Constellium: Bull Thesis Gets Better And Better

Constellium NV's (CSTM) stock is reaching not only new 52-week highs, but highs the stock has not seen for the past couple of years. Raising guidance, while continuing to deleverage the overburdened company, as metal prices appreciate and auto body sales escalate, are resulting in an uptick in expectations for future performance that is being reflected in the company's rising stock price.

One of the benefits of a rising aluminum metals market is that Constellium is able to pass off substantial portions of the rise in costs directly to its customers, while its revenue numbers jump as customers pay more and more money for the same amount of product.

Aluminum has had a nice run over the last year which has helped Constellium raise its revenue numbers 7% year over year to EUR $1.3 billion while its earnings jumped 15% to EUR 111 million from its third quarter of last year according to the company's latest earnings report. The aluminum market continues to get more and more bullish as Constellium has decided to raise its EBITDA guidance for full year 2017 from high single digits growth to approximately 13%. With higher prices, and more demand funneling into the market, the main issue holding the company back from further stock growth is can the company execute at a high level while the market is in bull mode.

Let's look at auto body sales growth for the company as automotive shipments grew by 32% this quarter. This is helped explained in the U.S. as SAAR (Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate) reached over 18 million vehicles in September after being weak for a good portion of the year.

SAAR helps explain if current auto sales are good compared to other years as sales vary over the year similar to how ice cream sales vary significantly in summer vs winter, and comparing sales numbers have to be put into proper perspective.

Hurricane Harvey is projected to have destroyed up to 1 million cars and trucks according a to USA Today article based on data from automotive data firm Black Book. This has been this quarter's primary tailwind and has the potential to be a key tailwind for the company through the rest of the year, as most of the destroyed cars were insured, so that owners get money to go out and purchase a new vehicle with the burden primarily on the insurance companies. Also, consider that, between the destruction and getting of a new vehicle, there are also many people relying on rental vehicles in the interim which should result in a lot of wear and tear on vehicles in that segment of the auto market as well, which should need to be replaced at a faster rate than if there wasn't such a huge hurricane driven auto demand.

Now lets take a quick look at how the company is doing on the deleveraging front. Running up debt, under previous management in a short time period, was a main contributor to the drop in stock price as the aluminum market had a prolonged down cycle.

After the free spending habits of former management in past years, new management has set up a new target leverage ratio of between 4 and 4.5 times adjusted EBITDA. Getting debt under control, while maintaining a comfortable cash cushion is the focus while turning all the spending of the past on acquisitions like Wise Metals into profitable growth drivers for the future becomes the new focus hopefully starting in 2018.

Constellium Net Debt Leverage Liquidity Euros in Millions Q3, 2017 1987 4.8x 557 Q2, 2017 2044 5.1x 557 Q1, 2017 2077 5.5x 515 Q4, 2016 2035 5.4x 537

Table by Trent Welsh

With Constellium getting closer and closer to its leverage goals it would make sense for the company to explore options next year that might include initiating a dividend and/or buyback share program for shareholders when the company gets comfortable with its leverage and liquidity situation, especially if growth for key areas continues. Also note that the company has no bond maturities due until 2021 when pretty much all of its current projects should be up and running at full production.

Constellium is benefiting from higher metal prices as it capitalizes on the furious spending of the past by ramping up production and capabilities over the next few years as aluminum continues to recover from a dramatic down-cycle. Auto body sales look to possibly bolster the upcoming quarter's earnings report, as the lag effects from the late summer hurricanes in the U.S. continue to supplement existing auto demand. Upcoming revenue growth while the company nears its leverage goals opens up possible future catalysts such as a dividend and/or buyback program next year as the company rights itself from past mistakes. The market seems to be recognizing the potential as well as the stock has made new 52-week highs. I look forward to increased stock appreciation as it continues to fix the mistakes of the past and grow into the future. I continue to be long CSTM. Best of luck to all.