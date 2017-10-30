Boardwalk Pipeline Partners' (BWP) CEO Stanley Horton on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

October 30, 2017, 09:30 ET

Molly Whitaker

Thank you, Crystal. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the third quarter 2017 earnings call for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners. I'm pleased to be joined today by Mr. Stan Horton, our President and CEO; and Mr. Jamie Buskill, our CFO. If you would like a copy of the earnings release associated with this call, please download it from our website at www.bwpmlp.com. Following our prepared remarks this morning, we will turn the call over for your questions.

We would like to remind you that this conference call will include the use of statements that are forward-looking in nature. Statements in this earnings call related to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions using currently available information and expectations. Actual results achieved by the company may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement due to a wide-ranging of risks and uncertainties, including those that are set forth in our SEC documents. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement made during this call. I would also like to remind you that during this call today, we may discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow. With regard to such financial measures, please refer to our earnings release for reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Stan Horton.

Stanley Horton

Thank you, Molly, and good morning, everyone. I hope you've had the opportunity to review the press release we issued this morning. In addition to reporting earnings, we announced a quarterly distribution of $0.10 per unit or $0.40 annualized. I will provide a commercial update, and then Jamie will cover the third quarter financial results. 2017 has been a good year for Boardwalk. Third quarter financial results continued the year's favorable trend compared with last year. We recently executed a long-term agreement with one of our customers, which is a positive step toward addressing our recontracting risk. Construction of our growth projects is proceeding well. We have taken steps to enhance the transportation services that our Boardwalk Texas interstate pipeline can offer, and we are continuing to see opportunities in the marketplace.

We issued a press release in early October, announcing that we had executed an agreement with Southwestern Energy that restructured existing firm transportation contracts for capacity on our Fayetteville Lateral, and signed new form transportation contracts for capacity on the Fayetteville and Greenville Laterals on our Texas Gas system. Since the original contract was signed, market dynamics have changed, and lower commodity prices and competitive pressures have reduced near-term drilling in the Fayetteville Shale. Subject to FERC's approval, we agreed to reduce Southwestern's contracted capacities on some of the contracts on the Fayetteville Lateral for the remaining contract term, and Southwestern has signed new agreements that provide firm transportation commitments from 2021 through 2030 on our Fayetteville and Greenville Laterals as well as an interim agreement on the Greenville Lateral from April 2019 through 2020.

The press release we issued in October provides an overview of the FERC filing and illustrates the annual revenue impact of this contract restructuring. Although the transaction provides a revenue reduction in the near term, overall it provides longer-term revenue generation by adding 10 years of firm transportation commitments on both laterals. And it offers additional revenue upside through a combination of commodity or usage fees and Southwestern's volume commitment of flowing production from the Fayetteville and Moorefield plays that is or could be connected to the Texas Gas Fayetteville Lateral. The deal also offers our end-use customers longer-term access to Fayetteville and Moorefield supplies. We anticipate that the FERC will take action on this in the very near future. I would note that the market dynamics for gas originating in each supply area differ. And the market dynamics impacting this deal are specific to gas originating in the Fayetteville Shale area.

Now for an update on our growth projects. Since the last earnings call, we have added an additional $50 million of projects at Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream to our total backlog, which is now approximately $1.2 billion. The largest project is our Coastal Bend Header Project that will provide 1.4 billion cubic feet a day of firm transportation service to offtakers of the Freeport LNG export facility. As a reminder, there are 2 parts of this project, a new 66-mile pipeline header and enhancements to our existing Gulf South system from our Perryville Exchange through an interconnection with the new header pipeline as shippers have contracted 1.4 billion cubic feet a day of firm transportation capacity on both projects.

Regarding the 66-mile header, construction is nearly complete. Construction of 2 of the 4 compressor stations on the header continues and commissioning of the pipeline and meter station is underway. Construction enhancements to Gulf South's existing pipeline system is proceeding as planned, and this portion is expected to be complete by year-end.

The project is on schedule to be placed into service in February of 2018. Now the contractual start date is no later than February 2019 for our customers that have contracted for Freeport's Train 1 and May of 2019 for customers contracted for Train 2.

We are also proceeding with 2 Gulf South projects in Louisiana that will provide firm transportation services to new power plant customers through the addition of compression and laterals. The first of these projects will provide approximately 133,000 MMBtu a day of firm transportation service and is expected to be placed into service in 2018, pending customary approvals. The second project will provide approximately 200,000 MMBtu a day of firm transportation service, and has a targeted in-service date of 2019, subject to FERC and other customary approvals.

We are progressing with the construction of Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream's growth projects, including the project to serve the Sasol ethane cracker and Lake Charles, Louisiana area, projects to provide ethylene transportation and storage service to other petrochemical customers in south Louisiana, the development of new wells and related infrastructure for our brine supply service, a gas treating project and an expansion of Evangeline. The in-service dates for these projects run from the remainder of this year through 2020. Collectively, our $1.2 billion of growth projects are proceeding on time and on budget and are backed by long-term fixed fee firm contracts.

During the third quarter, we announced a nonbinding open season for the Permian to Katy, or P2K pipeline, a joint venture project with Sempra that would transport up to 2 billion cubic feet a day of natural gas production from the Permian basin for delivery to the Katy and Houston Ship Channel demand centers. The open center -- the open season closed on September 14. We continue to have conversations with potential customers for this project.

I want to take a minute to thank our employees for their dedication and focus as we dealt with 3 hurricanes over the past few months. Boardwalk experienced no disruptions during the hurricanes and only incurred minimal property damage. This was due in part to our employees' focus even though several of our employees were dealing with their own personal losses during the storms.

Now I'm pleased with the progress we made during the quarter. With the Southwestern restructuring, we take a major step in addressing our 2018 to 2020 contract expiration risk, and we made significant progress on the construction of our growth projects.

Now I'll turn the call over to Jamie for the financial update.

Jamie Buskill

Thank you, Stan, and good morning, everyone. For the quarter, we recorded revenues, net of fuel and transportation expenses, at $292 million, an increase of $7 million or 3%. This increase was primarily due to our recently completed growth projects, partially offset by a $5 million decrease in our storage and parking and lending revenues. We transported approximately 594 TBtu of natural gas and approximately 16 million barrels of liquids in the third quarter of 2017. Excluding fuel and transportation expenses and depreciation, we reported operating expenses of $100 million for the quarter, which was a decrease of $10 million or 9% from the $110 million reported in the third quarter of 2016. The decrease was primarily due to lower employee-related cost.

Net income was $70 million, an increase of $23 million or 48% from $47 million for the comparable period last year. EBITDA for the quarter was $192 million, an increase of $16 million or 9%. We generated $112 million distributable cash flow for the quarter, compared to $90 million generated in the third quarter 2016. Net income, EBITDA and distributable cash flow reflect the increase in operating revenue and the decrease in operating expenses.

We invested $193 million in capital in the third quarter, comprised of $158 million of growth capital and $35 million of maintenance capital. For 2017, we're forecasting total capital expenditures of approximately $790 million, $650 million of growth capital and $140 million of maintenance capital.

We ended the quarter with $23 million of cash, the full capacity of our $300 million subordinated debt agreement and over $1.2 billion of borrowing capacity under our $1.5 billion revolving credit facility. When netting cash with our debt and excluding the loss on the sale of the Flag City plant and related assets from our 12 months trailing EBITDA, we ended the quarter with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.3x.

Last quarter, we announced that we extended the maturity date of our revolving credit facility by 1 year or until May 2022, but that certain banks did not participate in the extension. In the third quarter, one of the banks that didn't participate in the extension sold their position to another party. And since then, the new party extended their commitment to May 2022. As a result, $1.475 billion of the $1.5 billion credit facility has been extended to May 2022.

I want to take a moment to explain the impact recent transactions have had on our firm transportation reservation revenues under contract. At the beginning of 2017, we disclosed that $1.055 billion of firm transportation reservation revenues were under contract at that time. The sale of our South Texas processing assets earlier this year negatively impacts 2017 by $5 million, and the restructuring of the transportation contracts with Southwestern negatively impacts 2017 by $7 million. Collectively, these 2 events reduced the $1.055 billion by $12 million or to $1.043 billion. However, since the beginning of 2017, we have executed several contracts, adding an additional $17 million of firm transportation reservation revenues to 2017 or increasing the $1.043 billion to $1.06 billion.

For 2018, we started the year with $975 million of firm transportation revenues under contract. The sale of our South Texas processing asset negatively impacts 2018 by $8 million, and the restructuring of the transportation contracts with Southwestern negatively impacts 2018 by $44 million. Collectively, these 2 events reduced the $975 million by $52 million or to $923 million. However, the new contracts we have entered into in 2017 add an additional $32 million of firm transportation reservation revenues to 2018, increasing the $923 million to $955 million.

Now part of the approximately $100 million lower demand charges in 2018 compared with 2017 is due to some of the shippers on our Gulf South expansion electing to not renew the capacity when the 10-year contract expire in 2018. Please refer to our 10-Q that we filed earlier this morning for further information. We plan to update these numbers at year-end as well as add 2019 to the table.

That concludes my remarks, and I will now turn the call over to the operator for questions.

Shneur Gershuni

Maybe to start off, Jamie, you gave us some interesting details just at the end of your prepared remarks there. I believe you had said there's a $32 million recontacting offset in 2018. Does that extend beyond 2018? And does some of these shipper notice free you up to be able to start recontracting beyond 2019? Because if I understood correctly from the last call, you had said you can't really sell capacity until people tell you what their intentions are with the capacity.

Jamie Buskill

I'll talk to the numbers. I'll let Stan talk to the open capacity. But the $32 million of revenues that we entered into contract in '17 but it impacts '18 by $32 million, several of those are multiyear contracts, but I don't have a weighted average to that number.

Stanley Horton

So far as our contracts, I mean, you are correct that to the extent that a customer has a firm transportation agreement with us today and has an evergreen provision, where they can extend that at the current rates, it's difficulty to recontract that capacity when they have a call on that. However, I think I said at the last earnings call that we really do not expect anyone who has an evergreen provision, that only allows them to recontract that capacity at current rates, to exercise those evergreen provisions. So it's really not an impediment. In addition to that, on Gulf Crossing and on Gulf South, we do have capacity available that we could sell on a firm basis and do from time to time so that on a firm basis. So there really is no impediments to the recontracting of capacity on Gulf Crossing or Gulf South today.

Now on Gulf Crossing, as I have mentioned many times, I think the Midship Pipeline, that has been filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to construct that pipeline down to Bennington, that will hook up supplies at Bennington to both the Gulf Crossing and the competing pipeline in that area, is a very, very positive step for the recontracting of Gulf Crossing. That pipeline is pending approval at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and is not in service today.

So while we continue to have discussions with the producers on the Midship Pipeline for capacity, not only on Gulf Crossing but on Gulf South at the same point in time, that pipeline is probably 18 to 24 months from being in service. So there's plenty of time for those producers to have discussions with us about capacity. And again there's no true impediments to doing that. As I said before, I think it's an issue of timing. I think producers want to see the pipeline approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, construction to commence, and then I think some serious contract discussions will take place. So I'm bullish anytime that you can hook up new plays, like SCOOP and STACK, to a pipeline like Gulf Crossing. That is a very positive development.

Shneur Gershuni

Yes, two follow-ups. On the last call, you had mentioned that you are inherently an optimist about being able to recontract and so forth. As you've sort of seen the market develop over the last 90 days or so, there sort of seems continue to be some dislocations in the market there. Is your confidence in improving or kind of staying the same in terms of your ability to do so? Or do you need that -- the FERC to sign off, for example, on Midships to sort of move the chains down the field a little further?

Stanley Horton

I am an optimist. I've been in this business for a long time. I've just never seen major interstate pipelines idle. There is a lot of gas to be transported out of the SCOOP/STACK. I think the capacity of the Midship Pipeline when it's fully built out is about 1.4 billion cubic feet a day. We're transporting over 1 Bcf a day on the Gulf Crossing Pipeline today. So I am bullish that there's going to be volumes there to recontract. Now basis differentials have come in since that pipeline has put into service. We have been very forthright about that. But the volumes are there, and volumes do affect basis differential over time. I do take a longer-term look in the market outlook for natural gas around the United States, especially in the Gulf Coast area with the growth of LNG, with the growth of electric generation, with the growth that we're seeing in industrial means more and more volumes to be transported.

So as I look out, I'm bullish. I'm bullish that these pipelines are going to be heavily utilized and that the recontracting is going to be something that we can handle. I think I've also said that there's a short-term outlook and a long-term outlook. And long term, I'm very bullish. Short term, we've got to get things, like the Midship Pipeline put in service, continue drilling out of the Haynesville is important for us. We'd like to see more drilling out of the Barnett. And certainly, as I mentioned on the last earnings call, the most problematic area that I thought that we had to deal with from a recontracting was the Fayetteville area. And the fact that we were able to enter into this agreement with Southwestern I think took a significant risk away from us on the recontracting in the Fayetteville.

Shneur Gershuni

Great. And one final question, more bottling related. There were some interesting diversions just in Boardwalk's revenues and operating costs this quarter. Is that related to Flag City being sold? I was just wondering if you can sort talk about the interesting year-over-year swings.

Jamie Buskill

Yes. Part of it is that. In fact, if you look at the reduction in the employee-related expenses, there's three things driving that reduction, one is the sale of the Flag City processing plant. We have lower incentive costs due to the lower stock price, which impacts the phantom unit valuations. And we have more capitalized labor right now, due to the amount of capital projects we have going on. All 3 of those helped offset the higher costs from the expansion projects that were placed into service.

Stanley Horton

And I would add to that, this is a very disciplined company with regards to controlling our operating costs. We place a great emphasis on doing that and have been able to keep our costs relatively flat for a number of years now.

Jeremy Tonet

Just want to pick up on that last question a little bit there. And looking at the administrative and general line and seeing the $26 million there was a bit of a step down from where it was last quarter, where it was last year. And I hear the reasons that you laid out there, Jamie. I'm just wondering if this $26 million is closer to a normal run rate. Or do we expect it to bounce back closer to the $33 million, $34 million, where it's been in the past or maybe somewhere between the 2? Any thoughts you can provide there as far as what's a true kind of normalized G&A level here?

Jamie Buskill

Sure. The three items I mentioned on the previous question, the sale of Flag City obviously is a permanent step down. The capitalization of labor is higher than normal. So if capital goes down, I think you'll see G&A costs go up because you'll have less capitalization. Really on the incentive side with phantom unit, it really depends on what the stock price does as to how much movement we get there.

Jeremy Tonet

Got you. So maybe it bounces back to the low 30s but not quite [indiscernible]

Jamie Buskill

I think it's going to be higher than the $26.3 million is my guess.

Jeremy Tonet

Okay, great. And then, Stan, I just wondering the Permian to Katy proposed project that you mentioned in the comments, I was just wondering if you can expand a bit more as far as what you see the benefit to this proposed project versus some of the other competing projects out there.

Stanley Horton

Well, first of all, let me give you a status, a little bit more detail around that. Boardwalk and Sempra are continuing the dialogue with all the parties that expressed an interest during the nonbinding open season and trying, at this point in time, to consolidate sufficient commitments to proceed towards the project's final investment decision. We have had a positive response, including those that would qualify as anchor shippers. We do believe that there are 2 pipelines that will eventually be built out of the Permian area. I think one of those pipelines will be built to Agua Dulce. And in my opinion, the other pipeline will be built to the Katy-Houston Ship Channel area, and that's where we have proposed to build our pipeline.

So I do expect two pipelines to be built. I could not tell you at this point in time exactly what order those are going to be built, but I think there'll be 2 pipelines and I don't think you're going to see two pipelines to Agua Dulce. Again, I think you'll see one to Agua Dulce and one to the Houston Ship Channel area. Based upon the discussions that we've had with producers in the area and end users and some of the responses that we got during the open season, I am bullish that at some point in time, we'll get to a final investment decision on this pipeline. But again, timing is something that I couldn't give you a definitive date on which of that's going to happen. But the discussions are proceeding, and we're encouraged.

Jeremy Tonet

And then just a follow-up on the coastal header as far as the cash flows that you're expecting there. When, Jamie, you laid out the 2018 contracted revenues, you don't include Coastal Bend cash flows in those 2018 revenues. You're kind of expecting, at this point, to hit February for those signed on Train 1 and May 2019 for those signed up on Train 2, and that's how you're kind of thinking about those cash flows at this point.

Jamie Buskill

That's how the firm reservation table's put together. It assumes the contractual certain date, which, as Stan laid out, is in the first quarter of 2019. So the 2018 numbers do not include any reservation fees related to Coastal Bend Header.

Darren Horowitz

First question, maybe just the last question on the Permian to Katy line. When you think about getting gas into the Houston Ship Channel market, how important is it to get it further, maybe to Index 129, or to have that synergistic uplift where you tie into the South Texas system and provide a different outlet for that gas?

Stanley Horton

Well, one of the good things about the Permian to Katy pipeline is the fact that it would interconnect with our Index 129 line. And as I discussed during the last earnings call and mentioned briefly in my remarks, we did -- are in the process of putting back into dry gas service that portion of our pipeline from Edna to Agua Dulce that we had converted over to a wet gas pipeline to support the Flag City processing plant. The reason that we sold the Flag City processing plant was that we wanted to return the south end of that pipeline back to dry gas service. It takes capital to upgrade that pipeline to get significant volumes down Index 129 all the way to Agua Dulce into the Corpus market.

So certainly, that is one of the projects that we think is synergistic with the Permian to Katy pipeline or our Boardwalk interstate pipeline and also our Gulf South Pipeline. But for potential shippers on the P2K pipeline, yes, we think that there is a good connectivity into the Katy market to be able to take that gas to a lot of diverse markets, not only down to South Texas but over into other Gulf Coast areas to feed LNG plants, both ones that are going to be constructed today and potentially new LNG facilities.

Darren Horowitz

Stan, how competitive do you think the Corpus Christi market's going to get, not just based on what you're proposing to do and the level of commitments or potential commitments that you're seeing? But more importantly, when you look at what some of your competitors are trying to do, it looks like there's going to be a lot of gas converging on that market. So how much incremental inlet capacity do you think is needed down in Corpus?

Stanley Horton

Well, on Corpus, a lot of it depends on Cheniere. Certainly the construction of the LNG facility there at Corpus is an important market. The expansion of that Corpus plant could add another $750 million a day on the third train. If they did more than that, that's incremental. There's some industrial markets down in Corpus as industrial loads are starting to materialize there. So to put a number on it, the numbers really kind of dependent, I think, heavily on what happens with Cheniere and how quickly that happens.

Darren Horowitz

Okay. And then my last question on the Coastal Bend Header system, can you just give us, Jamie, the outlook for the EBITDA contribution once that phase 1 66-mile header is complete? And more specifically how that step function's higher once that phase 2 connection to Perryville's complete?

Jamie Buskill

I can't provide exact numbers because we don't provide guidance on individual projects. But I will say this, our plan is to update the firm reservation table at year-end with 2019. So when that comes out, you'll have the contribution from that project in the 2019 numbers.

Stanley Horton

While we don't give guidance on specific projects, what I have told people, as you're building your models, that if you think of these projects as generating good, solid, regulated rates of return in the aggregate, that's what these projects will do for us. So you're not going to be far off using a good, regulated rate of return in trying to impute returns for these various projects that we talked about.

Molly Whitaker

Once again, we'd like to thank you for [indiscernible] us this morning and for your continued interest in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners. As a reminder, an online replay of this call is available on our website at www.bwpmlp.com. This concludes today's conference call. Thank you, and have a great day.

