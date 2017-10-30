The Reports Of Sears' Death Are NOT Greatly Exaggerated

Sears Holdings (NASDAQ: SHLD) is on a path, that is unlikely to result in any destination but the corporate graveyard. The financials and outlook for the company have been and continue to be horrible. As such, the likelihood that the company can recover is small to none. According to the Harvard Business Review, Sears itself has stated that it has "Substantial Doubt" about its ability to continue operations. That is never something you want to hear from the people running a company you are an investor in, and it may be the most honest they can be, short of saying, "Do not put your money in our stores." Fitch Ratings said in January that the company would need to raise $2 billion in 2017 and another $2 billion in 2018 just to avoid bankruptcy. The truth is, Sears is likely done, and the moves they are making are not saving the company, rather simply delaying the inevitable. GET OUT if you are long, and consider shorting if you are looking for a speculative play.

The History

Sears was once one of the great brands in America. They were basically the Amazon of the 19th century, sending goods around the country through the famous Sears Roebucks catalogue. Customers had endless products from hats to houses that they could order and have sent right to their door. They also built a collection of loved and trusted brands, that engendered true customer loyalty. Brands that came from or were influenced by Sears include: Allstate Insurance, Kenmore, Craftsman, Lands' End, and DieHard. Sears' policy of replacing any broken Craftsman tool, no matter how old became legendary. My grandfather actually once found a broken craftsman hammer under a house he had purchased. He had no idea how it had been there. He took it to Sears, and they gladly replaced it. Much like Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) now, this lead to true customer loyalty. Sears was also connected to the creation of Prodigy Internet (for those of you whom are old enough to remember that) and the Discover Credit Card.

And in 1974 they built the world's tallest building, the Sears Tower (now known as the Willis Tower today) in Chicago. Sears was a model of American success and creativity and they had a stable of celebrated brands a products, much like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) has today.

The Horrible Race to the Bottom

The sad truth is, CEO Eddie Lampert has attempted to save the company by selling off everything that made the company loved. According to the Harvard Business Review, "Some of the company's moves in recent years have generated cash and kept the business afloat at the long-term expense of its brand." Sears was known for their quality brands, but these have been auctioned off in a fire sale over the last many years. Craftsman, a brand synonymous with Sears quality was sold to Stanley Black and Decker (NYSE:SWK) last January. In February, Sears announced it was licensing the Kenmore name to grill maker Permasteel Inc. Lands' End was spun off in 2013. And now the company is looking to sell off the Kenmore and Diehard brands entirely, jettisoning the very products that make Sears stand out.

Kenmore was once the leading US appliance brand, and while their sales have fallen they still account for over 12 percent of total US appliance sales. This is a brand that is still trusted and valued, and it could be a cornerstone to a revitalization of the overall Sears company (as could DieHard). But instead of putting their focus on areas of strength, like GE is attempting to do with their turnaround plan, they are instead attempting to sell off the few strong assets they have left. That is if they are even permitted to do so. Reuters states that with the possibility of a bankruptcy being high, it is possible that creditors could attempt to claw back new sales as part of the liquidation and bankruptcy procedure.

The other area from which Sears has been raising cash is from their real estate. The Harvard Business Review feels that this is again, a short-sighted plan. "The company also sold off many of its best store locations, which means brand perceptions are now being shaped only by the customer experiences in older, shabbier, and poorly located stores." This will not lead to a turn-around in customer dedication.

According to the Harvard Business Review, to turn things around, Sears would need a massive change in culture.

It should start with its internal culture. CEO Eddie Lampert's alienating management style and lack of retail prowess has prompted a mass exodus of executives and has left the company with few leaders who really care about the brand. At the store level, the company has fired employees, cut worker hours, and failed to make investments to improve the store environment. As a result, store employees are bitter, embarrassed, and unmotivated.

Financials

In looking at the Balance Sheet and the Income Statements, I literally could not find a positive item to discuss. If a person were to create horrible statements on purpose (say for a college business class) these would be them. Everything about the financials is truly horrid. To begin with the Revenues are falling every year. Revenues of $36.188 billion (in 2013) have fallen to $22.138 billion in 2016 (a loss of more than 38%). Earnings? What earnings. In 2013, Operating Income was actually a loss of $1.22 billion. In 2016 the loss had increased to $1.43 billion. The per share values are even worse. In 2013, EPS were a loss of $12.87. By 2016 this had increased to a loss of $20.78. In other words, despite all of the store closings, the brand sales, the auctioning off of their heritage, they lost 61% more money in 2016 than they did in 2013. To make matters worse, they have a Book Value/share of -$35.74. So their current stock price of $5.66 is all speculation. The value of the company after subtracting out the stock price is actually less than -$30 per share.

Nothing about this company is worthy of investing on the long side. Some people may think that it is a speculative play worth taking. But for a speculative play to be worth it, there must be some reasonable chance of success, otherwise it is just gambling, just a spin on the Roulette wheel. Harvard Business Reviews' theory that a major change in the direction of management, and management philosophy seems logical. However, the chance of that happening is practically nil. It seems that Eddie Lampert and his management team plan to continue to do the same things and expect different results (Ask Einstein how that works.). They have been stripping the company down and selling off the parts for years. Jettisoning the best locations and brands for the cash they represent has taken a sick patient and poisoned it. All that has happened, is the patient has gone downhill faster. And the numbers are proof that.

The Play

Let me reiterate. DO NOT GO LONG THIS STOCK, unless you are not fond of your investment capital. The trouble with illness is that it can be unpredictable. And the final demise of this once great retailer is hard to predict with certainty. It could have some final coughing spasms that breathe life briefly back into the share price. But do not be deceived. This company is dead.

I would not sell these shares short because the carrying costs and potential losses are too high. While a short sale is a great way to profit in a bankruptcy, the timing is key. Rather, I would look to play this slow death through long term put options. This strategy limits risk, and presents significant upside for a long time.

I would look to purchase the Jan '19 put option at the $5 strike price. They are currently selling for $2.57 per share. This will give you the right to sell 100 shares of SHLD at $5 until January of 2019. If the stock falls to $2 by that time, the value of the puts is likely to rise dramatically. If the share price falls to less than a dollar, the puts could be worth more than $6 per share by that time. That is a chance to more than double the investment, with very little risk. (A cheaper put option would be the Jan '19 $4 strike price which is currently selling for $1.97 per share).

Now, if company should miraculously manage to turn itself around, then the risk is extremely limited. In the $5 strike price example, the amount risked would only be $257. Limited risk and a solid chance of hefty profits, that's the way to play a failing company.

The other nice thing about long-term options is that it gives you an affordable way to play the move, even if you are not sure when the move is coming. Sears is a failing company. The end is all but certain. When? That is harder to say. Buy purchasing January 2019 puts, you have more than a year to see this play out. If the stock moves down in that time, the position can always be closed for a profit and reset at a lower strike price. If you want to profit from Sears' demise. Puts are the way to do it. An ideal play would be to wait for a short-term bump in stock price, and then set your put position to profit from the fade. While it is never fun to watch the demise of an icon, we don't have the power to stop it. What we can do, is make some money.

