iRobot's Bear Turn: How Did We Get Here

iRobot Corporation (IRBT), the Bedford, Massachusetts-based robotics company, gradually defined itself as a home products company, spinning off most of its other product lines. This branding effort correlated with an increase in value, as IRBT spent most of 2016 and 2017 in a steady growth pattern. However, in September 2017 short sellers stoked fears about a competitor named SharkNinja. With the stock falling more than 20% from its recent high, high valuations and increased competition make IRBT an equity to avoid for the foreseeable future for any investor or institution positioning for appreciation.

iRobot and its home products are slowly establishing a foothold in the everyday lives of Americans. IRBT has specialized in vacuum cleaners and has produced the most commercially successful household robot to date. Even with competitors beginning to introduce alternatives, Roomba vacuum cleaner holds a market share of about 85% in North America and more than 60% in Europe. Although some key patents expire in 2019, it may not materially hurt the company as the company has improved its navigation and clearing features since the patent was instituted.

While the company is most famous for its Roomba and other home cleaning robots, iRobot involves itself in different artificial intelligence lines as well. Most notably, it had previously built robots for military applications. Seeing its future in home products, iRobot sold its military unit to Endeavor Robotics, a division of Arlington Capital Partners in April 2016. However, the company retained its maritime military products such as iRobot Ranger and iRobot Seaglider. iRobot also partners with InTouch Health to produce a medical robot called RP-VITA. This robot serves as a medical assistant, connecting to medical records and various electronic medical devices to process information.

However, most of the company investor focus lies with the household division. iRobot's disappearing economic moat, or competitive barrier to entry, has narrowed considerably. The introduction of the Shark ION Robot poses a likely threat to iRobot's market share. SharkNinja, the producer of the ION Robot, has presented a competitive threat to other vacuum cleaner manufacturers in the past. According to reviews on e-commerce sites such as Amazon, reviews of the ION Robot compared well against the Roomba. With SharkNinja now entering the robotics field, investors call into question how the Roomba and other iRobot products will fare against the increased competition.

Until recently, most analysts considered iRobot to have a much wider moat, and IRBT was starting to grow from its brand position after experiencing several years of stagnation. After failing to sustain itself above $40/share for more than a decade after launching its initial public offering (IPO), the stock began a run last fall that took it to just under $110/share. While the stock price fell back into the high $70s/share, IRBT has held on to most of its recent gains. Even at this height, the stock has held much closer to market and industry averages, avoiding the much higher than average valuations of companies such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

While IRBT has both a profit and a definable P/E ratio, both metrics are posing concerns for the stock. From a valuation perspective, the stock looks to be above most S&P 500 averages. The current price to earnings (P/E) ratio stands at just about 37. The P/E is close to the average for general electronics, which is also close to 37. Although IRBT trades well above the overall S&P average of 25, the stock appears closer to average valuations, unlike Amazon and its 250 P/E ratio. Investors will also find the price to sales (P/S) ratio of just under 3.0 is somewhat above the S&P's P/S ratio of approximately 2.2.

Investor willingness to pay comparatively high multiples often hinges on growth rates. With revenue growth, IRBT compares well to Amazon, albeit on much smaller multiples. After enjoying double-digit growth for most of the last five years, revenue growth slowed into the single digits in 2016. This appears to be an anomaly, as IRBT is predicted to resume double-digit growth with an expected surge of around 33% for 2017. while diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew over 130% between 2012 and 2015. Growth rates have slowed over the last two years as the company reported earnings of $1.48/share for 2016. The company estimates an EPS of $1.65-$2.00/share for 2017. High growth rates are expected to resume next year as the consensus EPS for that 2018 stands at $2.68 per share. The stock also has a market capitalization of just over $2 billion, placing it at a level most investors consider to be a "mid-cap." Additionally, like with most technology companies, iRobot does not pay a dividend. However, iRobot instituted a share buyback. According to Morningstar, the buyback yield came in at 6.96% for 2016.

Also, one factor will likely arrest any potential declines for IRBT - industry growth. The International Federation of Robotics (IFR) forecasts sales of service robots to increase 12% in 2017. They also expect an increase of 20-25% in the 2018-2020 period. While SharkNinja and possibly other vacuum industry competitors have caught up to iRobot, the Roomba remains the most recognized and trusted product in robotic vacuums. Hence, as market share faces likely decreases, the size of the overall market is expected to increase. Further, service robotics, defined as robotics designed to assist people in their everyday lives, accounts for 29% of all robotics companies.

iRobot produces popular products that are market leaders in their segment. However, a falling stock price and increasing competitive threats cloud the case for an iRobot investment. Direct competition from the Shark ION Robot and other competitors will likely narrow IRBT's moat. This reduced barrier to entry greatly lowers the likelihood of achieving the 200+ P/E multiples seen with companies like Amazon and Netflix. Moreover, increasing interest in the industry will ensure that competition will be an ongoing challenge. However, due to massive industry growth, iRobot can still profit.

