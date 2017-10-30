GE: Be Very Careful

Emotions run high when it comes to one of the most glorious stories in corporate America.

I had a very interesting exchange recently with a Seeking Alpha reader who argued that "a $20 share price won't be the floor for General Electric (NYSE: GE) once a dividend cut is announced".

While I agree that a reduced payout is almost inevitable, speculation that GE's valuation would fall below such a key "psychological level" -- as in finance are broadly defined certain numbers that might be more important than others -- really shocked me.

GE fell 12.7% in the week commencing 23 October (from its closing level on 20 October), and the bears have become so aggressive that even Bloomberg -- one of the most relevant news agencies on the planet -- has gone as far as publishing a story headed "Not Named GE? You're Probably Doing OK".

In the meantime, one of the most revealing comments I received on my wall after I published my latest GE story -- headed "GE: Nothing Close To Fair Value" -- was: "This article is a buy signal".

Be careful

Sadly, three days after my story was published, on Friday, 27 October, GE hit yet another multi-year low of $20.64, with the shares down 5% in less than 72 hours.

Worryingly, as I pointed out in a conversation with one of my afecionados, it looks as if there were no catalysts in sight, but I think it is way too premature to say whether the stock will ever plummet to the mid-teens.

That was my conclusion after my reader noted "I too have decided to thrown in the towel on half my position, and will buy back at $15 or so when the dust settles."

Another wise reader, who commented on my previous article last night, was unforgiving.

I finally caved and sold my remaining GE shares two days ago (I had sold about half earlier this year at $28). Part of my stake was bought at just over $9 in the depths of the Great Recession, so I had over a hundred percent profit on those shares. It was hard to give up the 5.66 percent qualified dividend I was getting from GE, but I immediately used the proceeds to buy some higher-yielding vehicles. I haven't lost all faith in GE, but at my age I can't afford to lose the dividend. GE might not cut the dividend, but I don't want to take the risk."

Another one said he was "furious", and clearly there were not many bulls in town, judging by the comments I received.

So, the question is pretty obvious: is this the right time to buy GE stock?

The "incredible" fall, rise, and fall again of GE

To be sure, these are terrible days for its long-suffering shareholders and for a glorious company that should have been managed differently -- dividend income is important, but this is not the only point worth discussing here, really.

What matters is how much value has been wiped off GE's stock in the past few days and why -- and what we should expect next, also because now, as you might know, GE stock is on my radar.

On Friday 20 October, when third-quarter results were announced, the shares plummeted in pre-market to then end in positive territory for the day. That movement essentially helped many traders and investors limit their losses, but on Monday and Tuesday last week a round of downgrades ensued, posing a big question market on the sustainability of the dividend -- and here is when GE started to price in the end of the world for income growth investors, such as you and I.

So, Monday (23 October) was ground zero, I reckon.

It is easy to speculate that after a long weekend spent studying the numbers, many investors could have realized just how bad the situation was, hence deciding to close their positions as soon as they returned to their desks the following week. More likely, however, they grabbed the opportunity on Friday, when record volumes were recorded, placing sell orders right on the day --orders to be executed on Monday 23 October -- without paying much attention at all to whether GE would actually retain its $0.24 quarterly dividend.

And then, of course, they abandoned ship on Monday. They traded GE, and that is nothing usual when GE-like situations emerge, and when we witness certain daily trends in a stock price.

On this basis, $22.32 is GE's unaffected, or undisturbed, share price.

Where is the love?

Then, the stock very possibly dropped to $21.36 later in the week because the market thought it was very likely that $0.96 of annual dividends per share would fall to zero.

Fair enough.

I have no problem with that, but it is also possible that investors overreacted, although anybody who knows a bit about corporate finance also knows that a comprehensive corporate restructuring is going to bring pain, and likely value destruction, as well as heightened headline risk, or a combination of all these elements, for some time.

It took the UK's largest grocer Tesco three years to restore the dividend, but the dividend was not its main concern when its restructuring was announced -- multi-billion charges, rapidly falling profitability and surging losses were the culprits.

Once worth over $50bn, Tesco has never recovered from the hangover, and its market cap now is just about one-third of what it was at its highs, even though it recently unveiled the first payout since the dividend was chopped three years ago in the wake of an accounting scandal.

Only 200 basis points

Of course, I am not drawing a parallel here between what was once a global grocer (that miserably failed in the US) and one of the largest industrial groups worldwide, but crucially corporate restructurings take time, and the dividend is part of other considerations that may or may not drive value -- and then, news that GE might sell its the transportation unit and other bits, is more important.

Based on the division's pre-tax profit per share, a rumored sale could have shaved $0.11 off GE's share price, bringing down its valuation to $21.25, which is not far off (about 200 basis points) its latest share price.

All this leads me to conclude that, given the situation, if fear spreads in the marketplace, GE's corporate story and its reputation could be tarnished forever -- so, be careful what you wish for; we are in unchartered territory, quite frankly, and chief executive John Flannery would do well to be on the record as soon as possible rather than waiting until 13 November to state his intentions.

For these reasons -- do not ignore accounting risk, either -- I am still out, but I do not deny that GE is increasingly attractive.

Yet emotions and a more speculative stance on capital appreciation that has little to do with fundamentals are seldom good reasons to invest in a stock.

