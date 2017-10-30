JPMorgan: Is Donald Trump A Threat?

Over the last four months, the banking sector has rallied strongly as the Federal Reserve has signaled its intention to continue on its path toward interest rate normalization policies. One of the primary beneficiaries of these trends has been JPMorgan Chase (JPM) which has rallied strongly during the period. But there are some glaring structural questions that will need to be answered in order to assess whether or not those rallies can continue. The next volatility drivers in the stock will almost certainly be encountered once Donald Trump makes clear his Fed appointments public and if we use recent commentaries as a basis for forecasts, there are reasons to be concerned if you are long JPM. Key areas of vulnerability could be seen if the bank's trend performances in interest income revenues are put in jeopardy by a monetary policy regime that is reluctant to raise interest rates at the speed that are currently anticipated by the majority of the market. All this means that the next few weeks are critical in terms of how they will shape the sustainability of the latest moves in JPM. On balance, there are more potential negatives than there are positives and this creates scenarios where aggressive traders could look to position short near the record highs.

On a YTD basis, JPM is higher by more than 18% in a sound outperformance of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Most of these rallies were generated after the beginning of June and so there are strong correlations here between the changing tone in policy statements made by voting members of the Fed and renewed buying activity in JPM. During the early parts of this year, Fed Chair Janet Yellen highlight sustained uncertainty in the US economy and a need for tempered measures in order to avoid the inhibiting the broader rate of economic recovery. The tone of those comments changed as the year progressed, however, and the effect that these elements had on stocks like JPM has been undeniable.

JPM Revenue Data: Yahoo Finance

We can add to this the fact that JPMorgan has held up relatively well in the face of low volatility in the S&P500 and unfavorable credit spreads. These factors created a scenario where JPM saw a 27% decline in revenues from fixed income markets in its most recent earnings report. For the period, revenues from commercial banking businesses rose 15% (on an annualized basis) at $2.1 billion. Further, the generally supportive interest rate outlook helped net interest income numbers, which rose by 20% (on an annualized basis). But a longer-term assessment of JPM's revenue performances are far less encouraging, and these broader trends could easily reassert themselves if there are reasons to believe expected interest rate hikes for 2018 will fail to come to fruition.

When we put JPM's recent all-time highs into context, it must be understood that the federal funds rate has a long way to go before it approaches anything that resembles "historical normalization." Janet Yellen has backed-off from her protective stance throughout her term, and it is starting to look as though this is a stance that is more closely in line with the pro-growth agenda programs that are favored by the Trump administration. This suggests that we could see the more dovish side of Trump's Fed shortlist emerge as the successor to Janet Yellen, and this could create significant headwinds for financial sector stocks like JPM that are approaching heavily oversold levels.

JPM Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

On the charts, market activity in JPM is looking increasingly unsustainable and this does not bode well given the linear proximity of likely volatility in the banking sector as a whole. After making its initial upside breakout above critical resistance at 60, the stock shot off like a rocket above the psychological 100 level. But these moves have created a bearish divergence event with the latest run at new record highs. This implies that JPM is risen too far, too fast -- and that a strong fundamental volatility event could be enough to change the outlook in drastic ways. For these reasons, aggressive traders can consider sell positions at these elevated levels given the fact that downside risks far outweigh the upside potential for JPM.

