Intelsat's Q3 Results Were Boring, But Its Stock Wasn't

There were no surprises with Intelsat's (I) Q3'17 results. Revenue for the quarter came in at $538.8M, with net loss of $30.4M, and EPS of -$0.26.

More or less revenue is within guidance and a penny loss is no big deal in my book. The company reiterated its revenue guidance in the range between $2.150B to $2.180B for 2017, with adjusted EBITDA in a range of $1.640B to $1.670B for 2017.

On the capital expenditures side, the company reiterated what it has been saying for a while now:

2017: $500 million to $550 million;

2018: $400 million to $475 million; and

2019: $400 million to $500 million.

Also, the "net number of transponder equivalents" is expected to increase by 10 CAGR as a result of new capacity entering service between January 1, 2017, and December 31, 2019. Assuming this new capacity is sold, I expect 2018 to be a turnaround year for the company.

Now if you have followed Intelsat's stock price, it has had a crazy ride over the past several months.

I think the reasons for this are as follows:

1) First, Intelsat is a turnaround situation play as I have been saying for a while now. While everyone expected the company to go bankrupt, because of its high leverage, I always claimed that leverage will actually work in our favor assuming the company continues to perform as it has (please consider: Intelsat Shares May Reach $12 In 18 Months).

2) To everyone's surprise, analysts have been raising targets for Intelsat shares. Jefferies has a $5 price target, but in a recent note admitted shares could go as high as $18 a share.

3) Also, in a surprise move that caught everyone off guard, Intelsat and Intel (INTC) submitted a proposal to the FCC for initial comments, pertaining to the commission’s request for proposals on how to use various spectrum bands.

In a nutshell, the proposal calls for satellite operators to cooperatively identify geographic regions in the U.S. in which portions of the C-band (3700-4200 MHz spectrum) would be cleared for terrestrial 5G services. RBC noted the spectrum could be a "gold mine" if the proposal is accepted by the FCC, adding $14 to Intelsat shares.

So because of all of the above, and especially the news pertaining to the FCC proposal, investors bought Intelsat shares without really knowing much about the company. That doubled shares over the past several months or so, which gave me the opportunity to sell, since my price targets were all reached.

So the question is, what do investors do now?

As I said, I think the company is doing all the right things, and management is doing a great job. In fact nothing in the quarter changes my opinion of the company. I'm still very positive on the company.

I still think of Intelsat as a high leverage play. If management continues the good job and perform, I think the chances of success are in our favor, and I still think the stock can reach $12 a share or more. But that will happen in the far future, not today.

Also, the announcement pertaining to the FCC proposition - and will all the buying being done over the pasts several weeks - gave me the opportunity to sell at a great profit.

The key to higher prices for Intelsat shares in the short term rests with the outcome of the FCC proposal. However, like I said in a previous article, this is not a sure thing.

And because many bought the stock based on the FCC headline news, if the FCC takes a long time to decide on the proposal, they will probably get tired and sell. If on the other hand the FCC's decision is negative, then I think we might see a wholesale dumping of Intelsat shares, that might take prices to much lower levels.

So for the time being I'm in wait and see mode. Let's see where the dust settles and we can will act. I aim to buy Intelsat shares once more, but I will wait to get a buy signal from my technical indicators before doing so.