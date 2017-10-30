This Is Why You Want To Own Altria

Image credit

Altria (MO) has languished this year as industry volumes have tanked and it hasn’t been immune by any stretch. However, profitability continues to improve as higher prices are pushed through its channels and as a result, the dividend continues to see sizable raises. This combination of improving profitability during a challenging time as well as the yield and valuation of the stock – both of which I find to be quite attractive – means that I became bullish on Altria in the recent past. The company’s Q3 report wasn’t quite as good as I had hoped but low expectations from investors coming in made it good enough. And now that guidance has been reiterated, I’m reiterating my bullish tilt on the stock.

I’ll begin with the chart because I think important progress has been made. The stock moved up a bit on the earnings report and it remains in excess of the 50DMA, which should turn higher so long as the stock doesn’t sell off in the next couple of weeks. I don’t see any catalysts for a selloff, but it could happen on a broader market sell off (we used to have those, you know) or some unforeseen news event. But for now, momentum looks good and a base has formed in the low to mid-$60s. The next stop for the bulls is the 200DMA, which is currently at $69.

Moving onto the quarter, we’ll focus our attention on the smokeable products segment because the other two – wine and smokeless products – together account for 10% or less of total revenue. Thus, they are too small to be of importance to this discussion in my view, which will instead focus on the core smokeable products segment.

To that end, smokeable product volume continues to fall and indeed, Q3’s volume decline of 6.2% was more than I was expecting. The industry saw 3.5% declines during the period and I assumed we’d see MO around that area, but 6.2% is certainly meaningful. I have to be honest and say seeing volume declines like that – which marks an acceleration to the downside of volume losses from the first half of the year – is a bit unnerving. However, margins continue to rise and guidance for the year was reiterated, so it appears it may be transitory, at least to the degree that we saw volume move down in Q3. I don’t expect that against an industry backdrop of 3% to 4% volume declines that MO will be above zero, but -6.2% is a lot.

Speaking of margins, pricing increases continue to be successfully pushed through MO’s channels and adjusted OCI margin increased 450bps to 52.2%. Keep in mind that MO was able to produce this sizable increase in profitability at a time when volume was in the tank; this is a really impressive result. It means that adjusted OCI grew almost 8% in dollar terms despite the fact that revenue excluding excise taxes fell 1.5% due to lower volumes, offset partially by higher prices. MO’s focus on SG&A spending as well as its pricing increases are producing some pretty stellar results in terms of margins and this is certainly a big piece of the bull case; the margin growth story is alive and well and performed better than I expected in Q3, offsetting volume weakness.

Altria is obviously an income stock in the purest sense of the term so earnings, FCF and the dividend are of paramount concern to shareholders. The dividend was recently raised 8.2% and while I’ve expressed concerns about MO’s dividend sustainability in the past, I also think the push for higher margins is alleviating some of those concerns. MO’s stated goal is to spend the vast majority of its adjusted earnings on the dividend and that’s fine; it operates as a sort of utility stock in that respect. That’s what people want from MO and the margin growth story is absolutely paramount in terms of ensuring MO can continue to raise its dividend in the future. I continue to see lots of progress with respect to margins even at a time when margin growth should be very difficult due to declining volume, and that makes me think MO has a handle on how to pay for the dividend over the long term. Besides, who doesn’t like a 4.1% yield?

MO and sister company Philip Morris (PM) both have almost exactly the same yield right now but MO is a bit cheaper at 18 times next year’s earnings against 20 for PM. The latter’s slated EPS growth is a bit higher – and lumpier as well - but MO is cheaper with a more stable EPS growth track and given that you get essentially the same yield, I’ll take the cheaper stock in most circumstances. Honestly, you can’t really go wrong with either but after MO’s Q3 performance, nothing has swayed me from being bullish.

I don’t normally recommend stocks with volume issues like MO; it unequivocally has volume issues and they don’t appear to be abating anytime soon. However, its initiatives to improve margins are working very well and while I think long term volume for smokeable products is certainly down, pricing increases and margin improvements will stem the tide of the decline for MO. That will allow it to continue to grow EPS and pay that juicy yield, and that’s good enough for me. Q3 volume was a disappointment but margins came in higher than I expecting, meaning that I’m still bullish and I think MO is going higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.