AMD: Buy The Ugly Duckling

As seen in the chart below, it has not been pretty the past few days for shareholders of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). The chipmaker has seen its stock decline almost 25% since reporting earnings, despite a top and bottom line beat as well as impressive guidance. With Monday's fall coming thanks to another bearish analyst citing his usual tone, the selloff is one to take advantage of.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

On Monday, it was a negative note from Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore that sent AMD shares down nearly 10%. The analyst cut his rating from Equal Weight to Underweight, while slashing his price target from $11 to $8. Just as he did right after earnings, he cited lack of sufficient momentum in x86 processors, with video gaming and cryptocurrency mining revenues that are not sustainable making up the shortfall.

For this argument, it's hard for me to argue with some of his points, especially the more technical ones. However, just like I talked about a really bearish analyst last week with AMD, this one has a very checkered past on the stock. As seen in the chart below, Moore has been an AMD bear for quite some time, losing investors a lot of money on the stock.

At one point, he even had a sell rating on the stock when his price target was 3% above where shares were, and a recent Hold/Equal Weight rating on the stock above $14 seemed very questionable with a target of $11. If you think the stock is going to fall that much, why didn't he have a sell rating on the stock (in other words, why tell investors to hold a stock that you expect to fall)?

(Source: TipRanks Joseph Moore AMD profile)

Last week, AMD actually had one of the best overall earnings reports out there, even better than some of the tech giants that soared to new highs on their respective results. The company reported revenues of $1.64 billion that smashed estimates for $1.51 billion, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beat by two cents. Where things unraveled a bit, causing the initial fall in the stock, was flat sequential gross margin guidance along with the following revenue statement:

For the fourth quarter of 2017, AMD expects revenue to decrease approximately 15 percent sequentially, plus or minus 3 percent. The midpoint of guidance would result in fourth quarter 2017 revenue increasing approximately 26 percent year-over-year. AMD now expects annual 2017 revenue to increase by greater than 20 percent, compared to prior guidance of mid-to-high teens percentage.

I saw a number of news outlets with headlines reporting guidance for a revenue drop, but this is really misleading due to seasonality. Will these same sites report that Amazon (AMZN) will have falling revenues from its December to March quarters? It's basically the same thing. Partially, I blame AMD management for always providing sequential guidance, especially where there is going to be a decline. The company should have just stayed with the year-over-year statement and increase in full year guidance. Analysts were only expecting 21% growth in Q4, so guidance was 5 full percentage points ahead, which is quite remarkable.

In fact, analysts continue to vastly underestimate the progress that AMD is making. Going into the Q3 2016 report, analysts were looking for revenues of $4.45 billion this year, which was growth of 7.5% over the then estimate for 2016, as well as a non-GAAP EPS loss of a penny for this year.

As we stand here today, current estimates call for revenues of $5.23 billion in 2017, which is a 22.5% growth over last year's figure that ended up beating by $140 million (compared to where estimates were going into Q3 2016). The Street is now also looking for a non-GAAP profit of 13 cents per share, with more improvement in the top and bottom line next year.

Where I think the bear case falls completely flat is valuation. With all of the moves in the past week, AMD now looks extremely cheap compared to some of its larger peers. For instance, Intel (INTC) now trades for 3.25 expected 2018 revenues, while AMD is at 1.84 times (excluding conversion of the convertible debt), and that's not even considering the new Street high target for Intel that sees another 31% plus rally!

If we throw Nvidia (NVDA) in, well, the price to sales number for the future fiscal period is over 12! In fact, the decline in AMD is so much that it goes for just 30 times expected non-GAAP EPS in fiscal 2018, compared to Nvidia at 51 times. Right now, AMD is expected to show more revenue and earnings growth than both of its larger chip counterparts, yet it trades at a substantial discount on many metrics.

In the end, I think it is definitely time for investors to start looking at AMD again. The Q3 earnings report was much better than many have given the company credit for, and a 25% decline is not right in my opinion. If Intel and Nvidia are worth a combined $330 billion, why is AMD only worth $10 billion? With AMD in a much better place than it was a year or two ago, these analysts that have been super bearish continue to look quite foolish. If this fall continues any further, AMD starts to look like a takeover opportunity as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.