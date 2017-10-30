AMD: Profitability, With A Bitter Aftertaste

Rethink Technology business briefs for October 30, 2017.

The betrayal of Mr. Market

Source: AnandTech

The market's reaction to the earnings report of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has left supporters with no alternative but to condemn the vagaries of fickle Mr. Market. The irony of this seems to be lost on them. All through 2016 Mr. Market was repeatedly invoked as validation of the bull thesis. Anyone, including myself, who dared challenge the wisdom of Mr. Market was simply stupid. Didn't I understand the concept of market efficiency?

Oh yes. Now, AMD's share price has collapsed more than 18% (as of the morning of the 30) since the earnings report on October 24.

It always was obvious to those of us who look beyond the current earnings report where this was all going, but it was necessary to wait out the marketing hype in order for the true impact of AMD's products to be ascertained by the market. Now, after three quarters of 2017, and the introductions of Ryzen, EPYC, Threadripper and Vega, the market has a pretty good reading on the impact of those products.

The impact has been pretty flaccid. AMD was finally able to eke out a small GAAP profit of $71 million in Q3 or $0.07 per diluted share. This was despite a substantial 25.7% y/y gain in revenue to $1.64 billion. The revenue gain was exclusively in the Computing and Graphics segment, which saw a 73.5 % y/y gain to $819 million. Yet, despite this, the segment only posted an operating profit of $70 million.

I point this out because of a fundamental flaw in the bull case of AMD as it was often presented by fans last year. The thesis was that all AMD had to do was increase its market share slightly, and this would yield a huge revenue and profit windfall for AMD. The fans never accounted for AMD's very tough and determined competition.

Increasing market share did yield a substantial revenue boost, but profitability, not so much. Gross margin remains well below its peers at 35%. AMD management likes to compare performance to AMD's past, but the comparisons that matter are with AMD's present competitors.

Nvidia (NVDA) has yet to report, but Intel (INTC) has reported its Q3 results. Intel's gross margin was 61% on revenue of $16.3 billion. Intel's GAAP net income of $4.5 billion dwarfed AMD's total revenue. Heck, Intel's R&D budget at $3.22 billion is larger than AMD's total revenue.

Under the impact of Ryzen, the Client Computing Group platform revenue did decline slightly by 1.5% y/y to $8.132 billion, but operating income actually grew 8% y/y to $3.6 billion. This demolishes one of the cherished fantasies of the AMD fans that AMD would be able to erode Intel's profitability.

And in the datacenter, there was no apparent impact. Platform revenue was up 6.6% y/y to $4.44 billion. AMD supporters like to make excuses for the lack of impact of AMD in the datacenter, pointing out that it takes a long time to get through the certification process and win orders.

But AMD has had a long time. A year ago, CEO Lisa Su acknowledged under analyst questioning during the 2016 Q3 conference call that AMD had already sampled server processors to customers:

As it relates to Zen, we are on track to launch in the first half of the year, for both our desktops and our servers. The desktop launch will go first, and it is on track for the first quarter, and then the server launch will go in the second quarter. We’ve had a wide amount of sampling that’s gone on in the third quarter. We have multiple customers on both the PC side, as well as the server side, who have working hardware now in their labs. (Bold added for emphasis.) They’re bringing up their platforms and software, and we’re very pleased with how smoothly it’s coming up, actually. So you asked specifically about the server side. Our focus on servers is really across the OEM business, including enterprise, as well as the cloud data centers. And I think the key for us is we’re getting a lot of interest from our partners, and we continue to work with them to bring up their systems. But I think we are optimistic about where we are in the Zen bring-up, and the Zen launch cycle.

AMD simply hasn't had many takers for EPYC.

The window of opportunity begins to close

One way to think about the market reaction is that this was really the year of opportunity for AMD. For whatever reasons, both of AMD's competitors chose not to press their advantages, and allowed AMD to field its new Ryzen and Vega products with only modest challenges to them.

Intel has responded to Ryzen with its slightly upgraded 8th gen Core series processors. Still being manufactured on Intel's 14 nm process, they represented only incremental improvements. Intel's 10 nm process got delayed into 2018.

Nvidia, likewise, chose not to introduce a new Volta generation of consumer GPUs, leaving improved versions of Pascal to fend off the Vega challenge. Nvidia also seemed to pass on TSMC's (TSM) 10 nm process, probably because it would be too expensive to use for its GPUs.

This was the opportunity for AMD to make substantial gains, but it hasn't really worked out. Intel's 7th Gen Kaby Lake processors were always superior in single thread performance, and 8th Gen simply extends this lead. As much as AMD supporters like to tout the multithreaded capability of Ryzen, the fact is, there just isn't that much market for it.

The key market for desktop processors is driven by PC gaming, and Intel was widely acknowledged to offer superior performance and value in the Core i7-7700K. Intel's 8th Gen 8700K only extended that lead.

The situation was even more lopsided in favor of Nvidia. Vega landed with a nasty splat as it became obvious that it wasn't even competitive with Pascal. Nvidia's reading of the situation that it didn't need to introduce a new GPU series turned out to be correct. Vega was hopelessly outmatched in energy efficiency, making it a non-starter for deep learning and high performance computing.

As we come to the end of the year, AMD's window of opportunity is beginning to close. Next year Intel will begin rolling out processors on its long delayed 10 nm node. The first processors to be released will be low power thin client (notebook and tablet) processors that will compete against AMD's mobile Ryzen processors. Once again, I expect Intel to extend its lead in single thread performance, which counts for a lot in the low-power mobile market.

Next year also will see a new generation of GPUs from Nvidia. Timing and performance characteristics are unknown, but I suspect that Nvidia will be able to release 12 nm or 10 nm (TSMC processes) that are superior to Pascal and AMD's Vega.

Waiting for next year's miracle

Next year could see a real bloodletting as Intel's and Nvidia's new products are released, if AMD has nothing to respond with. Of course, next year is supposed to see the arrival of Global Foundries' 7 nm process, just in time to save AMD's bacon.

It could happen, but it will be the first time that a foundry or semiconductor manufacturer has ever skipped a node. Global Foundries has never been a particularly strong player when it comes to leading edge nodes. GloFo needed Samsung's (OTC:SSNLF) help in order to get 14 nm off the ground, and even then trailed Samsung by a year.

The investment thesis for AMD comes down to betting that GloFo will pull off the miracle. If GloFo succeeds, AMD's future is assured. If GloFo fails, AMD reverts to a money losing niche producer of second-class processors. Faced with this prospect, it's no wonder so many AMD investors are starting to bail. I continue to rate AMD a sell.