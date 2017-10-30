Strayer Education (STRA) and Capella Education Company Mergers & Acquisition Call - Transcript

Strayer Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strayer Education, Inc. and Capella Education Company Mergers & Acquisition Call

October 30, 2017 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Sonya Udler - Investor Relations

Robert Silberman - Executive Chairman of Strayer Education Inc.

Kevin Gilligan - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Capella Education Company

Karl McDonnell - Chief Executive Officer of Strayer Education Inc.

Daniel Jackson - CFO of Strayer Education Inc.

Steven Polacek - CFO of Capella Education Company

Analysts

Jeff Silber - BMO Capital Markets

Peter Appert - Piper Jaffray

Corey Greendale - First Analysis

Henry Chen - BMO Capital Markets

Sonya Udler

Now, I will turn the call over to Robert Silberman. Mr. Silberman, Please go ahead.

Robert Silberman

Thank you, Sonya, and good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you all for joining us today. I am very excited to be here with Kevin and Karl this morning to discuss what we believe is a powerful combination of two very complementary institutions.

In our prepared remarks, we want to share with you why we are so excited about the benefits this transaction will bring to our students, our faculty, our staffs and our shareholders. Accompanying our remarks this morning, there are a few slides which provide an overview of the transaction which are available on either of our company’s websites. And of course, at the end of our prepared remarks, we will be happy to take your questions.

Now let me just start by saying that at Strayer, we have long been admirers of Capella’s innovation and expertise in online education. We are absolutely delighted to have the opportunity with today’s transaction to combine Capella’s many capabilities with our own 125 year heritage of educating working adults.

Bringing together our two companies will create corporate level scale and synergies that will benefit both of our universities and allow us to accelerate investments in the educational experience we delivered to our respective students.

As you saw in our release, this is an all-stock merger of equals which will result in Strayer’s shareholders owning 52% of the combined entity and Capella’s shareholders owning 48%. Importantly, and I want to stress this, we are proposing to combine the corporate end of our platforms not the actual universities.

The universities will remain independent and separately accredited. They will maintain their separate boards of trustees, be led by their current presidents and maintain separate faculty and academic support service positions at each respective university.

We expect the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2018 subject to approvals by the Department of Education, state regulators and relevant accreditation bodies, as well as shareholder approvals from both companies. Together, we will offer nearly 135 degree and certificate programs educating approximately 80,000 students across all 50 states in over 80 foreign countries.

Both our companies bring considerable strengths that will enhance our collective ability to deliver better academic outcomes to more working adults at more affordable prices. As institutions, we share cultures that value integrity, innovation and a mission to make education achievable for working adults. Bottom-line is that, this is a compelling opportunity to drive greater program affordability, improve both the learning experiences and career outcomes of our students and create value for our shareholders.

Now let me walk you through some of the key elements of the transaction which are highlighted on Slide 8 of the presentation. This is a true merger of equals and as demonstrated by the shareholder ownership of the combined entity and the agreed governance and organizational structure. Under the terms of the merger, Capella’s shareholders will receive 0.875 Strayer shares for each Capella share.

As I mentioned on a fully diluted basis, this will lead to Strayer’s shareholders owning approximately 52% and Capella’s shareholders owning approximately 48% of the combined company. Strayer Education Inc., which at closing we intend to rename Strategic Education Inc. will be the surviving corporate entity under which both universities will operate. We will retain our current ticker symbol STRA.

The leadership of the combined company will reflect the strength and capabilities of both Strayer and Capella. I’ll serve as the combined company’s Executive Chairman, I am delighted to have Kevin Gilligan joining us and serving as Vice Chairman of the Board and the company and Karl McDonnell will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer.

Each university will operate as an independent institution. Our corporate headquarters will remain here in Herndon, Virginia that we will maintain a significant presence in the Minneapolis, Minnesota, which will include Capella University headquarters, as well as the combined company’s IT resources and online support functions.

Financially, we expect the transaction to deliver significant benefits. We expect it will be accretive to Strayer’s 2019 EPS by approximately 20% to 25% based on annual cost savings of approximately $50 million.

And with that, let me turn it over to Kevin and Karl for some of their comments. Kevin?

Kevin Gilligan

Thanks, Rob and good morning everyone. Let me begin by echoing that we at Capella are as excited about this merger as the Strayer team and we have great admiration for Strayer’s accomplishments. Strayer’s 125 year track record speaks for itself and our companies complement each other in powerful ways. Having worked closely with Rob, Karl and their team over the last few months, I am truly excited about joining forces and partnering with them to further support all our students and grow our business.

Capella Education Company’s flagship institution is Capella University, which has graduate and undergraduate degree programs focused on helping working adults build the competencies necessary for today’s modern workforce. Capella University is a leader in online higher education and offers 1900 online courses and 54 degree programs.

Across these programs, we serve over 37,000 students with about 70% enrolled in graduate programs. And similar to Strayer, we are focused on offering degree programs that are truly in touch with the workforce needs of employers today.

Outside of Capella University, we are offering validated alternative credentials through Capella Learning Solutions in partnership with CareerBuilder, which prepares job seekers for in-demand careers while partnering with employers who are looking for job-ready candidates.

In addition, we have two software engineering and coding schools, DevMountain, which is focused on accessibility and affordability and Hackbright Academy, a school focused on increasing opportunities for women in technology.

Finally, our portfolio includes Sophia, which is an industry leader in offering self-paced courses for college credit. We are serving over 37,000 students and we are working closely with employers to meet the demand for skilled professionals in the 21st Century economy, a goal that we share with Strayer.

On Slide 10, you can see that our two companies bring tremendous educational expertise in a unique family of leading institutions. Across our collective institutions, we will serve approximately 80,000 students across nearly a 135 degree and certificate programs.

The scale that this platform provides will allow each respective institution to leverage best-in-class processes and benefit from increased resources to further drive the quality learning experience and career outcomes for students.

We will have greater capabilities, integrated back-end technologies and a wealth of industry knowledge to facilitate the sharing of educational best practices and ultimately benefit our students and faculty.

While the universities will remain independent, students and faculty at both institutions will benefit from their complementary offerings including Capella University’s competency-based learning infrastructure, assessment capabilities and track record of improving student success as well as Strayer University’s video and simulation classroom and content capabilities and close relationships with employers.

In addition, Strayer’s extensive ground-based footprint creates the potential opportunity for Capella to extend its competency-based model into hybrid learning. Both institutions will work towards seamless transferability of credits between the universities and we expect to honor employer discounts from either institution further improving overall affordability.

Financially, we will have an even stronger corporate profile with a more diversified revenue mix which generated pro forma trailing 12 month revenues of approximately $895 million and approximately $182 million in pro forma EBITDA excluding the benefit of $15 million of synergies we expect to achieve.

As Rob mentioned, our organization share a culture of integrity and innovation. Across all our institutions, our mission is to make learning work for adults in the modern economy. Today’s modern job market requires upscaling and rescaling and employers increasingly value modular, career long learning. At Capella, we’ve been focusing creating new models that help employers address supply demand and balances as they seek to fill open positions and help those same employers rescale and upscale their existing workforce with job ready skills.

We think the long-term market opportunity is significant in this area. As a combined company we will have additional resources to innovate and expand our platform of job ready programs. This will allow us to offer students the flexibility and result-oriented outcomes that address the most pressing needs of working adults today.

As you can see on Slide 12, whether it’s doctoral programs of public health, education or IT-related areas, master’s degrees in business or bachelors or certificate programs across a range of different areas, we collectively have developed programs designed to work for our students and help them advance in their careers.

Together, Strayer and Capella students will continue to be well served across a wide spectrum of programs with additional resources to invest to help and succeed in the modern workforce.

With that, let me turn it over to the CEO of the combined entity, Karl McDonnell.

Karl McDonnell

Thank you, Kevin. Good morning everybody. First, I’d like to give a quick overview of Strayer before turning our attention to the pro forma combined entity. At Strayer, we have built a diversified education company with a long heritage of serving working adults across both undergraduate and graduate level degree programs.

Our core institution Strayer University has 73 campuses across 16 states and the District of Columbia and our Jack Welch Management Institute is a Top-25 ranked online MBA program by Princeton Review. We also have our Strayer Work Program in which we partner with over 325 corporations to help them meet the educational needs of their workforces.

And finally, we have our New York Code + Design Academy, a dedicated coding and design school which we acquired last year. Across these programs, we serve over 42,000 students, 83% through our online course environment. Our two organizations have a shared principle of making sure our students are provided an affordable education experience with the support they need to drive successful learning and career outcomes.

This combination will allow us to leverage these shared values and truly benefit our students. One of the highest priorities of both organizations has been addressing affordability and both Strayer and Capella have made significant progress in this area. In 2014, Strayer University introduced our graduation fund which allows students the opportunity to earn their last ten courses for free resulting in a 25% reduction in the cost of their undergraduate degree.

We went further by also reducing our undergraduate tuition by 20%. Together these two initiatives resulted in a nearly 50% reduction in the cost of a Strayer University Bachelors Degree.

Capella University introduced FlexPath, its direct assessment competency-based instruction model. This innovative program provides the potential for motivated students to complete certain degrees in half the time and at half the cost. In addition, they offer over $30 million in scholarships to students.

Overall, we believe both of our universities are among the most affordable institutions and largely in line with the average in-state four year institution on a public basis.

In addition to affordability, creating a strong value proposition for students is critical and Strayer and Capella are both at the forefront of using advanced analytics to help support our students in making better decisions, assessing where they are in their learning process and achieving successful outcomes.

We are using data to identify areas to improve efficiencies and to create better experiences for our students. Investments in data-driven resources are essential as we continue to innovate and drive even better outcomes.

In addition to the substantial strategic benefits of this merger, we expect to achieve cost savings of approximately $50 million. Our expectation is for these synergies to be fully phased in within 18 months of closing and approximately half realized during the first 12 months.

Steve Polacek will be leading our efforts to realize these savings across our organization, which will largely be driven by the consolidation of executive functions, some marketing capabilities and IT operations across our two companies. To achieve these synergies, we expect one-time cost of approximately $50 million, and as above said, we expect these savings will enable us to deliver accretion to Strayer’s EPS of approximately 20% to 25% by 2019.

Additionally, we expect to reinvest some of the savings to straighten the academic offerings, innovation and affordability. Importantly, by bringing our two institutions together investing behind our offerings, we believe we will be able to achieve even greater levels of growth together than either of our organizations could achieve on a standalone basis.

The corporate level savings we can achieve along with the strength of our business will create a combined company with strong cash flow. On a trailing 12 month pro forma basis, our combined company generated approximately $80 million of distributable free cash flow, which we expect to significantly increase with the benefits of this merger.

This strong cash flow will allow us to accelerate reinvestment into the educational experience for students of both universities, while also returning capital to shareholders through an attractive dividend. And our current expectation is for the combined company to pay an annual dividend of $2 per share.

And with that, let me turn the call back over to Rob.

Robert Silberman

Thank you, Karl. As you can see, Karl, Kevin and I all believe that this is a tremendous opportunity to allow shareholders of both companies to jointly participate in the value creation potential of this exciting platform. Our accredited institutions will continue to operate separately and continue to deliver successful academic and employment outcomes while having access to even greater resources and the ability to share best practices.

Together, our single corporate platform will facilitate greater investment to provide an enhanced and more affordable student experience. By capturing the efficiencies of bringing our two corporate level functions together, we will have the ability to invest more in the academic and employment outcomes of our students, which will ultimately deliver the real increase in value for our shareholders.

We are excited about this opportunity and we are looking forward to the process of finalizing it. And with that, operator, we will be pleased to take any questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Jeff Silber with BMO Capital Markets.

Jeff Silber

Thank you so much and congratulations to both of you on working to be a pretty exciting combination.

Robert Silberman

Thank you, Jeff.

Jeff Silber

Forgive me, I’m in train that I don’t have the slides in front of me. And I know in your filings of the stuff that’s all a bit more, but can you give us a little bit of background in terms of what precipitated these discussions in the combination?

Robert Silberman

Sure, Jeff. Thank you. The – I’ll just tell you from my perspective and then ask Kevin. And as I said, we have long admired Capella and particularly their expertise in their online platform and my view over the last couple of years has been that, scale is actually going to be of increased importance in our sector.

But more importantly, when we have the opportunity to find academic excellence, that’s always something that we are on the hunt for. And so, we will provide more detail on the proxies, but I think I first contacted Kevin about 18 months ago and we took it from there.

Kevin Gilligan

Yes, good morning, Jeff. I would just add to that. We certainly agree with the comments on scale. Ultimately, in this industry the key to value creation and the key to long-term sustainable growth is student success and while both Strayer and Capella excel in this area, the prospects of putting our combined capabilities together really got us excited. It’s going to allow us to serve learners in ways beyond what we could do as independent companies and I think it just creates that much more opportunity for the long-term.

Jeff Silber

Okay, great. And in terms of the structure by keeping the universities separate, would you consider the two universities complementary obviously, you do, but have you ever been somewhat competitive in terms of either the students you go after with the type of program that you both have?

Robert Silberman

Well, it was, we started to get deeper into the study. I was actually surprised that how little actual competitive overall that there was. And from our standpoint, the thing that we saw is most complementary was the opportunity to have within our organization the doctoral and a higher percentage of graduate level programs.

We haven’t offered anything in any of the health sociology, psychology kind of areas before. We just have a nascent nursing program and we were very impressed with Capella’s nursing program. So, clearly, from our standpoint, it’s very complementary and those areas where we do overlap, we think we could just add more benefits to students.

Kevin Gilligan

Yes, I just would add to that. The portfolio is far more complementary than overlapping. And that’s going to be good for learners, because we can offer learners more choices and more different alternatives for career development and career advancement and it’s – for me, it’s going to – the exciting the prospects of being able to take our graduate portfolio to Strayer graduates and into the employers that Strayer work with creates an exciting revenue synergy opportunities.

Jeff Silber

Okay, great. One more for me and then I’ll jump back into the queue. And again forgive me if these are in the slides. Can you give us an overview in terms of the legal and regulatory hurdles you have to overcome before getting to the upfront?

Robert Silberman

All I have – all of those details obviously in the various proxies, but in general, Jeff, it’s Department of Education, Regional Accreditors, some state licensing agencies. We spend a lot of time looking at this and we are well prepared to – and actually eager to tell our story to these important stakeholders in the process.

Jeff Silber

Okay, great. And I am assuming you’ll be notifying us when some of the major regulatory hurdles have been overcome?

Robert Silberman

Absolutely, we’ll keep the investment community up to speed.

Jeff Silber

Okay, fantastic and congrats again.

Robert Silberman

Thank you, Jeff. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Peter Appert with Piper Jaffray.

Peter Appert

Good morning. Just sticking on the regulatory process for a second, if you had any preliminary discussions at this point with the accreditors or DOE to get a sense of their temperature on a potential transaction?

Robert Silberman

Well, first off, Peter, I would say that, even from our own standpoint, the thing that was most important to us was the quality of the academic offerings, because I think that that’s more than anything else will affect the accreditors and the regulators view of the potential transaction.

We spend an awful lot of time in preparation and we have had some preliminary discussions and as I said, we are – we couldn’t be more excited about the prospects of the transaction and particularly because of the tremendous benefit we think it brings to students and faculty and we are eager to essentially share that with people that have a very significant oversight responsibility which we both appreciate and are looking forward to dealing with.

Peter Appert

Okay. And the regional accreditation for each school is unchanged, right? There is no thought of combining the accreditation.

Robert Silberman

Correct. The universities remain independent and separately accredited.

Peter Appert

Got it. And then, you’d mentioned possibility of – I don’t know if you mentioned this or I am listening just credit transferred between the two universities and then sort of does that imply potential for joint programs and is that a source of synergy in this combination?

Robert Silberman

Peter, we haven’t contemplated joint programs at this stage, although, as Kevin said earlier, we certainly are willing to promote various programs to students, for example, Strayer graduates continuing perhaps at a masters or doctoral level, on the Capella side – and I apologize, what was the first?

Peter Appert

Transferability.

Robert Silberman

Oh, transferability, yes, sorry, Peter. Yes, that’s as simple as an articulation agreement between the two institutions which I expect we would be able to have in place on day one of the close, which would allow students of both Capella and Strayer to transfer their credits from one institution to the other, which is just convenient on their part.

I would say, in response to your latter comment, we are not anticipating any synergies within the universities. So, none of the instructural elements are contemplated in our synergies plan meaning not the faculty, not the academic advisors and so forth.

Kevin Gilligan

And Peter, you were hallucinating; this is actually a key concept of the transaction that the universities will be able to articulate credit towards each other.

Peter Appert

Understood. And so the combined entity will have an extraordinary balance sheet, significant cash balances. Any preliminary thoughts in terms of capital structure priorities, uses of cash balances beyond the dividend that you’ve already announced?

Robert Silberman

Yes, again that was clearly one of the great attractions to us and capital allocation is a top exit. Our Board and I spend a lot of time on each quarter. We are fortunate to have an opportunity where you have an entity that has such strong academic outcomes but also brings such a strong balance sheet. What, our view is, is that, going forward, as it has been in the past with Strayer, the priorities of capital allocation is, first and foremost, within the academic programs of the institution, because over time, that’s shown us to have the highest return on capital. If you help your students succeed, you will – in the long run create the greatest return on the invested capital.

We need enough cash and free cash to both support that and deal with contingencies. We have not been the most acquisitive entity over the last 17 years. We have waited for the pitch that we really liked, but capital could be used for acquisitions when it makes the most sense. And then, after that, capital which is truly extra to our needs, we want to return to owners in the most value-enhancing way.

We think, given the fortunate circumstance of having the kind of cash positions that the entities have on a combined basis that it makes sense to at least on a notional basis increase the dividend and then beyond that, we’ll look at it each quarter and each year as we have in the past.

Peter Appert

Okay, understood. And then, in terms of the individual schools plans for program rollouts, pricing decisions, et cetera, the pending combination have any impact on those decisions?

Robert Silberman

Not really, Peter. Obviously, that’s something that we would share broadly with the respective management teams. But from a program standpoint, our thinking so far has been the programs are very complementary, not overlapping and this would not in any way slowdown, disrupt or change our plans on new program.

Peter Appert

Understood. Thank you. And then last thing, Kevin, can you talk a little bit about the momentum in the FlexPath in the current quarter and what the numbers are looking like?

Kevin Gilligan

Sure, you are talking about new enrollment, Peter?

Peter Appert

New enrollments, yes.

Kevin Gilligan

Yes, right. So, as you know, we had an issue in the second quarter related to some marketing execution. We made some changes with the expectation that new enrollment we were targeting to get back to flat in Q3. We fell just a little bit short of that. We are – I think we are down 2%. But we also had impacts from the hurricanes and I think without the hurricanes, we would have been at that flat level. And momentum continues and our new enrollment trend is strengthening into the fourth quarter.

Peter Appert

Great. Thanks very much. Congratulations.

Robert Silberman

Yes, thank you, Peter.

Kevin Gilligan

Thank you, Peter.

[Operator Instructions] And your next question comes from the line of Corey Greendale with First Analysis.

Corey Greendale

Hi, good morning and congratulations everyone.

Robert Silberman

Thanks.

Kevin Gilligan

Thank you.

Corey Greendale

First, I had a super Monday in question which is just, I haven’t had a chance to look at on the earnings release. I am assuming you are canceling the calls for later this week?

Robert Silberman

Hey, Jeff, it’s correct unless Dan wants to come out and talk some more, so.

Corey Greendale

So, if we have questions, we contact the respective folks you would have contacted.

Robert Silberman

Yes, we are happy to take questions this morning as well, but if you need some time to look at it, just give us a call separately, that’s fine.

Corey Greendale

All right, thank you. Then, I just wanted to go back to a couple of detail points on questions that Jeff and Peter asked. So, Rob, you commented, I think you said, you are increasingly aware or something like that of the benefits of scale in this business.

So, maybe you answered Peter’s questions about capital allocation, but there are a lot of companies or schools out there that are debatably struggling more and can probably be gotten for a lower valuation. Want to get past that, do you see being more maybe systematic about going to and looking if there is anything out there that you can get for less – a lower multiple that maybe of interest?

Robert Silberman

Yes, I think that analyzing opportunities in the education space on the basis of multiples is a mistake. There is really only one thing that matters for long-term value and that is, the successful generation of academic outcomes. Universities are built over a long period of time and they are essentially – there are other values created by an intangible, which is the ability of their students to succeed and both to achieve the learning outcomes to graduate and then succeed in their careers.

So, our view in terms of acquisitions in this space is always been informed by first and foremost, is the institution a credible and valuable academic institution and then we kind of work backwards from there in terms of whether a multiple or a price makes sense. So, it’s not a space in which my view is that you can create long-term value for owners by essentially looking for lower prices.

I think what you need to start with is quality and then, the price will either take care of itself for long. I would readily admit that, as I said, we haven’t been the most prolific acquirers over the last 17 years. So, now you got to take that with the grand of self but it is how we think about it and so I think it will inform our decisions going forward.

Corey Greendale

Great. Thank you for that. And then, on the $50 million synergies, could – whoever is appropriate to answer this, just elaborate on how much of that is – it sounds like it will pick up to 18 months, but how much of that is mostly just going to cost synergies that you can get relatively easily and how much of it is on the comment if do you think there is a higher level that – how much of it’s attracted to $50 million? And is there a higher level that could be achieved?

Robert Silberman

Sure, Corey. Let me tackle that at a high level and then I’ll ask Kevin maybe to comment on some of the specifics. I just want to reiterate again that, our synergies plan does not contemplate anything that impacts instructions. So again, no faculty, no academic advisors and so forth. What we have contemplated is, essentially combining the overlapping corporate function.

So, you can think about finance, HR, legal, perhaps marketing, IT, as well as the migration to a single IT infrastructure. So today, we each have our separate IT infrastructures. Obviously, that’s something we want to combine into one.

Although the corporate headquarters will be based in Herndon, we expect to have a significant presence in Minneapolis and the reality is that it’s likely that we’ll both have some jobs impacted through the combination of these functions, but it’s also true that we’ll be adding positions both in Minneapolis and Herndon. Kevin, anything you’d want to add?

Kevin Gilligan

Yes, I just would say, in terms of the timing, and we will be following close. We expect some consolidation of executive in corporate functions. We are going to do that in a very orderly way. I am very confident in both organizations’ ability to manage these back-office integrations and I think it really, it makes it a much more straightforward and lower risk approach, because we are not really touching the universities. So, I’d say, we are very confident in the ability to achieve the synergies in the 18 months timeframe.

Robert Silberman

Yes, I would just add, Corey, that because of the timing of regulatory approvals that actually facilitate this process, we are going to have about eight months for Steve and Dan and Karl and their teams to start to look at this and I would expect that we’ll hit the ground running on close in the third quarter of next year.

Corey Greendale

And, so, I am not hearing that you sort of have in the back you have been it could be $75 million and you are just putting the number on to begin with, which is why you think about the $50 million?

Robert Silberman

Well, we think that $50 million is a very achievable number. And our view is, is that, you saw first for maintaining the academic quality and then you are as efficient as possible with shareholders capital and we’ll see what we come up with.

Kevin Gilligan

Yes, and this is Kevin, I would add, just on the cost synergies, I think we all believe there is going to be revenue synergies. Just the ability to offer a broader portfolio through each other’s channels is a one small example, sharing best practices through marketing is another example. And so that – I would view, if you are looking for a upside, that’s where I think the upside could be.

Corey Greendale

Really helpful. Thanks very much.

Robert Silberman

Thank you, Corey.

Your next question comes from the line of Henry Chen with BMO.

Henry Chen

Hey, good morning and congratulations. Just had a question on how you see the impact of the merger on your student growth? Do you have any expectations of combining marketing or anything that may impact growth in student starts?

Robert Silberman

Henry, we don’t anticipate any adverse impact on growth. Again, both institutions will continue to operate as they do today which means they are going to continue to have the programs that they offer. To what Kevin was just saying, we do see that there probably is a lot of opportunity when our marketing teams can share best practices inside advanced analytics about what works from an advertising standpoint, what doesn’t.

We’ve also said that we would heavily promote one another’s programs within our respective institutions. I can’t foresee any adverse impact on growth other than something related integration and to Rob’s point, given the fact that our management teams will have eight months preparation for this, I think that’s a very low risk.

Kevin Gilligan

And I just would emphasize, both organizations today, we receive a lot of enquiries that don’t result in enrollment. And I have to believe within there, there is opportunities. Let me just take FlexPath as an example.

There may be students that are enquiring at Strayer, but not enrolling where FlexPath might be a great solution for them. That would be an opportunity. And on the employer side, we may have some employer relationships with Strayer at work value proposition could be very compelling. All that needs to be sorted out, but I am pretty excited about the potential there.

Henry Chen

Okay. That’s great. And in terms of the expected accretion to EPS, can you just clarify what basis you think based of – is it 2017 or 2018 for the 20%, 25% accretion?

Robert Silberman

That would be – it would be off of 2019.

Henry Chen

Okay.

Robert Silberman

2018 will actually be a little bit choppy, because we’ll have deal costs and one-time synergy costs, information - implementation of the synergies. But against our plan for 2019, it’s pretty simple to math. I mean, our company is roughly a $90 million EBITDA company and Capella is similar size.

So you are putting the two entities together on a pro forma basis and you’ve got $180 million to $200 million of EBITDA and you got $50 million of synergies, which is going to split essentially by both sets of shareholders. So that gets you to half of 50 is 25 and that’s roughly 25% on a $100 million of EBITDA.

Henry Chen

Got it. Okay. So just to be clear, it’s from – starting from 2017 the accretion?

Robert Silberman

No, the accretion would be based on 2019 EPS.

Henry Chen

Got it. And the 25% - or the 20% to 25% increase is from 2018, then – 2018 and 2019?

Robert Silberman

It is against what would otherwise be on a standalone basis, our 2019 EPS.

Henry Chen

Got it. Okay. And in terms of the share count, are you planning any changes to that to – or in terms of share repurchases or…

Robert Silberman

We are planning a rather large increase in shares, because we are issuing 0.875 shares for each Capella’s share, which will roughly double the number of shares we have outstanding. And for that, we are getting all the value of Capella Education. On an ongoing basis, any share repurchases would be based on that capital allocation waterfall that I just went through with Peter Appert.

Henry Chen

Got it. Okay. Thank you very much.

Robert Silberman

Thank you.

Thank you. This ends our allotted time for questions and answers. Mr. Silberman, do you have any further – anything further to add before adjourning the call?

Robert Silberman

No. Thank you. We are looking forward to describing this transaction to all the interested parties and for anybody that does have questions, please give us a call directly. Kevin and I has spent an awful lot of time together over the last few months finalizing this and I can tell you that as we get farther along in a transaction like this, we either get more excited or more worn out and in this case, it was – it definitely an example of getting more excited which I think the results of which will be made apparent to everybody over the next couple of years.

So, thank you very much for participating. We look forward to talking to you over the next several weeks and including all this information in our proxy and filings associated with the transaction. Thank you, operator.

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

