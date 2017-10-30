2018 And The Perils Of China's Ballooning Debt

There are specific reasons why China's strategy to avoid a hard landing has been successful over the near-term, and why it is doomed to fail in the long-run.

The stellar rise of President Xi’s power, influence and credibility should not mask the enormity of financial risk that stems from the growing Chinese credit bubble.

The intrinsic dynamics of the world’s second largest economy underscore its significance in identifying the changing direction of market trends in the months ahead. The climactic conclusion of the 19th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-- arguably one of the most significant political events in 2017 -- was marked by a profound power consolidation of President Xi, who became the first Chinese leader since Mao to have his name enshrined in the national constitution while still alive. This development reflected the stellar rise of Xi’s status, influence and credibility, in line with the impressive progress achieved by China in terms of global standing and economic growth, notwithstanding the notable deceleration in recent years.

Yet, the status quo remains essentially unchanged, and the lingering threat that stems from China’s unbridled credit growth is still one of the most critical risks to global financial stability. Despite the subtle, albeit unusual, references we saw the past week from Zhou Xiaochuan, the governor of the People's Bank of China, as well as President Xi regarding the country’s ballooning debt, there was no clear signal that the Chinese government has the strategy and willingness to take all the necessary steps needed to diffuse this ticking time-bomb. In fact, the head of PBOC argued that while debt levels in the private sector require more comprehensive monitoring, there is no need for immediate action by policymakers.

A more realistic approach, however, would help investors and traders prepare themselves for a major repricing of market risk as a result of the unsustainable path and increasing vulnerabilities of the Chinese economy. In preparation for the CCP Congress, the Chinese government made a remarkable effort to foster a veneer of economic and financial robustness, masterfully disguising the growing imbalances beneath a deceptively calm surface.

As a result, cross-border mergers and acquisitions were largely halted, severe capital controls were imposed, and short-term rates were systematically moved hundreds of basis points overnight, aiming to manipulate the currency. While such tools are normally not acceptable in true developed economies, they were effective in countering and up to a certain extent reversing the growing global skepticism with respect to the health of the Chinese economy.

Nonetheless, and in stark contrast to the prevailing market sentiment, the ongoing deceleration in the pace China’s economic growth is actually becoming more pronounced.

In the aftermath of the CCP Congress, we have still no tangible evidence that China is willing to accelerate its economic reforms, which are necessary to address this notable loss of momentum, and more importantly critical in addressing the debt overhang. Structural reforms, implemented in a bold and timely fashion, could slow the pace of the Chinese debt build-up and avert the global slowdown that will surely follow once this debt bubble of historic proportions bursts.

Interestingly, Kyle Bass -- one of the most vocal so-called “China bears” -- recently predicted that future historians will blame President Xi for building the Chinese economy on a foundation of sand. This may be a bold prediction, but it is backed up by a compelling argument. Namely, the reckless manner in which China has grown its banking system, where Chinese banks, according to Bass, have more than $40 trillion in assets held against $2 trillion in equity and substantially less liquid reserves, represents an alarming and unprecedented global imbalance.

The Chinese have erected a wide array of barriers that prevent multinationals from repatriating profits, while favoring state-owned enterprises (SOEs). This strategy has paid off over the short-term, but it is unlikely have a positive net impact in the long run. Notwithstanding the exceptional long-term potential of China, most businesses will not tolerate such a biased and unfair treatment over a prolonged period. In turn, a potential mass exodus of major foreign businesses could exacerbate the current imbalances, and serve as a propellant of capital outflow forces. Such a phenomenon would mark a tipping point that ushers the Chinese economy and global markets into a phase of unsettling volatility, cascading dislocations and, possibly, a vertiginous collapse in asset prices from their current lofty heights.

Up to this point, China’s growing indebtedness and excessive financial risk taking have not escalated into a systemic crisis because the Chinese authorities have managed to effectively control capital outflows, employing an impressive arsenal of tools and instruments and imposing heavy regulation on banks. The concerted effort to control the exchange rate has been broadly successful, and coupled with China’s ample foreign exchange reserves, has contributed in delaying the inevitable. Yet, reserves have been consistently dwindling as of late, and currency manipulation by China is increasingly criticized globally as an unacceptable practice with far-reaching distortionary market effects.

Consequently, China's current strategy no longer represents a sustainable method to offset the need for urgent structural reforms. This is one of many reasons why my central hypothesis for 2018 is that it will become the year of reckoning as relates to the $40 trillion Chinese credit experiment.

