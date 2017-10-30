Swedbank: Risks Keep Growing

Therefore, the strategy of selling upside volatility options could be lucrative for the foreseeable future and until the slowdown takes place.

Swedbank stock price has stagnated during 2017 at around SEK200. The market does not believe on optical prospects of higher GDP and banking profits and weights more balance sheet risk.

Swedish GDP growth is still strong, at 3.2% annualized, but risks in its two “twin bubbles” – real estate and banking – have consolidated and became bigger during 2017.

Since our first article, Swedbank stock price has stagnated from SEK213.8 to SEK205 today, combined with mixed news about the situation of the Swedish economy.

In our first article on Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) published on the 9th November 2016, we said:

“The implementation of several QE programmes in the Eurozone has forced Sweden to implement its own quantitative easing round in order to keep the exchange rate stable. This injection of liquidity in Sweden at the worst possible time has generated an environment of negative real interest rates and created a huge real estate and financial bubble. Swedbank is significantly exposed to the real estate market in Sweden, but for the moment, profits from the bubble will keep the stock price high. Therefore, the sale of short-term downside volatility should be a lucrative strategy for a bank's investor.”

Since then, Swedbank stock price has stagnated from SEK213.8 to SEK205 today, generating significant profits for our strategy. The motionless price behaviour has been combined with mixed news about the situation of the Swedish economy and its twin financial and real estate bubbles.

The Swedish economy is still riding the bubble

Swedish GDP growth is still strong, at 3.2% annualized; quarter-on-quarter growth is even better, at 1.3%, counting from July; this is the longest path of expansion since 2015.

This performance is driven mainly by construction (+20% annualized growth), services (3.7% growth), and manufacturing (+5% annualized growth) sectors, which account for 6%, 51%, and 15% of GDP, respectively. We should note that a significant part of services and manufacturing GDP is linked to the construction sector - suppliers of building materials and real estate related services, for example. In terms of contribution to GDP growth, construction adds 134bps, manufacturing adds 74bps, and services adds 188bps to overall annualized Swedish GDP growth.

As a consequence of this brief analysis, the construction sector – directly and indirectly – is key for the Swedish economy.

GDP growth is financed to a notable extent by debt: private debt to GDP reached a very high 263% in December 2016, slightly down from an all-time maximum of 275% in 2009. This compares with a 176% private debt over GDP in the United States, 149.5% in Germany, and 223% in France.

With this level of private indebtedness, a low public debt over GDP – 41.6% at the end of 2016 - does not add a significant degree of stability to the financial system: financial systemic risk is, at the end of the third quarter of 2017, very high.

On a positive note, the current account balance at the end of the second quarter was a healthy 4.7%, mainly driven by manufacturing exports and the government budget did show a small surplus of 0.9% of GDP – data from Q4 2016.

Summarizing, the Swedish macro framework shows a risky picture with a couple of minor positive elements.

Deepening the analysis to a sectorial level, the main risk and major development over the last five years is the consolidation and expansion of the twin bubbles in the real estate and banking sectors.

Real estate and banking: risks increase

Record low interest rates -0.5% - have fuelled a huge real estate bubble, particularly in main cities such as Stockholm. Since 2005, real estate prices in Sweden have increased around 240% on average.

All evidence shows the real estate bubble is in full swing, but some indicators could point to a short-term cooling off of the real estate market - average increased time of new property sale, stagnation of house, and apartment prices during September. A similar situation with some twists is developing in Australia (See our article “Australian banks: in a shadow slowdown”).

As is widely known, it is very difficult to call the top of a real estate bubble even when all elements are there: high level of private debt, negative interest rates, overpriced property and awareness of the situation by the market. But we can safely say that the crash will happen, and that when it happens, the real estate slowdown will have a major impact on the second “twin bubble” of the Swedish economy: the banking system.

Swedbank and the Swedish banking system: leveraged and fragile

Swedbank presented Q3 results on the 24th October 2017. Overall, the bank’s balance sheet risk is still notable, and in some areas, it increased when compared with the second quarter of 2017.

Loan to deposits ratio reduced slightly from 166% to 164% but is still high. A worrying Cost Income ratio of 37% - too good when compared with an average reading of around 50% - gives the analyst a grasp of the level of revenues necessary to fund the expenses of a commercial bank and still generate this kind of outstanding ratio; this is typical of a boom situation in the banking industry.

In terms of leverage, the level of equity over assets is conservative, 19% of the overall, fruit of the prudent policy of the Riksbank.

But such a wide buffer will not be enough in the case of a major crash due to the riskiness of the bank’s balance sheet: even with a high level of equity, Swedbank was making an ROE of 15% at the end of the quarter; this means that with a more reasonable level of equity over assets, around 13%, ROE (return on equity) of the Swedish lender would be around 23% - again, a high reading typical of the top of the cycle.

Stock price and the future

Swedbank stock price has stagnated during 2017 at around SEK200. Price Earnings ratio is reasonable at 12.4 times, but Price Book Value is high, at 1.78, implying a high level of earnings when compared with the level of equity necessary to sustain them.

Overall, the picture of the technical chart and the valuation of the stock is that of a bank at the top of the cycle and maybe already on a descending path.

As a consequence, the pertinent question is: is now the right moment to short the stock? Not yet, in our view. It seems clear that Swedbank is riding the bubble in which the country’s economy is immersed; it seems clear too that some early signs of exhaustion are already public. But no major breakdown has happened so far.

It is very risky to short a leading bank in an economy growing at 3%, with a positive current account balance of 4% and a low public debt. We could very easily be right in the analysis but wrong in the timing. That would be a costly error with a gross dividend yield of 6.3% and significant stock borrowing fees.

The Swedish real estate and financial bubbles will pop, but it is better to join the event when there is more visibility on the timing.

Nevertheless, it seems the market does not believe Swedbank stock price will go higher, even with optical prospects of higher GDP and banking profits. It looks likely the market weights more the increasing fragility of Swedbank’s balance sheet compared with extra profits to be made by the lender until the bubble busts.

Therefore, the strategy of selling upside volatility options could be lucrative for the foreseeable future and until the slowdown takes place.

