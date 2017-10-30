General Electric: What's Next? More Volatility

On October 2nd, we raised the possibility that General Electric (GE) may be forced to cut its dividend for only the third time in its long and storied history. For the most part, our thesis was met with opposition. But the tides have quickly turned in ways that now support our original assertions as the majority opinion, and we are seeing trends moving in a similar direction when viewing the stock in terms of the recommendations seen within the analyst community. In terms of dividend strategies, we tend to gravitate toward stocks that offer elevated yields at reduced valuations. But while GE does offer many favorable characteristics in these areas, there are structural problems within the company that may be secular (rather than cyclical) in nature. For these reasons, we exited our earlier long position on the drop below $24 but will look to re-enter after strategic clarifications are made public at the company’s critically important November 13th meeting.

To say that all of these developments are significant would be something of an understatement. The realization that GE’s sacred dividend is at risk has sent many investors heading for the exits, and the results seen in the stock price equate to losses of more than -34% on a YTD basis. To put this into context, this is a year that has generated gains of more than +15% for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). The contrast here is stark, and those operating at the managerial level at GE will have a lot of explaining to do once the November 13th investor meeting finally rolls around. It is only fair to note that GE has gone to great lengths to slim down its exposure in several key industries.

But, at this stage, it is clear that CEO John Flannery still has work ahead of himself before he can realistically hope to stop the bleeding and return investor confidence for those bullish on this corporate icon. At the very least, this will mean significant portfolio changes in an attempt to mitigate the reduced cash and profit forecasts that came in conjunction with a highly disappointing earnings report for the third quarter. For 2017, GE cut its estimates for adjusted earnings per share from $1.60-$1.70 to $1.05-$1.10. On the positive side, it could be noted that revenues came in at $33.47 billion on gains of 14% and a sound beat on the analyst consensus calling for revenues of $32.56 billion. But, in the chart above, we can see that this is simply an extension of the larger trend that has been seen over the last three years (and a flawed indicator of what to expect when viewing the company’s prospects over the next several quarters).

GE Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com



Ultimately, if you are still long the stock, this means it is time to brace for impact. Why can we be sure the dividend will be cut? A large part of the reasoning here lies in the fact that management has been forced to acquiesce and post substantial reductions to earnings expectations that come in combination with dividend payout ratios that are currently above 90%. The company faces a series of problems in a number of industries (to include oil, power, and transportation), and there's a growing segment of the analyst community that simply believes there is no way GE can remain competitive in all of these areas. On November 13th, we will receive the true confirmation of whether or not these dividend forecasts will become a reality. We also will receive critical clarification from CEO Flannery with respect to the potential portfolio changes we might be seeing within the company. What we do know at this stage offers little help in terms of what is likely to be seen in GE’s operating results over the next year. Flannery’s plans for $20 billion in divestitures, promises to remove convoluted earnings adjustments, board appointments for Trian, and the grounding fleets of private planes have done little to brighten the outlook. Whatever the outcome, we expect fireworks - and if you are long the stock, it is critical to position in ways that allow for extra volatility over the next several weeks.





