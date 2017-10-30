A Fundamental Analysis Of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp.

There are only four years of price history to go off of.

Investment thesis: CHMI is a great value pick to provide growth and income for aggressive investors.

The Business

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (CHMI) is a small cap mortgage REIT that focuses on the residential sector. Their strategy is to invest in prime residential mortgage assets, outsource the loan servicing, and earn their profit in excess MSR. They have hedges in place to mitigate prepayment and credit risk.

Financial Statement Analysis

Profitability

Overall the company has been performing well since the IPO in 2013 and has posted impressive figures for a stock with such a high dividend. While they've realized losses in their investment portfolio in consecutive years, performance improved in 2016 with a net gain of $9 million (including a $3 million unrealized loss for GAAP reporting). Additionally, they have posted YoY top and bottom-line growth.

Balance Sheet

An analysis of CHMI's balance sheet also yield's positive results. Over the past two years they were only levered 4X and 5X assets. Consistent with their conservative investment of prime loans, the company's business is conservatively financed. Retained earnings has also grown and stood at $12 million by the end of fiscal year 2016. This shows their dedication to growing the company as a whole and not just the dividend.

(Source: CHMI 2016 Annual Report)

Excess yield over cost of capital

(Source: CHMI 2016 Annual Report)

Examining the dividend

An analysis of the company's dividend shows that while in the initial stages it was not feasible, things have drastically improved since and is currently well established. In a market flush with unsustainable high-yield equities, CHMI stands out head and shoulders above the rest with conservative payout and dividend to free cash flow ratios. I am confident in the company's prospects for earnings sustainability to maintain the dividend due to the quality of their loan portfolio as previously discussed.

Cash Flow

Dec-13 Dec-14 Dec-15 Dec-16 Dec-17 Dividend Amount 0.45 2.03 1.98 2.11 1.47 Current Yield 2.44% 10.99% 10.72% 11.42% 7.96%

Analysis of Dividend

(Original Image - Data from CHMI 2016 annual report)

Valuation

CHMI is currently trading at an astounding 2.65 P/E Ratio which makes it seem like a tremendous value in today's inflated stock market. Compare this to the S and P's 19.49 P/E.

How to profit from CHMI's price performance

While the fundamentals look good, investors know that it's all for naught if price performance isn't there. Looking at 4 years of price history shows that it has some correlation to the Financials Index (and has in fact outperformed the index), but the price performance is really a hybrid of REITS and Financials. That's the key for this position because REITS and bonds have underperformed due to low interest rates. In summation, CHMI can be diversified with exposure to the other major asset classes but is most appropriate for aggressive investors due to the limited price history, volatility, and risk of a housing bubble.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.