New Highs: Do Not Listen To Doom-Mongers

Oil price appears to be gathering upside momentum, and investors can consider XLE. Earnings season has also thrown up good opportunities to buy CELG and EXPE on dips.

There are a few opportunities in the market where investors could buy attractive companies on dips, so as to reduce any vertigo-related anxiety from buying at the top.

Equity markets have once again made new highs. It would be foolish to attempt to call the top or, to a lesser extent, not to join in.

New highs in equity markets...again.

The "again" in the above statement is crucial, as it shows the regularity at which the US equity markets are hitting fresh highs. This then becomes a game of probability - for the past 8 years, if the equity markets have been hitting new highs at regular intervals, then it is a dangerous and foolish game to try to pick the top.

There are a couple of reasons to explain the new highs made at the close of this week. That's because people need reasons to explain things - the European Central bank not cutting back as much liquidity from the markets as feared by investors, tech giants such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) delivering a strong set of earnings, progress in Trump's tax reform plan...

Upon reflection, do such reasons really count for much other than providing a safe psychological blanket to sleep on while you hold your portfolio of stocks? The markets are a game of probability - you simply want to buy stuff that is going up, and sell stuff that is going down. There is bias in everyone to fear buying at the top, and fear selling at the bottom; people get vertigo, people get scared.

Supposing one can put aside feelings of vertigo, what to buy then? In my earlier article "Oil Prices Under the Radar" a month back, I had mentioned that oil prices had looked ready to move higher. As of this week's close, WTI crude is currently sitting at $52/bbl levels, just shy of fresh 52-week highs. Oil companies have however, lagged the oil price recovery - The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) is still down about 6.7% YTD in performance, and its price action should catch up with oil prices.

XLE can provide investors with a decent dividend yield of slightly above 3%, and would provide exposure to large oil majors with diversified businesses, including Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).

The current earnings season has also thrown up a few opportunities. Firstly, Celgene's (CELG) share price fell 18% after the company reduced its 2020 sales guidance from $19-$20 billion, in contrast with its previous forecast of more than $21 billion.

Celgene's share price may have taken a hit, but the support level of around $95 as demarcated by the horizontal line in the chart below managed to hold up. Current levels would represent a decent entry point for investors keen to gain exposure to the biopharmaceutical sector. Developing pipelines of drugs to combat modern-day diseases should remain relevant and profitable in the long term, and Celgene's portfolio of drugs for cancer and inflammatory disorders should reap dividends for the company in the long run.

The second opportunity lies with Expedia (EXPE), which reported earnings that failed to beat expectations. This caused the share price to fall as much as 18% on the day. Expedia reported lower bookings for the quarter, which the CEO attributed to challenges from extreme weather, such as the recent series of hurricanes.

If that is to be believed, the dip in the share price has paved an entry for long-term investors to buy the stock at attractive levels. Looking at the price chart below, Expedia remains on a strong uptrend, and this dip does not represent a significant bearish reversal in the trend.

Expedia runs an online travel booking platform, with tie-ups to hotels and airlines worldwide. Investing in Expedia would allow investors to gain exposure to a secular trend where investors shop for everything via the Internet rather than through the traditional brick-and-mortar outlets. Gone are the days where people would go to travel agencies to purchase their travel tickets over the counter. People now book and plan their entire holidays over the Internet. Given that a large part of the company's poor earnings could be attributed to weather-related factors, I would expect business to resume as per normal should the skies clear up, ceteris paribus.

In conclusion, the equity markets are making new highs repeatedly. It would be foolish to attempt to call the top, but it is understandable that many investors may suffer from vertigo while planning how to hop on this runaway train. There are always opportunities in the market however - oil price seems to be gathering upside momentum, and investors can consider buying XLE. Meanwhile, the earnings season has also thrown up a few opportunities for investors to buy into attractive companies on dips - Celgene and Expedia, both of which belong to strong sectors which should continue to outperform in the future.

