Subscription growth becomes less important

Netflix (NFLX) has been on a tear recently hitting a high over $200 after they reported they will be raising prices on their mid-level and premium tier plans. They also reported subscriber numbers beating consensus and the stock hit an all-time high. However, they subsequently announced that they would be increasing their original content spend to the order of $7-8 Billion for 2018 from $6 Billion in 2017. Since then, investors seem to have taken a bit of a pause trying to digest what this really means for Netflix's future.

Now for the longest time, Netflix has been a stock that trades purely on subscriber numbers over any other fundamental metric. I think this time, Netflix is giving the clearest indication to date of why investors should start looking beyond those metrics. I will explain why in this article.

Original content

When Netflix announced they would start developing original content, I thought it was the right move for them. Without exclusive content to distinguish them from other services, Netflix is just a middleman who will eventually be muscled out by the likes of Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), etc., which do not necessarily need to generate a profit on providing video services on their platform.

That being said, there are also considerable risks that come with getting into original content. For one, original exclusive content is more expensive, well, because it is exclusive. Consider for example the growth in Netflix annual content spend over the past few years shown below. Netflix was set to spend $7 Billion in 2018 but after the price increases, updated their estimate to up to $8 Billion. This will only get worse over the next few years as they try to replace more of their licensed content with original content.

Source: Statista

Now if you are wondering how the $8 Billion compares to the annual budget of other content creators, consider the below figure for estimated content budgets for 2017. Netflix next year is expected to spend over 3 times the amount HBO spent on its programming in 2017!

Supporters of Netflix often talk about how the company is able to gauge customer interests based on the massive data on viewing habits they collect from their subscribers and how this helps them efficiently produce and license content. Well, if that is indeed the case, it certainly does not seem to be showing up in terms of quality of content relative to the amount of money they are spending on it!

Source: L2inc

Netflix Chief Content Officer, Ted Sarandos, has said most of their budget still goes towards licensed content and they are aiming to move to 50% and beyond of original content over the next couple of years. The problem with this is that it only means their content spend has to increase that much more in order to maintain anywhere close to the amount of content they have on their platform right now.

As a fellow SA contributor recently pointed out, their catalogue has already shrunk significantly from a few years back and this will only continue going forward unless they drastically increase their spend in their attempt to offset licensed content with original content.

“The vast majority is still licensed content. We’re still a couple years from seeing it go 50-50.” - Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer

Negative cash flow for years to come?

Netflix recently priced its largest dollar denominated debt offering of $1.6 Billion after bumping up their content spend for 2018 by a billion dollars. First of all, let me state that the bond market is insane to price these April 15, 2028 notes at 4.875%. What I find more interesting though is the fact that Netflix chose to issue this debt as 10-year notes when they plan to spend most of it over the next year!

Netflix has long argued that it is only spending future revenue and the reason it has to issue debt is because cash flow requirements for original content is very front-loaded and it will need to spend on content now to generate the said future revenue. Also, as per their guidance on content amortization, Netflix also states that 90% of the costs of original content is amortized over the first 4 years. Well, if this indeed is true and most if not all the monies collected by this issuance will be used in 2018, how is it that Netflix wants to issue this debt as 10-year notes?

Shouldn't the increase in revenue over say the next five years be sufficient to cover this content spend? For what it's worth their new bonds are currently underwater and I think investors will be lucky to come out unscathed if Netflix continues down its path of ever-increasing content spend.

Subscription growth becomes less important

This brings me to a final topic I want to discuss. The reason Netflix supporters put so much weight to subscriber numbers is because all else equal, this is the one metric that will determine how successful the company can be. Consider the stock reaction when Netflix announced that they would increase prices. Firstly, the reaction was premature. The real test here would be to see whether Netflix can maintain and continue to grow its subscriber base while charging the higher prices thereby demonstrating their pricing power. Should the stock have reacted even more positively if Netflix had announced it would double its subscription cost?

Secondly, the argument that they are able to maintain and grow their subscriber base at higher subscription prices is only valid when they have a stable content spend. Immediately after Netflix announced their price increase, they also announced that they would increase their content spend for next year by a billion dollars. This completely defeats the argument. If Netflix were to double their annual content spend to $12 Billion, I'm sure they would be able to further accelerate their subscriber growth because more people find value in the platform.

However, that doesn't say anything about whether the company can be profitable at a given level of content spend. When you are at a point where your annual spend is expected to be 3 times the spend of the perceived industry leader (HBO), investors should start asking more questions.

All this would be fine if we were talking about a startup or a small company disrupting the industry. However, Netflix is most certainly not that. Netflix currently sports a market cap over $85 Billion and as shown below, this market cap is certainly not justified based purely on the fundamentals of the business.

Source: FundamentalSpeculation

Netflix has been in business for over 20 years at this point and has been running its streaming service for over 10 years. It is high time Netflix demonstrates the viability of its business model. Investors in Netflix stock so far have been rewarded without any answers to these questions as this prolonged Fed-induced bull market continues. The market cycle however has not gone away. There will be a recession at some point; we may even be at the beginning of one at this point. When it does eventually take hold, investors will start to ask these questions and there will be the inevitable repricing in shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are short NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The Content provided in this article should be used for informational and educational purposes only and is not intended to provide tax, legal, insurance, investment, or financial advice, and the content is not intended to be a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of a relevant professional with any questions about any financial, legal or other decision you are seeking to make. Any views expressed by Laxman Vembar are his own and do not necessarily reflect the view, opinions and positions of FundamentalSpeculation.IO. Finally, you should not rely solely on the information provided by the models on FundamentalSpeculation.IO in making investment decisions, but you should consider this information in the context of all information available to you.