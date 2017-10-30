Exxon Mobil: With Oil At 2-Year Highs, The Stock Will Rise

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) did a very impressive job with their earnings in the previous quarter; the company reported a 50% increase in profits of $3.97 billion for July - September, up from $2.65 billion the previous quarter. The reason for the sharp increase was higher prices for crude oil and the spike in the crack spread for converting crude into gasoline. On Friday, oil closed at a 2-year high. This will continue to add to the bottom line of Exxon Mobil until distribution channels are returned to normal.

Keep in mind, Hurricane Harvey took out 20% of the nation's refining capacity of which Exxon Mobil saw closures at some of its Texas operations. Also, Hurricane Irma removed the demand for oil products in large portions of Florida. Exxon Mobile was able to take advantage of the sharp price increase driving up their profit margins.

If Exxon Mobil continues its commitment to delivering oil to customers they will be positioned well to increase their revenue. But, I do not see a one-way move upward in the price of oil and so eventually, these "easier" profits are going to dwindle over time.

Does it stand to question: What is the outlook for oil moving forward?

The United States economy is moving forward, but not at a blistering pace. On Friday, the GDP printed a 3.0% increase. But, there are problems with wage increases lagging and participation in the overall economic expansion. With lower wage increases, aggregate demand will be contained; inflation is only printing at 1.3% year-over-year. I see some moves higher in oil but based on the fundamentals of the US economy, and, despite breaking above the past year's price range, I do not see the price of oil hitting $70.00.

There were costs associated with the closures and damage being repaired at oil refineries. But, as Exxon Mobil states, they were able to contain some of these costs; CEO Darren Woods calls the shutdowns a small blip. The company says its costs from the hurricane were a mere $160 million, easily paid for from the nearly $4 billion in profits.

What really drove the profits higher was the crack spread increasing so much. The crack spread, the measure of the profitability of converting crude into gasoline:

But, when you look at the chart, it is almost as if the hurricane was a quick panacea for profits. That was easy money. The company was able to sell into a market that was artificially pushed higher, hedging their position. Good for them. But, bad for future profits. The trend for the crack spread is moving higher, though. This will enable Exxon Mobile to keep bringing in higher revenues. But, this is where I get cautionary, again: So will every other company in the market. And, while I can see some increased revenue and profits from the crack spread, I see this being contained over time.

Other oil companies, such as Valero, Chevron and British Petroleum have brought their production levels back online equally as quickly. Then, dealing with a commodity-based product, such as oil, fundamentals will kick in. The very same fundamentals that kept the price of oil between $40.00 and $50.00 over the past year still exist.

I had written from the previous quarter that with lower oil prices, XOM stock would sell off - which it did. What I found interesting is that I described the fundamental link between the price of oil and a company's revenue when that company's primary product is drilling and refining oil. Yet, some of the comments I received believed this thinking was not in touch with the fundamentals of Exxon Mobil and its relationship to oil.

First, my expectation was that the price of oil would fall lower than it did. The price was roughly $82.00 at the time of the article. I had expected the market to drop to $55.00. XOM dropped to $62.00 before the hurricane season pushed the stock higher. But, my price target I had in mind for the trade was met.

As for Exxon Mobil - and for that matter, other major players working in the area, the increased oil price means continued increased revenue. Again, though, I do not see the price of oil continuing upward. I have received multiple emails asking me on my opinion on this.

The correlation between the price of oil and revenue for the company, and, hence, the stock price of an oil company, is very strong. WTIUSD and XOM move fairly closely with each other:

I believe the price oil will move higher, but, I see no reason for the price of oil to go through $70.00. I am not going to stand aside with the price of both oil and the stock moving higher. I still see upside in XOM. I am structuring for a 5% increase in the price of the stock over the next 3 - 6 month period of time.

XOM is trading at about $83.50. I am looking for a target on the upside of $90.00. I think the price increases will remain sustained in the price of oil. The fundamentals of the United States economy will then keep the price of oil contained in a new, modestly increased price range. Given the fact that the costs for Exxon Mobile were kept contained from the hurricane damage, the increased price of oil will add to the bottom line for XOM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long the stock, and long XOM puts (At-The_Money).