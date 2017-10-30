Goldcorp: Is It Time To Buy?

GG data by YCharts

I'm providing coverage on nearly every major gold miner's earnings this quarter. Goldcorp (GG) is the latest to report its Q3 earnings, and while the company made some progress compared to last quarter's earnings, I'm still bearish on the stock, as I'll explain below.

For some background, last quarter Goldcorp produced 635,000 ounces of gold at $800 AISC, net earnings were $135 million, or $.16 per share, with adjusted operating cash flow of $320 million.

Here's a quick summary of Goldcorp's results this quarter:

Goldcorp produced 633,000 ounces of gold, down by 2,000 ounces from Q2. AISC finished at $827 per ounce, up from last quarter and the prior year ($812).

Average realized gold prices was $1,287 per ounce, compared to $1,256 in the previous quarter and $1,333 in last year's quarter.

2017 production guidance remains unchanged at 2.5 million ounces, however, the company now expects AISC to total $825 per ounce, improved from $850 per ounce.

Adjusted operating cash flow was $308 million, down $12 million from last quarter.

Net earnings were $111 million or $.13 per share, down $24 million from last quarter or $.03 per share. Net earnings were impacted from buildup of unsold gold at quarter's end, which resulted in a $40 million after-tax non-cash charge.

The company increased its proven and probable gold reserves to 53.5 million ounces (26% increase) due to expansions at Penasquito, Musselwhite and Porcupine.

What was free cash flow (operating cash flow minus expenditures)? In my opinion, this is an important metric to track for gold producers as it is cash generated and held by the company after all expenses are paid. Goldcorp didn't report it, so you have to calculate the figure yourself. Last quarter, it was negative. This quarter, it was slightly positive at $24 million ($315 million in operating cash flow minus $291 million in expenditures).

The company has adjusted net debt of $2.2 billion, which is unchanged from last year and last quarter.

My issue with Goldcorp, besides the high debt burden, is despite steady production and AISC, the company is just not producing and holding onto enough cash. We saw 633,000 ounces of gold production this quarter and AISC slightly above $800 per ounce, with margins over $400 per ounce. And gold prices were higher in this quarter than last. Yet the company's operating cash flow fell by $12 million and free cash flow was rather weak.

Compared to another large gold miner, Newmont (NEM), the results were quite weak. Newmont produced operating cash flow of $529 million, with free cash flow of $346 million. Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) is one third the size in market cap of Goldcorp, yet still managed to produce about the same free cash flow as Goldcorp this past quarter ($20 million). (Credit: Yahoo Finance)

Year to date, Goldcorp shares have declined by 3.9%, compared to a 4.56% gain in the VanEck gold miners index (GDX), a 5.83% gain in Agnico Eagle (AEM), and a 8.41% gain in Newmont Mining (NEM).

Surprisingly, Goldcorp's stock has responded somewhat positively to this earnings report and has advanced by a few percent. Goldcorp has maintained its goal of growing reserves and production by 20% while reducing AISC 20% by the year 2021, however, I'm not confident hitting these targets will make much of a difference in its stock price.

To get on the same level as its peers, I think Goldcorp needs to show investors it can create enough cash to grow organically, pay a meaningful dividend or buyback shares. It also needs to repay some of its debt in my opinion, as it is still a bit high in my opinion.

As mentioned in previous coverage, I currently recommend Newmont Mining among the senior gold producers, as well as Barrick Gold (ABX) and Agnico Eagle (AEM). Of course, I'm also bullish on a number of junior gold miners, developers and explorers which I own in the Gold Bull Portfolio. I think there are much better opportunities in the gold sector than Goldcorp.