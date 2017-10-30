Bitcoin's Fate

Bitcoin appears to be all the craze these days. When it emerged in 2009, many looked upon it with severe skepticism but since that time the digital currency has taken the world by storm. Not only has it turned its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto (an alias), into a man worth between $5 billion and $6 billion, it spurred the creation of a revolution in the financial space. In what follows, I will give my own take on the rise of Bitcoin and discuss the opportunity, and the risk, of what the currency represents.

An opportunity missed...

The first time I heard about Bitcoin was while I was an undergraduate economics student at Case Western Reserve University. It was 2010 and one of my friends (I forget which one) mentioned it to me. I brushed the idea off as an internet fad, not because I didn’t like the concept, but because I didn’t fully understand the intricacies involved in the currency and didn’t take the opportunity to research it fully. When I finally did get around to looking at it later in the year, the price I remember seeing was well below a dollar (I keep recalling the number as being about $0.14).

Not buying Bitcoin was the biggest mistake I’ve probably ever made. $100 invested at that price would be worth over $4.1 million today since the currency is trading for around $5,800 per unit today. I think it’s safe to assume that I’m not the only person who feels this way and I’ve made a pledge to myself that the next time I see something ridiculously cheap but speculative, I will throw a little cash its way and forget about it.

Over some time, I’ve taken the opportunity to research not only Bitcoin but cryptocurrency as a whole. As somebody with a BA in Economics and a Masters in Accoutancy, I have an astounding amount of appreciation for what cryptocurrency is and the potential that it offers. While I, like Bill Gates, am worried about the anonymity that comes with Bitcoin, the fact that it can send money anywhere in the world for cheap and do so quickly compared to other financial means is awesome.

It should be mentioned that Bitcoin isn’t the only important cryptocurrency out there. There are a number of others, the main competitor being Ether, which is used on the Ethereum platform. While this operates as a cryptocurrency as well, the primary difference between Bitcoin and Ether is that Ethereum offers something called a “smart contract”. First proposed in 1996, a smart contract is, in its simplest form, an if-this-then-that statement (think “if” statements from Excel). If some action takes place that triggers the next action, then that subsequent action takes place. This has drawn the attention of corporations especially because this addition to blockchain technology has the potential to significantly improve a number of key areas. For instance, financial actions between companies can be automated under this approach, which will save time and money.

There are other types of cryptocurrency as well. Some, for instance, are hybrids of Bitcoin and Ether, while others (like Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin Gold) are, in the simplest terms, offshoots of their founding currency. All of this is geared toward the aim of vastly improving financial transactions and the market likes what it sees. The value of the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies today stands at about $152.3 billion, and Bitcoin stands at the top of that with a value as of the time of this writing of $97.1 billion, or about 63.8% of the top 10’s market cap.

A warning

In 2014, Bill Gates verbally applauded Bitcoin. His stance on the issue was that it’s, “better than currency” because of how convenient and cheap transactions are under this new technology. The market has listened and, according to research done by Cambridge University, it’s estimated that there could be as many as 5.8 million unique users worldwide who have a cryptocurrency wallet. I would argue that this number can and should grow rather significantly in the years to come absent a massive government crackdown (some nations like China have cracked down on it to some degree) and absent some black swan event coming along.

That said, I do see a problem with Bitcoin and my thought here echoes what Warren Buffett said back in 2014. As you can see in the image below, taken from CNBC, the world’s most successful value investor likened the currency to a check. It’s essentially a way to transfer money in a manner that is quicker and cheaper than anything else known to man right now, but it has no intrinsic value in his mind. Toward the end, he mentioned that you can, “replicate it a bunch of different ways”. No doubt, he has been proven right. One site I looked at listed 1,195 different cryptocurrencies out there.

Now, before you bash me for siding with Buffett, know that I don’t entirely agree with him. I do think he has a brilliant point about it being a technology that can be replicated with ease and that it is an improvement on the check. That said, the smart contract technology being implemented by Ethereum suggests to me something intrinsically valuable about what is happening. The idea of automating financial transactions, especially if Ethereum and other firms can position themselves as the best for such activities, could be material. What’s more, a large and growing global financial system will likely create even more opportunities for market participants to innovate further.

Even with this, though, I worry about the fact that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are priced so high today. Except for those with unique and potentially valuable twists on their technologies, the future from an investor’s perspective looks bleak in my mind. Sure, the number of Bitcoin and the number of other cryptocurrencies is controlled (which has led to some likening it to gold or silver), but the ability to create other cryptocurrencies out of thin air is available to anybody with the technical know-how. We are, today, seeing merchants across the world accept payment in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and that exclusiveness is almost certainly helping the price stay elevated, but tell me what happens when merchants are willing to accept Bitcoin and 10 of its peers. What about 20? Or how about a thousand? At that point, it will be like merchants accepting a Discover card or a Visa card. Sure, there are some differences, but the end result should be a means of transferring cash that is essentially the same. At the end of the day, prices are likely to converge.

Takeaway

Personally, I regret having passed up buying Bitcoin in the past. What’s more, I believe that the future for cryptocurrency, and the technologies that can be built off of it, is very bright. However, just because the future for a technology or for an industry is bright does not mean that investors will end up walking away with pockets full of cash. During the Dot-Com bubble they certainly didn’t. During this era, they probably won’t either because, at the end of the day, while the technology is revolutionary, the actual value of transferring real cash shouldn’t materially differ from any other means of transferring that cash (adjusted, of course, for improvements that make the process easier or cheaper). It is because of this that I am steering clear of anything associated with Bitcoin or cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin Services Inc. (OTCPK:BTSC) or the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC), unless my activity is with pocket change that I don't mind losing.

