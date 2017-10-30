Radcom - An Overvalued Company With Unattractive Risk/Reward Profile

Over the last couple of years the hottest topics in networking have been Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV). The conventional wisdom is to associate both with Communication Service Providers (NYSE:CSP), who may utilize the platforms as a mean of improving their ability to deliver their services in a timely, cost-effective and reliable manner. Although the purpose of this article is to discuss neither the core nature of SDN nor NFV, I will try to summarize the conventional vision for this two platforms: SDN is aiming at transforming the network into a more open and programmable framework, while NFV is dealing with network virtualization and optimization of network resources, ultimately creating the ability to deliver flexibility in bandwidth.

According to a report published by MarketsandMarkets in August 2017, the global SDN and NFV market value is estimated to amount at $54b by 2022 vs. current market value of $3.6b - implying an expected annual growth rate of approximately 70% during the next 5 years. In this attractive playground we are witnessing the rise of some vendors who try to earn their share of the pie. Specifically in the NFV area, Radcom Ltd. (RDCM) is prominent for being a pure NFV service assurance player, with a solid growth potential and two top-tier communication service providers on its customers list (see details below..).

RDCM recently made some headlines as the company raised $28m by a follow-on equity offering at $19.5 per share, implying a discount of 6% to the previous day close price. It seems like the move was targeting at strengthening the company's financial position right before the recruitment of some new customers. Currently, RDCM has AT&T as its anchor customer, based on a $50m contract signed in 2016, involving a 3-year-based mobile network license. The recent offering prospectus says that a new contract has been signed with another top-tier CSP, yet to be declare, starting with an annual revenue of $5m right in 2018. Some sources indicate that Verizon (VZ) is the winner, and if so, it will probably put another stamp on the growth potential of the NFV sector, specifically that of RDCM.

Also within the offering prospectus, the company has revealed two financial metrics regarding the latest quarter (Q3'17): (1) revenue amounted at $9.6m, which means another +20% growth (YoY) quarter (4th consecutive) and (2) cash and equivalents balance of $3m, implying another negative free cash flow quarter (2nd consecutive).

In the next few paragraphs I will try to make my case for what I see as an overvalued company which has a limited room for upside and an unattractive risk/reward profile.

As of the date of this report, RDCM is trading at $20.35 per share, which derives (considering 13.16m in shares outstanding) a market capitalization of $268m and an enterprise value of $235m (cash and equivalents amount at $33m). Considering FY17E revenue of $37m plus 20% annual growth rate and $5m in revenue for the new CSP customer as mentioned above, we get a forecast revenue of $49.4m in FY18F. That brings RDCM to an EV/Forward 2018 Revenue multiple of 4.8x. While it's quite hard to find a comparable public company which is also a pure NFV player, I do think that Silicom Ltd. (SILC) may be a good candidate, in terms of both market CAP (USD 519m vs. $268m for RDCM) and revenue (NTM revenue of $132m vs. $49m for RDCM). SILC just released a cloud design win update on last Thursday, raising its revenue guidance by 150%. As a result, share price surged to new highs, trading at 3.7x EV/Forward Revenue vs. 4.8x for RDCM. And let's remember that SILC, unlike RDCM, is profitable (SILC and RDCM are sister companies, both founded by RAD group and headquartered in Israel).

If we look into other Israeli-based network solution vendors who proved to go through the same hurdles as those which RDCM is facing these days (dependence in few customers, highly fragmented market, changes in regulatory environment etc.), we may see a similar picture, shading some light on the over-premium which the market currently gives RDCM's share, as presented below:

RDCM EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

As can be seen on the above chart, none of the peers has been traded in the multiples range where RDCM has been trading during the last year, even in their glory days. And again, they all have been gone through the same kind of hurdles as those which RDCM is facing right now.

Let's keep going.. One conventional view is to see RDCM as a potential target for an M&A transaction by a giant network player like Cisco (CSCO), Amdocs (DOX), Juniper (JNPR) etc. The rationale behind this thesis suggests that whoever controls RDCM's product set will be well-positioned to win some heavy CSP deals. While some try to hold onto Cisco's purchase of Viptela in a $610m deal completed in last May, I would recommend to cool the enthusiasm and remember that any try to derive a revenue multiple for this specific deal does not make sense, considering that Viptela's purchase was technology-oriented rather than operational one.

One more point that need to be clarified one and for all - RDCM is neither a cyber security nor a marketing service provider, and it won't be so until cementing its financial position and fortifying its market share in the NFV sector - and that will take a while, if at all. As of now, any try to associate the company with such fields is a wishful thinking, not to say a misleading.

To put all things together, I do believe that RDCM is placed in a good position within the highly fragmented industry of NFV, and see the growth narrative as being intact, but the problem for RDCM's shareholders is the extremely rich valuation, which in my opinion, is still far from being warranted - RDCM is priced as a market leader in a 70% CAGR industry. Unfortunately, it has a long way to go until getting there, while the hurdles are not so trifle: the NFV sector is highly fragmented with frequently emergence of new competitors (just to mention Red Hat (RHT), Amdocs (DOX), VMwarer (VMW), Anritsu, Astelia, Empirix, Ericsson, Huawei, NetScout (NTCT), Polystar, Vivai etc.) and limited number of CSPs to recruit as anchor customers. RDCM's strategic deployment with AT&T, promising as it will be, do not provide any guarantee for future design wins*, and so its new contract with (probably) Verizon. Verizon is also known to have a NFV deal with Ericsson, as announced by the latter in last Februray. In addition, Amdocs recently revealed its NFV deals with Orange (ORAN), Comcast (CMCSA) and Bell Canada. Just a month ago, VMware (VMW) announced new NFV partnership deals with Vodafone, IBM and Dell. In that crowded playground, RDCM is a dominant player, but far from being the market leader as investors are currently pricing it to be. Moreover, RDCM's small size and negative cash flow might be an obstacle when it comes to competence with other giants like the ones listed above.

*RDCM's CEO is the former head of the AT&T department at Amdocs. He was appointed in January 2016 (the beginning of AT&T-RDCM partnership deal), and seems to be working quite hard in order to keep AT&T as a customer. I believe that the contract with AT&T was very generous in terms of price and profit margins, as it was based on a primary NFV paly for AT&T. On the other hand, in today's communication ecosystem, any additional contract will comprise of quite lower prices / margins, whether it be Verizon or other CSPs who will close the potential NFV deal.

All in all, considering the internal and external challenges RDCM is due to face within the next few years, taking into account the highly fragmented industry and the financial position of RDCM (vs. other giant players), the company is overvalued and should converge into more rationale levels as soon as investors realize that the road to victory is long way to go. As of now, the room for an upside is very limited and the risk/reward profile seems to be quite unattractive.

And just a little point to think about - RDCM is due to release its financial results for the third quarter as soon as the beginning of November. The question arising in respect of this issue is why did the company rush to close the follow-on equity offering just a few weeks before the earnings release? Should we find out something we are not expecting? I would not take this scenario off the table.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RDCM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.