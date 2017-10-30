Snap, Inc.: Cost Containment Isn't Enough

All indications are that the social network needs to cut costs versus containing the level of cost growth.

Business Insider reported that Snap (SNAP) laid off more employees last week and plans to slow hiring in 2018. My investment thesis suggests that the social network loved by teens needs more drastic moves before becoming investable.

The stock ended the week trading above $15 following a slew of positive tech reports, but Snap is far below the IPO level. The stock remains an avoid for the following reasons.

As BI details, Snap grew headcount dramatically over the last couple of years to 2,600 last quarter. More importantly though, the company grew expenses at a faster rate than revenue grew. All fine for the startup phase, but a horrible combination for a company surging past $1 billion in annual revenues.

If Snap was on a path towards the success of Facebook (FB), the company would only need to slow the pace of employee expansion. Containing cost growth would create substantial leverage. Instead, Snap reportedly cut 18 people from the recruiting division and is now requiring that executives make "hard decisions" about employees suggesting a move far from slowing growth rates.

Back in Q2, Snap presented the following financial position. The costs were completely out of control. Revenues grew $110 million, but costs soared $443 million. Excluding stock-based compensation of $245 million, costs still grew by nearly $100 million more than revenues.

Source: Snap Q2'17 earnings release

The social network continues announcing apparent solid video content deals with the likes of NBCUniversal (CMCSA) for original scripted shows, but Snap Hasn't shown how these deals are profitable. Even teens tell the story that Instagram is more effective for communicating with them.

Ultimately, no amount of costs would matter if engagement was growing rapidly. Facebook forecast reaching over $50 billion in revenues next year. Snap at about $1.5 billion in annual expenses based on Q2 run rate only amounts to about a month of expenses at Facebook.

If Snap is giving up on robust engagement and hence growth, one shouldn't invest in the stock with a market cap approaching $20 billion. The social network is clearly taking the same engagement path of Twitter (TWTR) that is only worth $15 billion now after surging following Q3 results. Remember though that Twitter is cash flow positive and never amassed the outsized cost structure, yet still traded below a $10 billion valuation at one point.

The data points suggest that Snap has the same engagement problems along with needing to make "hard decisions". Cutting recruiters and making such financial moves that have negative sentiment and growth implications such as keeping top talent.

Revenue estimates continue to plunge. Snap is clearly not on path to reach $1.6 billion in annual revenues next year. The estimates originally topped $2 billion and watch for more cuts to the estimates along with the Q3 results.

SNAP Revenue Estimates for Current Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Analysts are forecasting at least a $600 million loss next year based on these revenue estimates. Cutting a few recruiters to start Q4 isn't enough.

Snap needs to cut expenses back to Q2 levels to breakeven based on the current 2018 revenue estimates. Based on Q3 loss forecasts, annual expenses are already set to reach a $1.7 billion annual rate. Throw in increases for costs of revenues that will soar along with revenue growth and Snap is on at least a $2 billion annual cost path for 2018. Even by containing costs by not expanding the employee count for R&D and G&A isn't enough. The company needs to cut costs and that actually has growth implications. Any restructuring sets a company back a few quarters.

The key investor takeaway remains that Snap is set up for a major fall. The only way to get out of this financial predicament is to grow. Facebook has made all that but impossible with Instagram. The upcoming Q3 results should produce more disappointing financial metrics, hence the need to not only cut costs but eliminate recruiters.

The story doesn't get better from here. Avoid the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.