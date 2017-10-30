Performance Check On Financials Added To The Russell 3000

To be continued: Plans are to follow up on this article with a look at how the companies that exited the index in 2017 have performed.

The effect on price is inconclusive, but the results clearly show trading volumes skyrocketing above average on the day the stocks join the index.

The purpose of this article is to test the assumption that being added to the Russell 3000 index is a benefit for shareholders of individual stocks.

Getting 'picked-up' or added to a market index is a 'big deal' for a small regional bank. The thought behind this being a positive event is that inclusion will increase trading volumes and lead to a higher valuation.

I wasn't originally planning to test this assumption, but after coming across several names that happened to have been added to the Russell 3000 index this year, I figured it would be interesting to see if any trends had developed.

Before we begin, please note that this was a data-heavy experiment that relied on historical information that can be downloaded from YAHOO!FINANCE - I can give no assurance that the information used is exact.

For a little background, 2017 additions to the Russell 3000 were tentatively announced on June 9th, with updates provided on the 16th and 23rd. The newly reconstituted indexes took effect after the close on Friday, June 23. This year 195 companies were added, 52 or 26.6% were from the Financial Services sector - these are the stocks we will evaluate (less CardConnect Corp. (CCN) who was purchased by First Data (FDC)).

Trading Volumes

To get a feel for the information, I filtered to each company's highest trading day. Of the 52 companies, 39 experienced their largest trading day on June 23, 1 on June 22, 2 after June 23, and 10 before the end of May. Without firing up any statistical calculator, I'm going to go ahead and conclude that the highest trading day and index reconstitution are strongly correlated.

On average, the highest trading day was 32.7X greater than the average trading volume (from January 1 to October 29). The range for max to average was between 9.4X (WLTW) and 66.3X (CUBN).

Price Action (Based on Adjusted Values)

Due to missing values I had to subset some of the results, there weren't many, but note that the company count varies for each period.

From January 3 to June 9 (44 Companies)

Only two stocks had negative returns (MSL: -15.7% and RVSB: -5.59%).

Three stocks were up over 100% (EVRI: +205%, MLP: +182%, and TCI: +123.9%)

Median return: 18.64

Mean return: 28.99

From January 3 to October 27 (43 Companies)

Only one stock had negative returns (MSL: -3%)

Four stocks were up over 100% (EVRI: +263%, TCI: +142%, FMAO: +137%, MLP: +127%)

Range: -3% to 263%

Median return: 27.46%

Mean return: 41.46%

From June 9 to June 16 (43 Companies)

Five stocks had negative returns

Only one stock increased by more than 10% (HIIQ: +22.7%)

Range: -8% to 22.7%

Median return: 1.42%

Mean return: 2.1%

From June 16 to June 23 (43 Companies)

31 Stocks had negative returns

Range: -8% to 3.4%

Median return: -1.05%

Mean return: -1.44%

From June 9 to June 23 (43 Companies)

21 Stocks had negative returns

Only one stock increased by more than 10% (HIIQ: +25.6%)

Range: -9% to 25.6%

Median return: 0%

Mean return: 0.65%

From June 23 to October 27 (42 Companies)

9 Stocks had negative returns

Two stocks lost more than 10% (MLP: -22.05% and HIIQ: -17.8%)

Range: -22.05% to 45.15%

Median return: 10.89%

Mean return: 10.43%

There are several takeaways here, but to begin I'd like to remind the reader that this information is for only one year. And, for financials in particular, this has been one strange year. Momentum from the election bump clearly continued to the first reconstitution announcement, with less appreciation realized after. Based on trading volumes, I was expecting to find large price swings between the 9th and 23rd of June, but this period was fairly quiet. For this reason alone, I'm even more skeptical of the general claim that investors benefit from higher trading volumes, which is something that is usually cited on news feeds, but again this is a short window that we are observing.

Another thought I had going into this was that purchasing in one of the periods observed would indicate the chance to catch a short-term gain. However, based on low price volatility, the period around modification might actually be more beneficial to a seller looking to offload a smaller name.

Going forward, I plan to flip this acid test around to see how stocks that were dropped performed (will submit that article before the end of this week), and if possible I will try to go back and add a few prior years. Reconstitution only occurs once a year - I will look to re-visit this little series next year around the same time.

Influence

Many successful people I've been studying owe a lot to questioning aspects of their work that others typically agree to without testing. With that, this is a small attempt on my part to test whether or not joining an index is a clear win for some of the stocks I follow.

If you have any thoughts about how this analysis could be made better, please let me know.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.