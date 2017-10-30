Nutrisystem: Reiterate Buy With A Target Of $64

With returns of nearly 55%, Nutrisystem (NTRI) has been my best call on Seeking Alpha this year. The company reported another banner quarter on Thursday but investor's sent the stock down 10.5% anyway. The reaction is similar to the one seen in the second quarter when the stock plunged after a massive earnings beat and 30% growth in revenues. There was hardly anything one could nitpick in the results of both quarters. Rational explanations do fail at times, and in such times Behavioral economics does a better job of explaining a contrast.

In general, people overreact to vivid, emotional stories and underreact to dull information or when they have prior strong expectations

- Raife Giovinazzo, Lead Portfolio Manager of Fuller & Thaler fund

(Richard Thaler, the 2017 Economics Nobel winner is the Principal of the fund which manages $6.1 billion for JP Morgan Asset Management)

After reading the transcript of the earnings calls I can hardly say I came out with additional insights on the forward outlook of the industry or the business. Therefore, company's earnings could have underwhelmed on the story front rather than on numbers which looked solid.

For investors willing to look over such behavioral quirks this is clearly an opportunity. I am not saying that we will see a repeat of the kind of spectacular returns observed since early 2016. But there's room for an additional 20% return in the next 14 months. In my previous article, I had a rating but did not have a target. I correct this shortcoming of the previous article in this piece.

Earnings highlights and assumptions for projections

A key reason why the stock is so volatile is the difficulty in getting a grip on future growth rates. The company does not provide any guidance beyond the current fiscal year.

Source: 3Q Press Release

In the first three quarters of this year, revenues increased by 29.6% and operating profits by 63%. What we can infer by scrutinizing the income statement is that the company still gets an equal bang for its buck for investments in marketing. For instance, YTD marketing expenses have increased by 31% and revenues by 29.6%. Specifically in the third quarter marketing expenses were up 25.6% and revenues by 27% highlighting the company's effective call to action. When the divergence between growth in marketing spend and revenues increases, I think it would be safe to assume inflection. But that is still a vague statement. How much divergence exactly?

A spurt in revenues has allowed Nutrisystem to gain significant leverage in G&A. That is how the company managed to build operating profits at more than twice the growth rate of sales. As far as the specific point is concerned, G&A has been growing at roughly half the rate of marketing expenses. If G&A is 25% of SG&A at the time of inflection, simple math tells us that inflection occurs if sales growth occurs at a rate 17% lower than growth in marketing spend. Note that in the last three-quarters G&A was 30% of SG&A. But this ratio will drop as marketing spend increases at a faster rate than administrative expenses.

Getting back to the point of assuming the growth rate, I don't think investors should fret too much over the 2% -3% q-o-q decline in revenue growth. A lot of value is being created at the operating margin level. As long as the surge in operating profits exceeds growth in revenues, the company will continue to return excess returns on its capital investments. For my projections, I have assumed growth rate crashing to 20% in 2018, 10% in 2019, and then gradually shrinking to 5% by 2023. These are not assumed to be practical. These are assumed to be ultra-conservative.

I think a double-digit advancement in the rate of sales till 2019 should allow the firm to cement benefits from G&A leverage. I have, therefore, modeled a 400 basis point (by 2023) expansion in operating margins to 29%. Capex has been modeled at 2.2% of sales which is again conservative and is at TTM level. Ideally, I think capex should drop below 2% of sales because increased G&A leverage has also ensured that the company's capital investments as a percent of sales have been decreasing year-after-year.

Nutrisystem does not have any debt on its balance sheet and therefore the cost of equity is also the cost of capital. I have considered the 10-year treasury yield of 2.4% as the risk-free rate, an equity risk premium of 6%, and a beta of 1.12 (Source: 60M Beta, Seeking Alpha). Using CAPM the cost of capital I used to value the company was 9.12%.

Based on the above assumptions I have a December 2018 target of $64 on the stock. Based on current prices, effectively I am calling a 20% ex-dividend returns over the next fourteen months.

Secular Tailwind

I think a secular tailwind for a business like Nutrisystem lies in the science behind weight loss. This is especially important when we look at WHO statistics for obesity. Mckinsey estimates that the cost of obesity at $2 trillion is as high as smoking. Therefore, with the kind of money riding on keeping the populace lean, it pays to pay attention to scientific studies.

There are just two ways to go about weight loss - exercise more and eat less. Numerous studies highlight that while exercise has upside for physical health, its utility in weight maintenance is inferior to diet control. There's a PR game being played out as well. For instance, Coca-Cola (KO) was seen funding research that shifted blame away from bad diets to exercise. But these can be found out by personal experience and recently even Pepsi (PEP) has moved towards reducing sugar content in its beverages. I think a company in the business for ingesting fewer calories does have a solid tailwind in the medium term future. Therefore, the projections especially on the top line seem too conservative and probably are conservative. But since the broad trajectory of my rating is bullish anyway, I intend to reserve these forecasts until the company provides guidance in future analyst calls.

In conclusion...

Until further updates for my assumptions, I reiterate BUY rating on Nutrisystem with a December 2018 target of $64.

