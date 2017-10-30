Is Colgate-Palmolive A Good Long-Term Play?

Large consumer goods companies have been struggling to get their revenues growing as competition, market maturity and lack of innovative products have made life difficult for them. Procter & Gamble (PG), Unilever (UN) and Colgate-Palmolive (CL) have all struggled to arrest their respective revenue declines in the last five years but, of the three, Colgate-Palmolive seems to be on firmer ground than its peers. In this article, we will take a closer look at why Colgate-Palmolive looks like a great investment for the long term.

Revenue Growth Prospects

Before we get into the opportunity that Colgate-Palmolive has to increase its revenues, let’s take a closer look at its revenue streams. With annual revenues of just over $15 billion, the company’s focus areas are relatively small, which, in a way, is an advantage.

Colgate-Palmolive operates four segments: Oral Care, Personal Care, Pet Nutrition and Home Care. Oral care brings the lion’s share of Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue, accounting for 47% of net sales, followed by personal care at 20%, home care at 18% and pet nutrition at 15%.

The consumer goods market is a highly mature one, especially in the developed parts of the world. You are not going to find lots of new heads for your shampoo and new households to sell your detergent to. If the economy improves, it will help growth, but it’s not going to set the revenue growth chart on fire.

There are so many players in this crowded market that every one of them needs to hold on to its customers, while trying to steal them from others. This makes future revenue growth a bit of a problem, and best done by expanding existing segments - either with new products or by moving into new areas through acquisitions.

But the advantage of a highly mature market is that it will be very difficult to displace well-established players, especially the number one player. Colgate-Palmolive always has been strong in oral care, controlling a whopping 43.6% of the global toothpaste market and 42.2% of the mouthwash market. In countries like Brazil and Mexico, Colgate absolutely dominates the toothpaste market with more than 70% market share. And 52% of the Indian market is under its control as well.

Source: Company Presentation

Colgate generates nearly 51% of its revenues from emerging markets and, as economies like India, Brazil and South Africa grow over the next 10 years, they offer huge potential for Colgate to keep improving on its current numbers. In 2016, oral care alone accounted for 81% of Colgate-Palmolive’s net sales in the Asia-Pacific region.

One of the major reasons behind Colgate’s dominance in the toothpaste market is that the company has smartly positioned its products at many different price points, giving them a wide coverage area.

The brand name also helps Colgate in a big way because both premium and non-premium customers are more than happy to buy a product from a well-known manufacturer. This partly explains why Colgate has been successful in being a dominant player in the global oral care market in the past, and will continue to stay at the top in the future as well.

And that begs the question: If market share position is so dominant, why are Colgate’s revenues declining?

“While net sales declined 5.0%, organic sales, or net sales excluding foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestments and the impact of the deconsolidation of the Company’s Venezuelan operations, grew 4.0%. This growth was led by emerging markets where organic sales grew a strong 6.5%,” wrote CEO Ian Cook in his letter to shareholders in the company’s 2016 Annual Report.

A closer look reveals that organic sales grew 4% in 2016, and 5% in 2015 and 2014. During the same period, net sales declined from $17,277 million to $15,195 million. A stronger dollar and the deconsolidation of the company’s Venezuelan operations clearly did take a huge bite out of sales growth.

Source: 2016 Annual Report

Source: Company Annual Reports

As you can see from the chart above, the strengthening dollar not only took a bite on their growth numbers, but it pushed them into negative territory. If not for forex troubles, Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue would have increased for the majority of the last five years instead of showing a steady decline.

Thankfully, the dollar has not continued to strengthen, and the impact of the divestments also came down this year, which allowed Colgate to report a 3% growth in net sales during the third quarter of the current fiscal year.



The worst seems to be over for Colgate-Palmolive, net sales in the first nine months of the current fiscal increased 1%, from 11,474 million last year to 11,562 million this year. Forex actually had a positive impact on revenue by 50 basis points during the period.

Source: Colgate-Palmolive Q2-17 Filing

John Faucher, Colgate-Palmolive’s SVP, IR, addressed this issue during the second quarter earnings call:

“Given the organic sales weakness in the first half of the year we now expect organic sales growth will be in the low single-digits versus our previous guidance of modestly below our historical long-term range of 4% to 7%.”

Colgate still expects organic sales to grow, and its strength in the oral care segment, especially in the growing Asia Pacific and Latin America markets, will help the company’s revenue grow over the long term.

Investment Case

With approximately 75% of the company’s 2016 net sales generated from markets outside the U.S., and more than 50% of net sales coming from emerging markets, currency fluctuations will continue to have a huge effect on sales growth. There will be years when the non-dollar revenue stream weighs things down, and there will be years when it helps boost revenue numbers.

But investors need to keep a close eye on organic sales growth, which the company has kept on the positive side for the last several years and continued to maintain the trend this year as well. Colgate’s leading position in the toothpaste market provides lot of stability to its revenues, and will serve the company well in emerging economies. The dollar has already strengthened for a long time against global currencies, and it cannot continue to strengthen forever. The current U.S. dollar bull run is already approaching the duration of the last two major runs, which were between six and seven years. Moreover, the positive effects of a more stable dollar already are visible in Colgate’s third quarter earnings.





That said, whichever way forex pulls things for Colgate, my simple reason for recommending a buy and hold is the company's No. 1 position in the global toothpaste market and the fact that organic sales are still growing, while companies like Procter & Gamble have struggled to keep their organic sales increasing at a decent pace.