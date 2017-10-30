CBL: Wall Street Isn't Stupid





(CBL Investor Website)

Summary

On paper CBL looks like a "screaming buy" due to solid financials, a ridiculously low Price/FFO multiple, and finally a 13% dividend yield which is supposedly well covered by FFO. I suspect many investors may be extremely overweight CBL due to these reasons. I hope to show with this analysis that great skepticism must be used when such "obvious" opportunities are presented in the market. CBL is followed by many analysts who currently have price targets very close to the current market price. If it was as easy as just dividing FFO by the dividend, then CBL would never have found itself at current prices. High yield immediately implies higher risk - it is only right to conduct very careful due diligence.

Introduction: everything looks great at first glance

CBL Properties (CBL) is a mall REIT operator that has become popular on Seeking Alpha due to its abnormally high 13% dividend yield. How dangerous is this dividend stock? Is this investable? Or is this a dividend trap? Let's have a look at their business and recent financial performance.

CBL owns 121 properties primarily consisting of malls and associated centers:

(CBL September 2017 Investor Presentation)



They primarily own lower tier malls as defined by sales per square foot:

(CBL September 2017 Investor Presentation)



For reference, Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is considered an operator of higher tier malls because most of their properties have sales per square foot > $500.



From a financials point of view, funds from operations has been very stable:

(CBL September 2017 Investor Presentation)



Further, occupancy rates have also been consistently above 93%:

(CBL September 2017 Investor Presentation)

From a balance sheet perspective, CBL is investment grade rated BBB- by Moody's and we see this in their surprisingly low borrowing costs:

(CBL September 2017 Investor Presentation)

They also do not have any particularly worrisome upcoming maturities:



(CBL September 2017 Investor Presentation)



This just seems like a slam dunk, right?



Now a note about risk:

Brad Thomas, in his article What A Fool Believes: Should You Buy This High-Paying Net Lease REIT?, referenced my article Uniti: Priced for Bankruptcy and in the comments told me that “if the stock is speculative, say it, … the most important rule is to always protect your principal at ALL costs.” While I disagree with Brad’s conclusion about the content of my article (and I do believe he has changed his mind as well), he did bring an excellent point. Because I primarily write about SWANs (Sleep Well At Night stocks) such as Simon Property Group (SPG) and Federal Realty Trust (FRT), in the rare instance that I choose to write about a more risky stock, I must make it clear to my readers that this is no SWAN.

So here it is: CBL is very, very risky. It currently trades at a dividend yield of 13% (which in itself should scream risk) and is the mall REIT most associated with the “malls are dying” thesis.

I will now attempt to calculate an appropriate valuation, first starting with the most commonly seen approach based on FFO, then a slightly better approach which incorporates reported maintenance costs, and ending with an approach which takes a deeper look into the cash flow statements in the 10-K.





A first try: FFO Coverage

I have seen many authors and readers summarize the investment thesis in CBL as:



(1) It pays a high dividend yield

(2) The dividend yield is well covered by funds from operations (ffo).





Based on the 2016 10-K, FFO for 2016 was $2.41 per share, and with the dividend at $1.06 per share, this would indicate FFO coverage of 227% and an FFO yield of nearly 30%.





Is FFO a good metric?

Investors who have studied REITs at all are familiar that one is supposed to use FFO instead of earnings. Because REITs own a lot of depreciable property, depreciation and amortization is added back to earnings to arrive at funds from operations.





There is a problem here. When analyzing “non-REITs,” one would not use earnings primarily to determine dividend coverage but instead would use free cash flow. At the end of the day, the most important thing is to keep track of cash in and cash out. There is no reason why we should not do the same here.



A second try: Subtract maintenance capital expenditures



Some define free cash flow for a REIT to be FFO minus maintenance capital expenditures.



According to the 2016 10-K, CBL had $113 million in capital expenditures versus $411 million in FFO and $180.1 million paid in dividends.



This would calculate out to 166% “free cash flow” coverage.



As we will see below, there are more than a few problems with this.





What is “maintenance capital expenditures?”

Capital expenditures can be divided into two categories: maintenance and growth. Maintenance capital expenditures are recurring. Growth capital expenditures are not supposed to be recurring, at least not in the long run, because otherwise it really should be categorized as maintenance capital expenditures. Theoretically a company should be able to suspend its growth capital expenditures and this would result in a likewise increase in free cash flow.



A final approach: Open the 10-K and look at the statement of cash flows



In order to figure out what figure exactly we should be using for capital expenditures to calculate free cash flow, we must consult the consolidated statement of cash flows in the 10-K:



Cash Flows from Investing Activities for 2016

(CBL 2016 10-K)



We see that CBL does not have “capital expenditures” specifically on their cash flow statement but instead have “additions to real estate assets.” This is a combination of both maintenance capital expenditures and growth capital expenditures which are redevelopments and renovations.



Clearly, CBL has spent a considerable amount on redevelopments and renovations (a rough estimate would be 248-113 = $135 million in 2016).



There are many arguments that say that the redevelopment and renovation costs are not recurring, such as the most obvious that redevelopments are eventually completed.



However, we will see very soon that the costs of redevelopments and renovations are a lot more recurring than one may think. I did an analysis of FFO, capital expenditures, and dividend payments over time. First though, we must first define all the metrics that will be shown.





Operating Partnership



The statement of cash flows does not use the numbers attributable to the common shareholders but rather, the numbers attributable to the operating partnership.



The way I think about the operating partnership is that it is a combination of noncontrolling interests (also sometimes referred to as minority interests) and common shareholders.



This means a couple of things. First, we must use FFO attributable to the operating partnership. Second, we must also account for distributions (dividends) paid to the “noncontrolling interests” (see below).

(2016 CBL 10-K)

Side note: Do we need to account for preferred stock dividends?

When looking at how CBL reconciles net income to FFO, I did not see that they added preferred stock dividends back:

(CBL 2016 10-K)





I exclude debt repayment because CBL has done a good job of maintaining their investment grade rating and using this to refinance maturities. Rubicon Associates is the expert and has written about this: CBL (Re)Issues Bonds - My Thoughts.



The moment of truth

For my analysis, I looked at the 10-K’s for the last 20 years:



FFO, Capex, Dividends for the past 20 years (in 000’s)

(Chart by Author, data from various CBL 10-K)



Dividend coverage was calculated as (FFO - Total Capex) / Total dividends.

Some historical notes: we can see the dividend cut in 2009 after the economic recession. In some years the dividend was not quite covered - CBL funded the missing gaps with debt, common share issuance, and preferred stock.

One thing is very clear: “additions to real estate assets” (total capex) is an absolutely recurring cost. Sure, it is very volatile and jumps around year to year. However, the total amount being spent on "additions to real estate assets" has remained substantial for the past 20 years. Considering that redevelopment projects usually only take several years at a time, I believe that this is enough to prove its recurring nature.

Further, we can see that the dividend is not really "166%" covered. Will CBL continue to be able to add leverage to help fund future capital expenditures? I do not think so: I think that great priority will be placed on decreasing leverage to help maintain and improve their investment grade rating (currently with negative outlook from Moody’s). There is a definite possibility of a dividend cut in the future especially if management determines that larger capital expenditures are required and if there is also a sudden credit freeze on all retailers. It’s just a possibility, but at least hopefully the reader can see that CBL does not have “tremendous” coverage.

My take: Redevelopment is maintenance

I can understand CBL management’s reasoning for not counting redevelopment and renovations as maintenance capital expenditures. If one views it as a property by property basis, then it is not recurring because these projects have set end dates. However, if one were to instead look at this on a portfolio level, we can see that after they finish redeveloping one set of properties, another set of properties will require redeveloping. In this sense the capital expenditures are being done on a portfolio basis.





But this time it’s different: capital expenditures will trend lower!

I do not give much credit to this argument. This has been a trend for the last twenty years, and to be honest it is hard to believe that now is suddenly the end point, especially when considering that Amazon and e-commerce are gaining market share at accelerating rates.

Bonus clue: Management is not buying

Another red flag that should make clear CBL is not “screaming buy” cheap is that insiders are not buying. Yes, I know that there have been tiny bits here and there:



(Morningstar)

However, if CBL really was trading at a 30% cash yield, then wouldn’t you expect all of the insiders to be buying, and at very, very large amounts? The truth of the matter is that management has not been buying back stock, neither with the company's money nor their own money (at least not in significant amounts).

Updated Valuation





Now that we have concluded that we must use “additions to real estate assets” as recurring capital expenditures, we can now calculate a proper valuation.



With CBL recently trading at $8 per share, free cash flow of $290 million in 2016, and 199 million Operating Partnership shares (2016 10-K), CBL trades at a price to free cash flow multiple of 5.5.

This implies a FCF yield of 18%. Now we must look at their 2017 outlook.

As of second quarter 2017, CBL saw the following results:





(CBL Q2 2017 10-Q)



Additions to real estate assets for six months ended June 30, 2017 was $93.5 million vs $103.3 million. Management has given guidance for 2017 FFO of $2.18-2.24 per share, which is a 7.5% drop from 2016 even using the high end estimate.

This implies FCF dropped from $179 million in 2016 to $129 million in 2017. Of course CBL will see certain fluctuations in capital expenditures, but the downtrend in FFO is still not promising.



It is unclear what will happen in the future, but at this moment it is much easier to frame the argument that FFO will continue to drop steadily in future years.



One should view CBL as a stock trading at a P/FCF of 5.5 with FCF declining at 5-7% rates for the next couple of years. This is still cheap and one can definitely make a case to own it for value, but this is not a "screaming buy" and it certainly is not really yielding 30% as the P/FFO would indicate. As a result, investors should not give CBL a "screaming buy" allocation in their portfolios.

Food for thought

The reader might be wondering, if the properties are costing so much to maintain, why doesn’t management just sell them and use the cash to reduce debt or buyback shares?

I need to point that CBL management has been doing this for over 50 years and they really know what they’re doing. If the solution was so simple, then they absolutely would be doing it!

What do I think? I believe that they aren’t selling their properties (at least not at a tepid frequency) because they simply can’t. They might be able to sell a property here and there, but they are unable to sell a significant portion at a time. Perhaps there simply isn’t much demand for such properties nowadays, neither in the public nor private sector.

Conclusion

Wall Street is run by professionals who really, really know what they’re doing. If you see a stock that looks too cheap to be true, then you must do your due diligence with an extra suspicious eye.

Whereas many are claiming CBL to trade at 30% FFO yields, it is clear that Wall Street is not seeing it this way. Even after recalculating a substantially lower free cash flow, I still believe that CBL is quite cheap and I hold a position. I caution investors to avoid over-allocating themselves to CBL, especially if they are doing so on the basis of its 30% FFO yield which I have shown to be very deceiving. Furthermore, this is no SWAN and holders of this stock are best suggested to listen carefully to conference calls to keep a close eye on their properties.



Author’s note:

If you liked my article, follow me! In this article I aimed to do a careful analysis of the statement of cash flows. There are definitely bargains to be found among high dividend yield stocks, but one must filter carefully to avoid the traps. And there surely are lots of traps!