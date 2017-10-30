Norbord Has Not Peaked Yet

Norbord Inc. (OSB) is the largest producer of oriented strand board construction panels in North America, and also has OSB and panel operations in the U.K. and Belgium. Norbord always has been my favorite way to play the rise in the commodity and also the stock with its eponymously named symbol traded on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

I wrote two bullish articles on Norbord on Seeking Alpha in the spring of 2016, forecasting higher benchmark OSB panel prices than average analyst expectations and higher profits and stock prices for Norbord. We bought Norbord in the $29 CAD area and as low as the $24 CAD area during the "Brexit" vote in late June 2016.

My target price of $48.80 CAD made in the May 9, 2016, article was achieved in September, when Norbord reached a high of $51.75 CAD and $41.88 USD on the NYSE. Note that Norbord's reporting currency is USD so the CAD/USD forex rate can cause variances between the TSX and NYSE stock performance.

Source: BigCharts

Although Norbord's stock price has done well year to date, OSB panel prices have increased more. For example, here are key regional production areas for Norbord with the YTD gain in benchmark OSB panel pricing to October 27.

Source: Random Lengths

The Random Lengths Structural Panel Composite peaked at 600 in 2004. However, these numbers are not inflation adjusted therefore I believe OSB has just been starting to keep up with the inflation in other building materials.

The average YTD price rise in OSB (weighted for Norbord production area) was 56%. With the recent sell-off since the high in September, Norbord's stock has risen only about 35% in USD terms this year, with a 40% total return including dividends.

Norbord has significant operating leverage: In Q3 2017, the company's two key operating areas showed an average benchmark rise of 42% in price over Q3 2016, yet Norbord's Q/Q North American adjusted EBITDA rose 73.6% with only a 5% increase in year over year shipment volumes.

I believe there are three reasons why the stock sold off Friday, in spite of the solid Q3 financial results.

Number one, many assume the realized price of the company will quickly track the gain in benchmark OSB spot prices, which have been on a tear since late August due to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. In fact, OSB mills sell their product forward in what are called "order files." Hence, a good portion of commodity OSB pricing won't show up for a month or even six weeks. I had estimated that pricing as of September 15 would have added 75 cents USD to Norbord's Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.10, but warned my readers that much of this would be reflected in Norbord's Q4 results for the period ending December 31.

Number two is product mix and regional discounts. Norbord has only 80% of its production capacity in North America, the other 20% is panel sold in Europe. Secondly, commodity OSB pricing for new residential construction affects only 75% of Norbord's North American sales or 60% of the total. About a quarter of OSB is now sold under industrial contracts with pricing that is slower to move than commodity OSB. And finally, regional pricing for almost two thirds of Norbord's production must be considered before estimating margins. But the discount that the South East usually endures relative to North Central has disappeared, although the Western Canada discount has come back, no doubt due to the softening of the housing market in Vancouver.

Number three: Although we have been modeling that Norbord would run out of tax loss carry forwards to keep it from paying cash taxes, I believe some market followers were alarmed that Norbord guided they would pay at the "Statutory Rate" in 2018 and had a $37 million tax payable for Q4 2017 that would be due in Q1 2018. In comparison, the company paid only $2 million in cash taxes during the first nine months of this fiscal year.

These cash taxes in the latest period relate to the United Kingdom operations at Inverness and Cowrie, Scotland, and South Molton, England. Norbord has run out of tax offsets in the U.K. YTD revenues were $319 million (USD) and EBITDA was $28 million so there must have been some extra U.K. taxes that were assessed.

For full-year 2018, Norbord is guiding that it will pay cash income taxes company wide at the Canadian federal and provincial statutory combined rate.

Given the Canadian federal income tax rate is 28% and Norbord operates in British Columbia (1 mill), Alberta (2 mills), and 1 mill in each of Ontario and Quebec, it is hard to model the effective tax rate for 2018, but I would assume it could be in the 35% range.

It would appear the Canadian non-capital loss forwards of $186 million CAD, the US dollar tax loss forwards of $132 million USD, and the Belgian tax loss carry forwards of 32 million euros, which were the balances as of December 31, 2016, are exhausted.

We have been modeling a 2.4 billion ft2 capacity restart or new plant increase in North American OSB capacity (about 8.6% of the current total) for 2018, with particular concern for the pending commissioning of the RoyOMartin (Martco) Corrigan, Texas, mill with 850 million ft2 of annual OSB capacity.

Peter Wijnbergen, CEO of Norbord, referred to the 2018 capacity increase as being closer to 2.8 billion ft2, of which 500 million or 18% would be from Norbord's own Huguley, Alabama, mill restart, which produced its "first board" in September. On the positive side, Wijnbergen expected that only 50% of this mill capacity (including at Huguley) would be commissioned by year-end 2018 due to the long timeframe required for commissioning, for start-up, problem solving, and the typical glitches that always are part of a restart or new plant. Therefore, the North American market for OSB and other panels (such as plywood) should have to absorb 1.4 billion ft2 of production. The other three mills to be restarted are sited in Alberta (Tolko), Mississippi (Georgia Pacific) and Tennessee (Huber). In addition, there is a mill in Quebec run by Forex that is supposed to be adding an OSB line in 2018 (no source).

Forecast and Valuation

It is my view North American benchmark OSB prices will probably slide due to the seasonal slowdown that's typical as the building season winds down. However, there will be some offset to this not only from regular mill shutdowns due to maintenance and holidays, but also by the increased R&R (repair and remodel) demand we expect due to the devastation that occurred along the US Texas Gulf Coast and in particular in Houston. Note that in Florida, OSB is not allowed due to the building code, no doubt due to the potential threat of termites and humidity.

In Western Canada, wildfires are a cause for concern and in July Norbord shut its 100 Mile House mill for a couple of weeks due to mandatory evacuations.

I have not modeled in the spikes in OSB prices that have occurred between September 15 and October 27 and which increased both North Central and South East USA prices to $455 and $450/thousand board feet, respectively.

If I did, using Norbord's own sensitivity analysis, Norbord's annualized adjusted EBITDA would be $210 million USD higher than the Q3 annualized run rate of $800 million, for a total of $1 billion per year.

My more conservative attitude forces me to stick with OSB prices of mid-September which were lower than currently, when I calculated a 75 cent quarterly EPS hike over Norbord's reported Q2 earnings of $1.10 diluted.

These OSB prices were much more modest at $397 USD for SE USA and $395 CAD for Western Canada. In Europe, OSB, MDF and particleboard prices have steady to slowly rising, and Norbord will benefit because its expansion at Inverness, Scotland, will double the existing capacity of 350 million ft2/year during 2018, with additional production aimed at both the U.K domestic market as well as export markets, benefiting from a weak sterling relative to the euro.

At the combined run rate of $1.85 pre-tax EPS per quarter and assuming a 30% tax rate, due to the tax shielding effects of depreciation from the combined $200 million investment at Inverness and Huguley, I'm looking at a sustainable after tax EPS of $1.30/quarter or $5.18 per year, not including the added volumes from the new plants, which would total 850 million ft2/year.

Therefore, Norbord is trading at only 6.8 times my EPS estimate. I say "only" with caution, because commodity stocks often peak on low P/E multiples.

But with the high current dividend yield (5.3% in CAD), conservative balance sheet and premiere position in its industry, I believe Norbord is a good value.

I expect the stock to regain the $50CAD/$40USD area which could provide some resistance until we get direction on OSB prices after a brief correction.

We do not know how many mills will be down in the Q4 2017 which has one more day than the other three quarters (Norbord has an unusual reporting schedule where the first three quarters always end on a Saturday). This year all the quarters have been more or less equal in length.

I believe Q4 could be over $2.00 USD in earnings per share as the business booked at current high prices is recognized before year end. If Norbord were inclined, they should pay a special dividend to reflect the windfall pricing that is currently available to them, but not lock in a higher dividend rate. This should be paid out with the release of the fiscal year in early February. The company renewed its NCIB for 10% of the float but has not used it in the recent past so I would expect this to also be underutilized.

The enterprise value of Norbord is currently $35.25 USD * 86.4 million shares or $3.05 billion plus $548 million in funded debt or $3.6 billion USD in total.

Norbord's debt load was reduced by $200 million USD when it repaid the February 2017 7.75% notes, and will reduce interest expense by about $15 million per year. On a book basis the debt to capital ratio was 37.9% at the end of the quarter. However, this understates the value of Norbord's 13 mills in North America and four across the Atlantic. On a market basis, debt is only 15.3% of capitalization and the company had $245 million of working capital as of September 30. Norbord generated $268 million in FFO or $1.94 in Q3 and $203 million in cash flow including the increase of $32 million in taxes payable.

Norbord guided capex requirements upwards during the quarter, with $7 million additional spend on the Huguley, AL, restart and $25 million more or double what has been usually spent for mill turnarounds in the past. What this means is the company expects to spend $47 million on capex ($37 million on Huguley) for the rest of the year and is guiding $150 million for all of 2018 barring any unforeseen circumstances. With cash flow running in the $670 million area, even with cash taxes, the $150 million CAPEX budget and approx. $160 million USD dividend requirement for 2018 would be safely covered.

Norbord's 86.4 million shares are 40% controlled by Brookfield Asset Management and its affiliates and in August Brookfield sold down its position by 3.55 million shares and distributed 7.1 million shares to investors in its private equity funds.

I do not expect any additional stock sales by Brookfield in the near future but some of the recent share price weakness in Norbord could be investors in Brookfield controlled funds selling off their shares. Of course, now that Brookfield no longer has a majority interest, there's always the potential for a takeover of Norbord by a larger company if Norbord's stock were to languish while it maintained these high cash flows and low debt leverage, and Brookfield were amenable, which I believe it is at the right price. Likely suitors would have to come from outside the OSB/panel industry, however, due to the consolidation that has already occurred in the industry.