They are hoping to move to an approach more similar to Aldi the discount grocery store. This would include removing many advertisements as well as multiple signs seen throughout the store while shopping. They are hoping that where they will save in this area they can use to offset the immense price cuts of everyday household items.

This has since appeared a successful strategy for Target. According to Target's Quarter 2 results, their EPS has increased 14.2% from last year. They had an increase in sales of 1.3% which Brian Cornell states that is reflects growth "in both our store and digital channels". Since the announcement, Targets lowest month was August, hitting its lowest point of $54.35 per share on August 15th. The remainder of August and the beginning of September remained pretty low, however the end of September and thus far in October the price per share has a consistent increasing amount. Although their second quarter sales were a 10% decrease from Quarter 1, like expected from their new strategy, their digital channel increased by 32%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, when Amazon first announced its acquisition of Whole Foods Market, the market possibly overreacted. Companies like Wal-Mart and Target took an initial hit with Wal-Mart's stock decreasing by 4.65 and Target's stock by 5.14.While at the same time, Amazon's stock increased by 2.44, and Whole Food Market's by 29.10% as illustrated in the chart below.



Amazon shakes up the grocery business with its $13.7-billion deal to buy Whole Foods

However, since the middle of September their stock prices have been on a steady rise, which could be a result of the efforts they are attempting to stop their customers from moving to the new and improve Whole Foods and Amazon mega house. If they are successful with their efforts their online net sales should increase and their corporations stock should continue to grow or stay relatively constant.

