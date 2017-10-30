Amazon Bears Are Getting Crushed

Back in July 31, 2017, I wrote an article with the provocative title "Amazon Bears Will Get Crushed." Back then, Amazon (AMZN) just "missed" earnings due to heightened investments, the stock traded down, and the bears came out of the woods to give their opinion on how Amazon will never be profitable, with some even calling the company a Ponzi scheme. My conscious would not allow me to just sit back and let all these delusional ideas mislead retail investors, who likely do not have the time or resources to understand the true drivers of Amazon. In my July article, I asserted that not only are heightened investments not a bad thing, but that they are actually a great thing. I wish it could invest more! If this argument strikes you as odd (and I don't blame you, one of the most liked comments on my article was "Good lord, this article is all drivel."), please take some time to read my July article, which this article builds upon.

One of my followers asked for a follow-up on what Q3 results means for investors, and I'm happy to oblige. After reporting 3Q17 earnings, Amazon rallied over 13% on the first day of trading post earnings. So, it is clear enough that Amazon Bears "are getting crush". Moreover, I predict that they will continue to get crushed. In this article, I will first go over the details of the earnings release and call - if some of the discussions strike you as technical, just leave a comment or message me for clarification (my goal is to address both the professional and retail investor base). I will then address some of the prominent bears out there and give my view on why they are wrong. Finally, I will lay out an argument for why forward estimates are too low, which in my view sets the stock up for continued strength going forward.

3Q17 Earnings

On Thursday, October 26th, after the close, Amazon reported 3Q17 earnings. When I saw those numbers, in my mind, I heard a collective "wow" across Wall Street and was not at all surprised by subsequent 13% rally on Friday.

On Q3 numbers, revenue came in well above consensus estimates at $43.74B vs. $41.58B consensus, with revenue beating across all three segments. The Whole Foods acquisition did contribute to the revenue upside. However, revenue beat estimates even excluding Whole Foods. (It is unclear to me how many models incorporated Whole Foods.) Other drivers of revenue upside include stronger first party sales and solid growth in retail subscription services. FX-neutral revenue growth, excluding Whole Foods, accelerated to +29% y/y vs. +26% last quarter.

EPS also crushed estimates at $0.52 vs. $0.07 consensus, driven by stronger segment profitability from AWS and International, but a miss on North America retail.

AWS revenue grew 42%, showing no slowdown from Q2's growth rate - this is bad for bears who believe that AWS's growth is unsustainable. I guess they'll have to keep waiting. AWS operating income came in at $1.17B, well above consensus of $1.04B. AWS margins expanded 320 bps y/y, and I estimate incremental margins at just above 50%. This is also the first quarter that AWS broke the $1B operating income mark.

International revenue came in well above estimates at $13.71B vs. $12.61B consensus. Revenue growth accelerated to +29% vs. +17% last quarter. Operating loss was also better than expected at -$936M vs. $1.06B consensus.

North America retail revenue growth also accelerated to +27% y/y, excluding Whole Foods, driven by strong Prime and FBA performance. Operating income came in at $112M vs. $181M consensus. Operating margin came in at 0.4% vs. 14% a year ago, driven by increasing investments in fulfillment and content. This, however, isn't a surprise, given Amazon's commitment to higher investments. Again, I view this as a good thing per my previous article.

Whole Foods will now be reported within the new Physical Stores segment. Whole Foods contributed $1.3B in revenue in Q3 and is expected to add ~$4.4B in revenue to Q4. Whole Foods contributed $21B in operating income in the quarter, implying 1.6% margin in Q3 vs. 4.5% operating margin in 3Q16. Whole Foods' contracting margin is not at all surprising, given Amazon's strategy of offering every day low prices to more aggressively compete in the grocery market.

Moving on to Q4 guidance, revenue was guided to $56-60.5B, well above consensus estimate of $54.2B. The high end of the guidance exceeds estimates even excluding Whole Foods. This guidance implies growth of +28% to +38% with 270 bps of FX headwind. Operating income was once again guided to a wide range that is essentially meaningless, but I'll note that the high end of the guidance exceeds Street estimates, which should reduce fears that higher investments will lead to continuous "disappointing" earnings.

That is a lot to take in, but in summary, the numbers are surprisingly good, especially given heightened fears of accelerating investment growth on decelerating revenue growth. Bears who were betting on this thesis walked away battered and bruised by the rapidly spinning Amazon flywheel.

Earnings Call Explains the Amazon Flywheels

While I'll be using a paid service for my transcript quotes, Seeking Alpha offers a great transcript service free of charge to the public. For the Seeking Alpha transcript of Amazon's 3Q17 earnings call, click here.

As usual, and reflecting Amazon's culture of high efficiency, management does not have a "prepared remarks" section that usually takes up half the call. Instead, the company jumped straight to Q&A. In my review, I will skip the less interesting Q&A as it relates to housing keeping and modeling, and instead focus on commentaries that highlight's Amazon's strategy which has broader implications for the future.

The RBC analyst asked about the stronger growth in international. As typical, management explained that there is no single driver of international strength but the result of multiple building blocks:

A lot of the building blocks that we've been working on, all the Prime benefits, advancements in free shipping offers or faster shipping offers, the Prime benefits would drive engagement, of course, adding selection, adding Fulfilled by Amazon partners and the selection that they bring. So again, I wouldn't point to anything other than the Prime Day pickup, but it was stronger than probably I anticipated.

Prime membership has also been consistently strong. The below comment sheds light on why Amazon has a Prime Day, which is mocked by bears as a "made-up", gimmicky holiday (which holiday isn't made up and gimmicky?). The reason is simple: it drives interest in Prime membership:

The growth in Prime has been fairly consistent over the last recent quarters in Prime memberships, and as I said, we had the largest new sign-ups on Prime Day for the Prime program. The monthly program is gaining traction and is an attractive option for a lot of people.

Amazon introduced the Echo in 2014. Bears do no appreciate how big of a success this product has been in driving overall Amazon performance:

... on the other subscription services, music especially, it works just so well with our Echo device that we're seeing a lot of growth in that area as we increase the number of Echo devices and customers using the Echo devices.

When Amazon announced the acquisition of Whole Foods, many did not appreciate why going into brick-and-mortar made sense for "an internet company" like Amazon. In my view, the reason is fairly clear: there are many opportunities to use Whole Foods to drive grocery and non-grocery sales:

I will say we do see a lot of opportunity with Whole Foods. As I said, there will be a lot of work together between Prime Now, AmazonFresh, Whole Foods, Whole Foods products on the Amazon site, Amazon Lockers at the Whole Foods stores. So, there will be a lot of integration, a lot of touch points and a lot of working together as we go forward. And we think we'll be also developing new store formats and everything else just as we talked about in the past before Whole Foods. Amazon Books stores, Amazon Go, and the opportunity that that technology presents. We have on campus bookstores.

Even advertisement, which has been a meaningful contributor to revenue, was introduced with customer satisfaction in mind, which is an important driver of the larger Amazon flywheel:

So, it's an important part of the flywheel and so it's the traffic and the customers, especially the Prime customers that come to the site, are really the ones that we can use to help them select items and use advertising to help make their decisions more informed when they're picking products.

For those who are scratching their heads on why Amazon is investing so aggressively in entertainment content, management laid out its reasoning very clearly. Video increases Prime customer engagement and drives spending:

We're going to continue to invest in video and increase that investment in 2018. And why are we going to do that? It's because the video business is having great results with our most important customer base, which is our Prime customers. It continues to drive better conversion of free trials, higher membership renewal rates for existing subscribers and higher overall engagement. We're seeing the engagement go up year-after-year in video and also music and a lot of the other Prime benefits. We also know Prime members who watch video also spend more on Amazon.

Amazon has been investing aggressively in logistics in order to reduce delivery time, which is an important part of the Amazon fly wheel:

By investing in those transportation options, we do so at same cost or cost parity I would say at the very minimum. But it also allows us to do interesting things like extend cut off times for customers. It enables Sunday delivery, enables better weekend delivery. So we're seeing a lot of benefits, just the ability to stretch the order cut off from what once was 3 PM in the afternoon to midnight. Has huge benefits for both the customer and also for Amazon. It results in incremental sales and it also builds that trust that when you need something, Amazon is going to be there for you.

The various quotes I highlighted above all points to one thing: Amazon's customer obsession. Prime Day, Prime membership, Echo, advertisement, Whole Foods acquisitions, entertainment content, and investments in transportation should not be viewed as separate activities but elements of a single strategy.

Amazon Bears

Amazon is a huge company with many irons in the fire, so investors may be overwhelmed by the large number of activities going on at the company. Wall Street tends to analyze the company by its various components for modeling purposes. However, viewing Amazon as the sum of components is a fundamental misunderstanding of the company. In my view, failing to see Amazon as a giant flywheel is also why bears do not appreciate Amazon's value and are getting crushed as a result.

Take David Einhorn for example, an investor I highly respect, but I must disagree with his views on Amazon. According to a recent letter to shareholders, Einhorn wrote:

What if equity value has nothing to do with current or future profits and instead is derived from a company's ability to be disruptive, to provide social change, or to advance new beneficial technologies, even when doing so results in current and future economic loss... Our view is that just because Amazon can disrupt somebody else's profit stream, it doesn't mean that Amazon earns that profit stream. For the moment, the market doesn't agree..."

Amazon bears must ask why is it that Amazon is able to disrupt numerous markets from apparels to prescription drugs. In my humble opinion, what Einhorn and other bears are missing is the massive competitive advantage that Amazon has been accumulating over the decades, and it all began with books.

Today, nobody has a wider selection than Amazon, and one can bet that the selection will only get wider as Amazon expands to new product categories. When it comes to cost, Amazon has built a reputation for matching or beating competitors on branded products, and even introducing private label items to deliver even greater cost savings to customers. While it is true that Amazon doesn't always have the lowest price, especially when it comes to 3rd party vendors selling on the Amazon platform, it offers enough great deals for customers to go back to Amazon to compare prices when they are shopping elsewhere. On delivery time, no scale player could match Amazon Prime Now's 1 and 2-hour delivery. Wal-Mart (WMT) often has better prices than Amazon, but more likely than not, I would order from Amazon if the price difference isn't too large simply because I do not want to wait a week for my orders to arrive. And, of course, Amazon is famous for high customer satisfaction and continues to rank #1 among US retailers.

While any one of these competitive advantages would be formidable, in my view, the Amazon's competitive advantage resulting from their combination is unstoppable. The market has been slow to recognize this competitive advantage but recently woke up to this reality. This late realization, in my view, is contributing to the recent hysteria over Amazon "disrupting everything".

Another bearish push back on Amazon, and echoed by Einhorn, is that Amazon is unlikely to earn the profits it has taken away from competitors. I am truly puzzled by this view.

First, I would like to point out that Amazon is GAAP EPS positive and expected to generate nearly $10B in FCF in 2017. Given Amazon's massive investments and near 30% organic growth, this doesn't strike me as a "non-profit" company, as so many confused bears assert.

Second, Amazon isn't attempting to earn the profit stream that it is disrupting, but it is redefining profit margins in the industry it is disrupting. Given that Amazon's total addressable market (TAM) might be in the trillions, it could accept a much lower profit margin than competitors with a much lower TAM.

Third, Amazon's current operating margin is 2-3%, but the company is still in hyper growth mode, as we saw in the accelerated growth rate in Q3. It would be naive to assume that "mature Amazon" 10, 20, 30 years from now, growing in-line with GDP, would not able to leverage its massive competitive and scale advantage to generate a "normalized" operating margin in the teens.

Amazon Will Continue to Crush Bears

Over the past 10 quarters, Amazon beat sales estimates 80% of the time. The 3Q17 revenue beat of 5.2% is in fact the largest beat since at least the 3rd quarter of 2012 (I didn't bother to go back further).

2018 consensus expects revenue to grow 27.5%, but only an organic growth of 20.4% in the key 4th quarter. For this to occur, bears would need to believe that despite all the massive competitive advantages outlined in this article, Amazon's growth would massively decelerate from 2017's growth rate - apparently, for no good reasons. For 2019, consensus estimate implies only a 20% growth rate. Given the pick-up in growth we've witnessed in 3Q17, I believe there is upside to 2018 and 2019 consensus numbers.

The bigger picture is that Amazon is still in its early stages of expanding internationally, only accounts for 5% of US retail sales, and public cloud is only a quarter of IT infrastructure spent. To put it simply, the runway is still very, very long, and bears who expect a massive deceleration over the next 3-4 years will likely be very disappointed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.