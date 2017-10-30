BeiGene: Recent Sector Weakness Offers An Attractive Entry Point

As the stock is currently over 25% off its high, readers with a medium term time frame would do well to purchase shares.

Pivotal studies are being launched supporting approval in China evaluating BGB-A317 for each of the four most common tumors in the country (lung, stomach, liver and esophageal).

It is readily apparent that the biotech sector has had a rough October. Whether Celgene (CELG) plunging by 20% after cutting 2020 guidance or Trump's tough rhetoric for drug price regulation, there have been several factors leading to the disastrous month.

IBB data by YCharts

That said, as usual I still believe that companies with unique pipeline candidates and catalysts will continue to outperform. If you believe the same, the current downturn could be an opportunity to take out your shopping list and see which names you plan on adding to. Readers have mentioned several times prior recommendations Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) and Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) as buyable on weakness, and I would agree.

Today, though, I would like to direct readers toward a firm in the Chinese biotech sector that has been a big winner for us in the past and pulled back significantly.

BeiGene (BGNE)

BGNE data by YCharts

Even after the recent downturn in biotech shares of this Beijing-based firm have more than doubled since my initial recommendation in April, where I called it a Buy based on their promising pipeline and giving investors exposure to China. However, shares have increased by only 10% since my updated piece in July.

Keys to the bullish thesis included the following:

The firm possessed a deep, underappreciated pipeline of promising drug candidates. While my typical rule of thumb for China-based companies was to shy away from or at least subject them to extra scrutiny, I noted that key institutional investors (such as Baker Brothers) adding to their stakes added to my comfort level here.

Management appeared to be progressing their lead products in an efficient and expeditious manner, with promising phase 1 data presented in June for anti-PD-1 antibody BGB-A317 in combination with their PARP inhibitor BGB-290 in patients with solid tumors. Updated data from an early study of BTK inhibitor BGB-3111 in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) was also quite promising (overall response rate of 94% with very low discontinuation rate of 3%).

Validation came in the form of a global collaboration deal signed with Celgene to commercialize PD-1 inhibitor BGB-A137. The specifics of the deal were interesting, with BeiGene management wisely retaining exclusive rights in Asia (except Japan) as well as receiving Celgene's commercial operations in China (exclusive license to commercialize Abraxane, Vidaza and Revlimid). BeiGene also received licensing rights in China to Celgene's next generation CelMod for lymphoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, CC-122. The financial terms were very generous, with BeiGene to receive upfront licensing fees of $263 million. The larger firm purchased 32.7 million shares at $59.55 per ADS (a 35% premium over the 11-day volume-weighted average price at the time).

For the second quarter the company reported cash and equivalents of $407.43 million, which doesn't include the $175 million or so received from their secondary offering nor the funds received from their Celgene deal. Net loss for the quarter was $60.55 million, so I believe it's safe to state that dilution in the near to medium term is not expected.

In late September the company presented initial data from the dose-verification portion of the ongoing phase 1/2 trial of BGB-A317 in Chinese patients with advanced solid tumors at the 20th Annual Meeting of the Chinese Society of Clinical Oncology. The drug candidate was shown to be well tolerated and preliminary activity was observed in patients who were heavily pretreated. Importantly, no dose-limiting toxicities were observed and pivotal studies supporting approval in China are planned for each of the four most common tumors in the country (lung, stomach, liver and esophageal). These studies are expected to start at the latest in the first quarter of next year.



Preliminary results from their phase 1/2 study utilizing PARP inhibitor BGB-290 in patients with advanced solid tumors were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress. The overall response rate was 33% in 39 evaluable patients with epithelial ovarian cancer (or other related tumors) and 43% in 23 patients with mutant BRCA status. The drug candidate was shown to be generally well tolerated with all treatment-related averse vents being grade 3 or lower. Of the 39 patients three complete responses were confirmed, while 10 patients had confirmed partial responses and 21 experienced stable disease.

Earnings on November 9 will be an important catalyst as well, and I am looking forward to further clarification from management regarding initial steps taken after partnering with Celgene. In 2018 we can look forward to updated phase 1 data for the combination of BGB-290 and BGB-A317, as well as pivotal Chinese data for BGB-3111 in chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Keep in mind that the company has excellent leadership that has been executing solidly, with prior experience at Genentech, Abbott, Amgen and other distinguished firms reminding us they are the right ones for the job. Also, 10% owner Baker Brothers continues to add to their position.

BeiGene is a Buy

As the stock is currently over 25% off its high, readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the stock should purchase shares or add to their positions. I note that this stock appears more like a medium term play as opposed to a near term runner.

The company's support and position of strength in China is a key competitive advantage, one that likely played into the partnership formed with Celgene. Their joint venture (BeiGene Biologics) formed with Guangzhou Development District is aiding them in the construction of a biologics manufacturing facility (as well as providing research funding) with minimal investment on the part of the company.

One concern is increased expenditures and cash burn as a result of running several pivotal studies and advancing early stage assets. I still believe that dilution is off the table until at least late 2018. Another risk is the possibility of setbacks with ongoing and pivotal studies (including delays with opening trial sites or enrolling patients). Disappointing data is also a concern. With several irons in the fire, the company has several assets set to create value and a setback with one should be cushioned by the value in other promising candidates. The specter of competition should also be taken into account, as there are a number of similar assets (PARP, BTK, PD-1, etc) being funded by companies with significantly more resources.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention to undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Readers should be aware that I occasionally collaborate and provide research for The Biotech Forum in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.