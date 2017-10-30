Ford's Argo AI Collaboration Acquires Princeton Lightwave

Ford hopes to combine Princeton's hardware technology with Argo's AI and software processing capabilities to develop Level 4 and 5 autonomous vehicles.

Quick Take

Argo AI, with the support of strategic collaboration partner Ford (F), has announced the acquisition of Princeton Lightwave for an undisclosed amount.

Princeton has created a differentiated set of technologies for LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) sensors which are critical to the development of self-driving vehicles.

Argo and Ford hope to combine Princeton’s imaging sensing and processing technologies with Argo’s A.I. and robotics capabilities to develop Level 4 and 5 autonomous vehicles in the near future.

Target Company

Cranbury, New Jersey-based Princeton was founded in 2000 to develop Geiger-mode sensing technologies which use eye-safe devices that detect and process photons digitally and in real-time.

Management is headed by CEO and CTO Mark Itzler, who has been with the firm since 2003 and was previously division CTO at JDSU and Epitaxx.

Below is an overview video of Princeton’s Geiger-mode LiDAR system:

(Source: Princeton Lightwave)

Princeton is developing technologies in three areas:

GeigerCruizer - Automobile-mounted LiDAR unit

Geiger Mode Cameras - Cameras for various stationary or other operating mode imaging

Detectors & Components - Diodes and receivers

Princeton’s flagship GeigerCruizer system maps surroundings ‘faster and further’ than other variants of LiDAR, according to the firm.

Investors in Princeton are unknown, although, given the firm’s technology portfolio, it is likely that it received outside investment which was not publicly disclosed.

Market & Competition

According to a recent report by research firm MarketsandMarkets, the global market for LiDAR technologies is expected to exceed $5.2 billion by 2022.

This represents a CAGR of 25.8% from 2017 to 2022, which is a dramatic growth trajectory estimate.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the ‘increasing investment of business giants toward ADAS [Advanced Driver Assistance Systems] and driverless cars, providing new opportunities for small, versatile, and low-cost LiDAR systems.’

Major competitive vendors that provide various types of LiDAR systems include:

Teledyne Optech (TDY)

Leica Geosystems

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems

Trimble Navigation (TRMB)

Velodyne Lidar

FARO Technologies (FARO)

Quantum Spatial

Beijing Beike Technology

Technology Yellowscan

Geokno India Pvt.

SICK AG

So, the firm has extensive competition among numerous private and publicly-held firms worldwide.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms and Ford did not file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance. The deal, while not material to Ford’s balance sheet, may have been sizeable, due to the potential demand for promising LiDAR systems.

By combining the software and AI capabilities of Argo AI with the system imaging hardware of Princeton, Ford hopes to take a major step forward in developing a safe and capable autonomous driving solution that it can sell to consumers and fleet operator.

As Argo AI Bryan Salesky stated in the deal announcement,

With the addition of the Princeton Lightwave team, Argo is uniquely positioned to innovate in both sensor hardware and the interface between sensor and software — enabling us to achieve performance improvements that would not otherwise be possible. Princeton Lightwave’s technology will help us unlock new capabilities that will aid our virtual driver system in handling object detection in challenging scenarios, such as poor weather conditions, and safely operating at high speeds in dynamic environments.

With the deal, Argo is targeting Level 4 and 5 autonomous capabilities, ‘meaning there’s no driver behind the wheel.’

It’s an ambitious undertaking, but there are major competitors in the race, including Alphabet (GOOG), Tesla (TSLA), Delphi Automotive (DLPH) and virtually every other major automobile manufacturer.

These competitors are investing huge sums of money and the first one to figure out the imaging solution to driving at high speeds and in all environments and locations will be in a commanding position as the transportation industry transitions from the unsafe human-driven model to a safer computer-driven approach.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.