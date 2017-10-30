REITs Caught A Cold

The last 2 weeks have been a tough ride for REITs. At just over -3%, the drop is only medium in size, but more concerning is the consistency of the fall.

The earnings reports that have come in so far are fine. Some beats, some misses but overall about what would be expected. So what has caused this drop?

Supply

On the conference calls of just about every REIT sector they reference substantial supply growth.

Storage – Public Storage (PSA) had somewhat weak numbers with dwindling yet positive same store growth, but the attitude and outlook on the conference call were bleak. It seems as though supply is coming in to many of PSA’s markets at a rapid rate and PSA is responding by competing on rates. For PSA, the era of phenomenal NOI growth seems to be coming to a close.

Industrial – Prologis (PLD) referenced sizable supply growth in the logistics space. They did a much better job of framing it, saying that even with the supply, demand will outpace supply and afford continued rate increases.

Hotels – LaSalle (LHO) primarily owns hotels in the largest markets where supply growth is the heaviest. On the call, they contrasted this supply growth against surprisingly weak demand given the strong economy. LHO’s report and call sent most of the hotel REITs tumbling

Data centers – Digital Realty (DLR) dropped about 5% in the days following their report as once again data center supply is coming in to their submarkets.

Apartments – Equity Residential (EQR) had a notably bullish tone due to excessively strong demand growth, yet they still admitted apartment supply was coming in at a fairly fast pace.

Senior Housing – It has been known for quite some time that the senior housing market has become oversupplied. This is cutting into profitability, particularly as labor costs are rising.

Why so much supply?

I believe the real estate supply glut is primarily the result of low interest rates. People need somewhere to park their capital and 5%-8% cap rate real estate ventures seem to many to be a better option than a 2 something % treasury. Many people think rising rates hurt REITs, but it is quite the opposite. Rising rates would cut off the supply which would preserve the long run growth rate of REITs. A sustained low interest rate environment facilitates further supply which could cause significant problems down the road. So far, numbers have come in fine because a strong economy has afforded demand that is roughly matching the supply. Unfortunately, the lifespan of real estate supply is much longer than that of demand.

This may be a bit more bearish of a take on the REIT market than I have expressed in the past, but as the data changes my outlook changes. Eventually the economy will turn south and the demand will shrink, but the properties built to service the peak demand will still be standing. I think the supply will legitimately be a problem for the REIT sector.

This is one of the many reasons I do not invest in the REIT sector as a whole, but rather a collection of handpicked REITs with healthy fundamentals. We prefer the REITs that are protected by supply constraints or are otherwise able to evade competing construction.

Supply resistant REITs

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is a hospital pure play and hospitals are the least threatened by supply in the healthcare sector. Certificates of need prevent a competing hospital from going up when the incumbent structure is capable of servicing the needs of the community.

CatchMark Timber (CTT) is resistant to supply for obvious reasons in that there is a fixed amount of land. Perhaps less known is that the amount of land that is actively used for timberland shrinks each year due to what is termed “higher better use” where timberland is converted for another more lucrative purpose. Thus, the remaining timberland becomes more valuable as a source of wood products.

Core Civic (CXW) is the market leader as 1 of only 2 private prison REITs. With government there is substantial red tape which serves as a barrier to entry for competing prison owners. Given the government’s comfort with signing contracts with CXW it should have no trouble maintaining its dominant market share.

Plymouth Industrial (PLYM) and Stag Industrial (STAG) operate in the Class B industrial space which is only indirectly affected by supply. Newly built industrial properties are nearly always built to spec as Class A and will become class B over time as the property ages and new standards of architecture come into play. Since newbuilds could remain Class A for 20 or more years, STAG and PLYM are somewhat immune to the fresh competition. Class B industrial properties, including those of STAG and PLYM charge significantly lower rent per square foot, so there is minimal competition between A and B properties.

UMH Properties (UMH) owns manufactured housing communities which remain stigmatized and have a nimby factor. As such, it can be exceedingly challenging to get zoning and permitting for new MH communities. UMH itself can bring in new supply because it already owns land with the proper permitting, but it will be difficult for others to bring in competing supply. This affords UMH the growth of an expanding portfolio while still allowing their existing properties to grow unhindered.

Uniti Group (UNIT) owns vast amounts of buried fiberoptic cable which is exceedingly expensive to replace and in some cases impossible as it requires digging up land owned by the city or other entities. Burying cable on the city’s land requires permitting which can be hard to obtain when the cable is not truly needed.

Since Uniti’s fiber is only running at about 20% of capacity, it can service a substantial growth in data usage which seems to eliminate the need for new fiber. As 5G rolls out, Uniti’s fiber backbone can grow revenues organically as it leases out bandwidth to various communications and internet providers.

Exceptions to the supply glut

Generally speaking, secondary markets have far lower supply growth than the primary markets and Class B has less new construction than Class A. Oddly enough, the REITs focused on Class B and/or secondary markets trade at significantly discounted multiples so this affords capture of both better value and perhaps better fundamentals.

Some argue that retail is already oversupplied due to the high amount of retail square footage per capital in the US as compared to other developed countries. There may be some truth to this, but in recent years, supply growth for retail is trending almost negative as the rate of conversion and demolitions began to overtake the pace of construction. Obviously, there are still some areas with supply growth, but at a national level, retail supply growth is quite minimal.

I believe this provides a favorable outlook for well located, market dominant existing retail properties.

Simon Properties Group (SPG) has gotten quite cheap with a FFO multiple of just 12.9X forward estimates (Capital IQ consensus). Its properties are almost entirely market dominant and well located. Same store growth continues to come in very strong, but the market seems too caught up in retail fears to realize that SPG remains one of the fastest growing REITs. I would urge people to compare SPG’s FFO/share growth history to that of “growth” REITs. It is a growth REIT trading at a value REIT’s price.

In SPG’s submarkets there is still a bit of supply growth even in retail as these are simply the best markets in the country. If we look at the more tier 2 locations, such as those owned by CBL Properties (CBL) or Washington Prime (WPG), there is virtually no mall supply growth. This lack of new supply, in my opinion, will go a long way to balancing out the e-commerce headwinds facing the sector. Even secondary markets have market dominant malls and the dominant malls are predominantly REIT owned.

REIT price drop

Given the fundamental information that has surfaced in recent weeks, I think the downdraft in the REIT market is appropriate. However, correlations in the downdraft were a bit too strong with nearly everything going down in unison. This creates a window of opportunity in which to sift through the sold off REITs and buy those which have become unfairly discounted.

Quite a few REITs are presently discounted on the news of fundamental weakness in their peers, but if you look close enough, there are places where those fundamentals will not translate to the individual REIT in question. In other words, the market prices are far more correlated than the intrinsic values. This creates disconnects and therefore opportunities for those willing to look.

Disclosure: 2 nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long MPW, CXW, CTT, PLYM, STAG, SPG, WPG, CBL, UMH and UNIT. I am personally long MPW, CXW, CTT, PLYM, STAG, SPG, WPG, CBL, UMH and UNIT. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.