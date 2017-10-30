Hormel, A Great Buy And Hold Opportunity: A Deep Due Diligence Dive

“October: This is one of the peculiarly dangerous months to speculate in stocks. The others are July, January, September, April, November, May, March, June, December, August and February.”

-Mark Twain-

Americans Aren’t Buying It

Over the last year, the stocks of consumer staples companies suffered steep declines. As we will see, American tastes and practices regarding foodstuffs have evolved significantly over the last few decades, and those changes can have adverse effects on the consumer staples sector.

Furthermore, the consumer staples and retail grocery industry are inextricably intertwined. Therefore, what impacts one often affects the other.

The fall in the shares of processed food manufacturers is warranted. Well known brands such as Campbell’s Soup, Kellogg’s and General Mills are experiencing an alarming decline in sales. The following charts provide ample proof of an industry under siege.

Americans Evolving Food Preferences Affect Consumer Staples

As of last year, more money was spent by Americans in restaurants than in grocery stores. The trend isn’t new; the number of dollars spent in restaurants has been on the increase for decades.

(Source: Kroger Investor Presentation slideshow)

Meal Kit Services Are Eroding Grocery Store Sales

The introduction of meal kits, a subscription service that sends customers food ingredients and recipes r to be prepared as fresh meals at home, has provided additional pressure on grocery chains.

1010data estimates meal-kit services grew over 500% since 2014. Packaged Facts market research indicates the meal-kit sector will garner $5 billion in sales in 2017. According to a recent Harris poll, one in four adults in the U.S. purchased a meal kit in the last year.

Approximately 19% of Americans have used a meal-kit service. Morningstar reports meal kit subscribers spend as much as 13% of their food budget on the products.

The most important statistic for one considering an investment in Hormel: Meal kit customers spent 2.8% less at supermarkets.

(Source: ATLAS Data USA via Quartz)

So there it is. Generally speaking, the majority of foods served in restaurants and found in meal kits are not sourced from a consumer staples company. In most cases, when food is purchased outside of a retail grocery, the consumer staples sector suffers. Therein lies significant headwinds for the sector.

The Amazon Effect

For Amazon (AMZN) to become a force in consumer staples requires an enormous infrastructure of distribution centers, a large sales force dedicated to specific products, production facilities, very long term contracts with providers of input materials, and large scale industrial farming operations.

Should readers desire information of a more general nature regarding the Amazon Effect, please read my Walgreens (WBA) article. It provides a list of Amazon’s failed business ventures, as well as additional information regarding certain advantages held by retailers.

Avoiding The Center Aisles

For some time now, grocers have experienced greater growth in products sold around the perimeter of their stores. The deli sections and fresh produce areas experienced 6% growth over the last few years while the center aisles have witnessed only 2% growth.

Unfortunately for processed food companies, much of center aisle growth is driven by an increase in private-brand labels.

Grocers Private Label Brands Are Pushing Consumer Staples Off The Shelves

A growing threat to consumer staples products are in-store or private label brands.

As a guy that achieved manhood as the Vietnam War raged, I can describe private labels in my youth as a nondescript can, with black and white labeling, almost always providing a grossly inferior product. That does not hold true today.

Private labels have upped their game considerably. Consider the following facts:

Private labels often sell for 20 to 30% less than national brands. The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA), estimates that $150 billion of store brand groceries were sold in the U.S. last year. According to PLMA, "most consumers see no difference between private label and national brands."

Store brands provide grocers with an average of 1000 basis points of increased profit.

Kroger (KR) now sells 30,000 private label products. That’s an increase of 1,000 items in the last year alone. Kroger recently reported nearly 28% of units sold in their stores were private label. Additionally, Kroger forecasts sales of the Simple Truth private label brand will increase from $1.2 billion in annual sales today to roughly twice that sum in a few years.

Approximately 15% of Wegman’s products are private brand while as much as 40% of the company’s sales are generated by in store brands, while Costco’s (COST) Kirkland Signature brand accounts for 25% of the chain's grocery sales.

According to UBS analyst Michael Wesser, private labels constitute 14% of packaged food sales.

A Food Marketing Institute study indicates, 82 % of consumers viewed private brands as "very" or "somewhat" important to their decision to shop at a particular grocery store.

More than 50% of shoppers said they buy more store brands today vs. last year while 80% of shoppers believe private labels are as good as or better than national brands.

A 2014 Consumers Reports study indicated 93% of American women buy store brands to save money.

With a full scale war brewing between grocery retailers, an objective investor can anticipate an increase in grocery private chains promoting brands. As the private labels encroach on shelf space, expect margins and sales to decline for consumer staples brands.

In my estimation, private labels aren’t a headwind, they are more akin to a tropical storm brewing off West Africa. The question is, will the storm create a future hurricane?

A Grocery Store War Is Brewing And Consumer Staples Companies Are Collateral Damage

The acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon is but one factor in an incipient retail grocery war. The expansion of discount grocer Aldi and the entry of the European powerhouse Lidl into the US created a cascade effect.

It is important to understand that Walmart receives roughly 55% of their revenues from the grocery aisles. Now consider the number of customers that buy a broad assortment of items while shopping for foodstuffs. Without a dominant presence in groceries, Wal-Mart's retail sales would fall significantly.

Recently, Walmart dropped prices in stores within range of every newly opened Lidl in preparation for a sustained struggle. More importantly, in a preemptive strike designed to cripple their foes, Wal-Mart began lowering margins by a full one percent in 2015.

An objective investor must assume that a company with the clout of Walmart is placing enormous pressure on consumer staples companies to lower margins.

Hormel’s largest Customers Have Bargaining Leverage

During fiscal year 2016, sales to Walmart represented approximately 13.7 percent of the Company’s revenues. The five largest customers in each segment comprise the following percentage of segment sales: 46 percent of Grocery Products, 36 percent of Refrigerated Foods, 40 percent of Jenny-O Turkey products, 37 percent of Specialty Foods, and 22 percent of International & Other. (Stats from HRL 10K)

Hormel Is Near A 52 Week Low, But The Shares Were Once Badly Overvalued

In a six month period beginning in 2013, Hormel shares appreciated by over 40%. The catalyst for the move? Not much.

Hormel had historically traded at a PE of roughly 18, prior to the climb. For the next three and a half years, the share price climbed with no more than the occasional speed bump to impede its progress. The end result was a 120% gain.

One must pause and consider that Hormel was not the only historically overvalued company in the market at the beginning of this year. A potential investor should also consider the outstanding performance the company exhibited. However, Hormel was a well-managed concern when it traded at a multiple of 18.

Many consider Hormel undervalued today. The current PE? The stock that some see as selling at a considerable discount is at a PE above 18 as I write.

(Above chart via SA contributor Eric Parnell)

At first glance, Hormel shares appear to be at bargain-basement levels. In reality, fair value for Hormel today is probably around $33.

RECENT RESULTS

Source: Consumer Staples Conference Slideshow

The last quarterly results were less than spectacular. Higher raw material costs and volume declines in three of the company’s five business segments led company executives to lower EPS forecasts to $1.54 to $1.58, down from previous targets of $1.65 to $1.71.

Troubles in the company’s operations in China and margin compression are just some of the difficulties the company faces.

Source: Consumer Staples Conference Slideshow

The Bull Charges

Over the last decade, shareholder returns have outpaced the market by a wide margin…

Source: Consumer Staples Conference Slideshow

…and earnings growth has outpaced the S&P 500 for decades.

Source: Consumer Staples Conference Slideshow

Thirty of Hormel’s brands are ranked first or second in their categories, while the company’s products are marketed in 75 countries. Over 80% of US households have a Hormel product in their cupboards.

The dominance of Hormel’s product lines…

Source: Consumer Staples Conference Slideshow

…combined with savvy acquisitions…

Source: Consumer Staples Conference Slideshow

…serve to drive impressive dividend increases

YCharts via SA contributor The Dividend Guy

Strong free cash flow and exceptionally low debt levels…

HRL Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts via SA contributor Jonathan Wheeler

…provide the company with the flexibility to launch initiatives and survive headwinds.

(Current credit ratings: Moody’s A1, S&P A)

At the end of Q3 ’17, the company’s debt to equity stood at 0.45 and the current ratio at 1.8.

Hormel’s currently holds more than twice as much cash ($550M) as debt ($250M).

Enough About The Past. What Have You Done For Me Lately?

Results Were Impacted By Transitory Events

The sale of the Farmer John business weighed on Hormel’s Refrigerated Foods business unit. The Farmer John product line provided approximately $500 million in sales and contributed roughly three cents in earnings per share to Hormel in 2016.

Along with the recent divestiture of Diamond Crystal Brands which generated $200 million in annual sales, the company’s revenues took a $700 million hit.

However, Hormel executives believe the company’s resources can bear greater fruit in other initiatives and investments. They also view the divested operations as generating lower than ideal margins.

In the third quarter, Hormel experienced record high input costs for two of the company’s primary raw materials, pork bellies, and beef trim.

Perhaps the most important factor affecting results was a supply glut pushing turkey prices to a seven-year low. Jennie-O Turkey (JOT) products recorded a sales and volume decline of 9% and 7% respectively. Since JOT accounts for 18% of Hormel’s sales, underperformance in this category weighs heavily on the company’s results.

Each of these adverse events is transitory in nature and should not be viewed as an impediment to future growth.

Furthermore, a close perusal of 3Q ’17 indicates many positives. Hormel posted record pretax earnings and an adjusted net sales increase of 1%, despite the 9% decline in JOT sales. Operating margins increased by 70-basis points relative to last year.

Acquisitions Fuel Growth

Hormel is adept at acquiring accretive bolt-on additions to the company’s product lines.

The acquisition of Cytosport in 2014 added Muscle Milk to the company’s product line. Muscle Milk holds the number one position among ready-to-drink protein supplements and the number two market share of protein powders.

In 2015, Hormel acquired Applegate, the No. 1 brand in the natural and organic value-added prepared meats market.

Last year, Hormel acquired Justin’s, a company held in high esteem within the natural and organics industry circle. Hormel executives anticipate $100 million in sales for Justin’s products in 2017 and low double-digit growth in years to come.

Forty–three percent of Justin’s and Applegate sales originate with millennials, a demographic Hormel is targeting to enhance future growth prospects.

Near the end of the third quarter, Hormel acquired Cidade do Sol, purveyors of Ceratti brand products in Brazil. Ceratti currently offers 70 products in 15 categories. Annual sales prior to the acquisition were approximately $100 million and were growing in the mid-teens. It is anticipated that the immediate impact will be dilutive in 2017 with an accretive value of $0.01 per share in 2018. Ceratti has strong brand recognition in Brazil, and Hormel plans to use it as a base to introduce and expand Hormel products throughout South America.

A few months ago, Hormel acquired Fontanini Italian Meats and Sausages. The acquisition is expected to add to Hormel’s food services portfolio, aiding to fuel revenues from customers in the lodging, restaurant, healthcare and college and university sectors. The acquisition also added additional production capacity and allowed Hormel to avoid capital expenditures of current facilities. Hormel expects the deal to be initially dilutive; however, in 2018 Fontanini should add from $0.03 to $0.04 to EPS.

A Word About The Dividend

With a payout ratio a tad under 40% and a dividend coverage ratio over 250%, Hormel’s dividend is more than secure. The company’s significant FCF and pristine balance sheet should serve to fuel future dividend increases. Hormel’s longstanding history of double-digit dividend increases combined with the above-listed factors indicates the company will almost certainly provide annual dividend increases that far outpace inflation.

Thoughts Concerning the Hormel Foundation

Those unfamiliar with Hormel are likely unaware of the Hormel Foundation. Potential investors should be aware that the foundation has a 49% equity stake in the company. The majority of the shares are held by family heirs. Consequently, I believe the company is operated in a very shareholder friendly fashion, as the interests of the trust generally align with those of the average investor.

When perusing the foundation’s website, it should be noted that one of the primary purposes of the foundation is to preserve the independence of the Hormel Foods Corporation. Consequently, the possibility of Hormel being acquired by a larger entity is very remote.

Management

Hormel’s management is exemplary. Management has demonstrated for many years that it serves shareholders’ interests.

Jeffrey Ettinger retired as CEO, effective October 30, 2016. Ettinger remained Chairman of the Board. President & COO James Snee assumed the role of CEO effective October 31, 2016.

The majority of senior executives have served the company for at least a decade.

Executive remuneration is skewed away from base salary. Senior executive compensation is split among annual and long-term incentives designed to reward long-term performance while linking executive and shareholder outcomes.

Final Thoughts

I view Hormel’s recent subpar performance as transitory in nature, caused by factors that the company will quickly and easily surmount.

Hormel boasts of a presence in over 70 countries, yet only 5% of sales are generated overseas. Hormel’s management is focused on expanding overseas, and I believe this bodes well for the future. Meanwhile, recent acquisitions indicate Hormel is adapting well to changes in consumer tastes.

Although changing shopping preferences are of concern, I consider the trend by the grocery retail industry towards private labels as the greatest threat to Hormel’s sales and margins in the future. The upcoming struggle caused by the recent entry of Amazon and Lidl and the expansion of Aldi will serve to accelerate this phenomenon.

However, I consider the highly fragmented nature of the retail grocery sector, combined with Hormel’s leading brand positions and large food services segment (over a quarter of total revenues) as a strong mitigating factor.

The following paragraph is from a Morningstar analyst.

“Hormel’s scale allows the company to spread its distribution, marketing, and management costs over a large base while giving the firm buying power against competitors when it contracts with farmers for livestock production. Scale magnifies the company’s ability to capture economic benefits even in categories with meaningful private-label competition, as Hormel’s low production cost profile combines with its brands’ existing equity to generate economic returns even on limited price premiums.”

I currently hold a one-quarter position in Hormel, purchased very near the current price.

I am restrained from adding to my current position for the following reasons:

Tax selling season will soon begin, and it is possible that shareholders that have suffered a loss will jettison their stock, driving the price lower.

As previously noted, despite the marked decline from 52 week highs, I consider the shares to be trading about 10% below fair value, at best.

I note the following recent statements by Hormel executives, gleaned from a variety of company sources, as evidence the 4Q results will not serve as a positive catalyst.

“Entering the fourth quarter, the Company expects high raw material costs to continue to impact results in China.” “Looking forward, challenging commodity turkey prices, along with competitive pressures from other proteins, are expected to continue impacting year-over-year comparisons for the fourth quarter in tonnage, net sales, and segment profit.” “Looking forward, the Company expects sales growth to be muted by the divestiture of the Farmer John business. Input costs are expected to trend higher than fiscal 2016 levels.” “Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, the Company’s price increases are not expected to fully offset the high raw material prices until late in the quarter. While Jennie-O branded products continue to show positive demand trends, JOTS expects to see sustained pressure from the commodity markets and competitive price compression. Specialty Foods anticipates lower sales trends for Muscle Milk protein products to continue. Refrigerated Foods is expected to be impacted by rising input costs.” “We have implemented price increases with the majority being realized late in the fourth quarter.” “…it will take a few months for pricing to catch up with input costs.” “…we're saying the pricing will take hold late in Q4.” “…when we see spikes in commodity prices. It compresses our margins.”

Additionally, as previously stated, the most recent acquisitions are not expected to be accretive until FY 2018.

Should Hormel shares drop by 10% or more, I’m backing up the truck. If they drop precipitously, I’m renting a second truck.

Post Script: A Sound Means To Get Rich (Seriously)

On 01/02/2000, the high price for the day for Hormel shares hit $6.74. As I write these words, the stock sells for roughly $30 a share.

Since that day, the shares have split 2 for 1 on three occasions, and the annual dividend has increased from $0.0875 per share to $0.68.

Results: 100 shares sold for $671 are now 800 shares worth roughly $24,000 which provide $544 in annual dividend income!

Patience, my friend, patience.

