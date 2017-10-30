Weekly Fund Wrap: Midstream Pipe Dreams

This week the main themes were the progress on the tax reform with the House adopting the budget resolution, robust corporate earnings and continued speculation on the next Fed Chair with the choice seemingly down to Powell and Taylor.

On the other side of the pond, the European Central Bank decided to extend its QE purchases for at least nine months. The ECB President Mario Draghi was careful to avoid a repeat of the US taper tantrum when a shift in strategy caused a spike in government bond yields.

Macro

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rebounded to 0.17 in September - a reading consistent with above-trend growth. The flash Markit PMIs exceeded expectations with the manufacturing index rising to 54.5 - the best level since January. The Richmond Fed manufacturing index fell to +12 in October, although the New Orders component was healthier.

Markets

After a touch of mid-week volatility, the S&P 500 finished up on the week while Treasuries finished lower as the 10-year yield closed above 2.40. Oil had a strong week, rising 4% on the back of falling fuel stockpiles and record overseas demand, although that was tempered by a jump in US crude production.

Fund Space

Fund investors have had a difficult relationship with the MLP sector in recent history. Seemingly, all the key drivers are in place for strong performance: the sector sports the highest yield in the CEF universe, Oil price has been recovering on the back of inventory rebalancing and supportive OPEC commentary and the economy has been growing nicely. Yet, the sector is showing terrible price performance.

While MLPs are typically viewed as fee-based companies that typically don't have outright exposure to the price of oil and gas, the feeling many investors have is that MLPs fall on Oil weakness but don't rise on Oil strength. This is to some extent true. First, there is an unusual divergence in the price behavior of the Alerian MLP Index and WTI. Secondly, we calculate the correlation and beta of the Index to WTI and find that both figures are more than 2x higher on days of negative Oil returns.

Poor sector sentiment is also due in some part to headline dividend cuts and lower than expected earnings by such bellwethers as Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) as well as the pricing of new IPOs such as BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) which missed its target price by a country mile. Moreover, the continued reliance of the sector on capital markets for funding has led to some investor exhaustion.

Investors, however, have not yet given up on the sector judging by a recovery in flows in the Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) - a benchmark ETF with about 60% of total ETF market cap.

As far as sector fundamentals are concerned, we check in on Enterprise Multiple and Leverage of the sector. While there is scope for improvement in both, the figures look fairly strong to us, especially their recent direction.

As far as relative valuation, MLPs are at the top of the stack favored by income investors.

So where does this leave us?

Sector fundamentals look fairly good to us. Valuations are attractive. We expect oil and gas volumes to remain flat or increase. Capital markets remain open and we expect a boost from sector consolidation as well as the regulatory approval front.

However we think price action will remain volatile as some companies slow distribution growth in order to become self-funding. This is in the long-term interest of the sector so we view this as a positive, if painful in the short-term.

We close with a review of various fund types in the sector. MLP ETFs look fairly attractive to us with a yield of 8% and volatility of 15%. ETNs look worse on both fronts while CEFs are marginally worse than ETFs on a Yield/Vol metric. In other words, CEFs give up some yield for the uplift in fund volatility.

