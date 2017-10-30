Amazon Should Tap Into Specialty Pharmacy

On Thursday, Amazon (AMZN) announced an in-home delivery service, Amazon Key, and revealed that it has quietly attained wholesale pharmacy licenses in 12 states. This combination opens a huge door for the company that could be worth tens of billions of dollars in annual revenue. By getting into specialty pharmacy distribution, Amazon could solve several huge problems for patients with rare disorders who require expensive treatments.

The specialty pharmacy industry distributes high cost, high complexity pharmaceutical treatments. These include self-administered injectables, professionally-administered injectables, and oral medications that typically cost in excess of $1,000 per 30-month supply. These are used to treat cancer, hepatitis B/C, HIV/AIDS, multiple sclerosis, blood disorders, and dozens of other rare diseases.

On average, specialty pharmaceuticals cost about $5,000 per month and account for one-third of pharmacy benefit costs–and are expected to increase to one-half–despite affecting less than 1% of pharmacy beneficiaries. The stress on the health care system by this expensive niche market is getting attention from President Donald Trump. Trump is considering measures that might bring down prices, and the stock market has not reacted favorably to his comments about it. However, a leaked executive order on the issue appeared to be more favorable to big pharma than originally expected. It is unlikely that the president's threats are going to result in any major changes to the industry.

Just how big is the specialty pharma distribution industry? In CVS Pharmacy's (CVS) 2016 Annual Report, it accounted for $50 billion in revenue, a 27% increase from 2015. CVS's specialty revenue has seen a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26% since 2013. An article in Chain Drug Review reports the industry average CAGR at 20%, expecting revenues to exceed $240 billion by 2021. About 70% of specialty distribution is through mail order, and that is where Amazon has the potential to make a big play.

Imagine that you have multiple sclerosis, and the only way to keep your body from destroying its own nerves–and to avoid blindness or paralysis–is to have $2,000 worth of injections delivered to your door every month. What happens when the USPS, UPS (UPS) or FedEx (FDX) delivery guy–despite your request for a signature–leaves the package on your porch unattended, and it is stolen?

I didn't dream up this scenario. It has been repeated time after time on forums and Facebook groups for patients with diseases that require specialized treatments. One problem that they face is that nobody–not the delivery company, insurance company, specialty pharmacy, or pharmaceutical company–wants to pay for the flop. They expect the patient to pay thousands of dollars for something they ordered and never received.

While many express their privacy concerns regarding Amazon Key, this is one group of high-paying customers that would be happy to have a delivery person enter their home to make secure deliveries. Amazon has also struck deals that will allow it to install secure Amazon Locker delivery centers at hundreds of thousands of apartment complexes around the United States.

In specialty pharma, prices are high, revenues are rising, and customer service is lacking. Disruption of this industry isn't just available, it is necessary. It is a perfect target for Amazon.

Amazon is notorious for pursuing revenue growth while putting off profits for the future. Much like it did with its acquisition of Whole Foods, its first step in entering the specialty pharma industry would be to reduce the mark-ups for these already expensive drugs. With healthcare costs and premiums on the rise, prescription benefit providers would have to consider migrating their patients to the new service. Existing pharmacies would be pressured to lower their prices as well, but how well would they be able to keep up with Amazon's efficient distribution network and its ability to operate on small margins? How many of Medco/Accredo's billion prescriptions per year could Amazon steal?

Even if the existing specialty pharmacies circle the wagons and pressure the insurance companies to stick with them, a small market share for Amazon could provide billions of dollars in revenues and force yet another industry to lower its prices and rethink its logistics to compete with them.

It remains unclear how exactly Amazon intends to use its new pharmacy licenses, but it should strongly consider exploring specialty pharmacy. Growing competition has already lowered traditional pharmaceutical prices, but specialty pharma remains an exclusive and expensive industry prime for disruption.

