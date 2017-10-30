Chevron: I Tried To Warn You

Image credit

I haven't exactly been a big fan of Chevron (CVX) in the past as I've found the company's fundamentals to be inferior to rival Exxon. However, investors have largely disagreed of late and bid Chevron shares up on the hopes that a massive recovery in earnings is afoot. While I don't disagree that Chevron is slated to see a recovery in earnings as industry fundamentals improve, I have argued that investors were way ahead of the game with Chevron's valuation. Heading into the Q3 report, I said the risks of owning Chevron were high and as it turns out, that was a correct assertion. With the stock coming down sharply on the report, I think Chevron may see another period of weakness.

The stock rolled over from its high of $120 just before the report - a big reason why I was bearish going in - and that move continued in earnest after the report was released. Investors recognize the fundamental weakness in Chevron's Q3 and have sent the stock down as a result, although I think more is coming. Momentum is extremely weak right now but the stock isn't oversold, meaning it could certainly have further to fall in the short term. If I'm right about the valuation, we'll probably see a real chance at Chevron busting through the 200DMA to the downside and a more protracted weak period in the stock.

But before we get to that, allow me to explain why I'm bearish on Chevron and why I think the selling may just be getting started. To Chevron's credit, revenue was up more than expected in Q3 at +20%. That's a terrific result and it speaks to the recovery the company is seeing as industry volumes and pricing continue their upward trajectory out of the doldrums of the crash in commodity prices that took place a few years ago. As I said before, I'm not disputing that Chevron's prospects are improving, but I am disputing that they are improving enough to justify an enormous valuation that, by the way, is well in excess of Exxon, as I explained in the linked article above.

The problem is that Chevron's headline beat - which included a very nice EPS number of $1.03 - includes asset divestitures, which accounted for about 4% of that revenue growth and a whopping 18 cents of EPS. Backing that out of the equation, Chevron's operating revenue growth is milder and closer to projections and EPS was an outright miss. In other words, rosy headline numbers aren't the full story and I think that plays right into the bears' hands.

CEO John Watson said that cash flow is at a positive inflection point and he may well be right, but in my view, that may provide a bit of a rosier picture than what is reality. Chevron's FCF has been horrendous for the past few years as it has struggled to produce enough operating cash flow to even cover capex, let alone even think about paying for the dividend. I've brought this up a few times when laying out the bear case for Chevron so I won't rehash it here in its entirety, but suffice it to say that Chevron has had some real issues in terms of producing cash. And while things are getting better, Chevron is a very long way from being out of the woods in terms of cash production.

Cash from operations in the first three quarters of the year has come in at $14.3B compared to just $9B in the same period last year. That's an enormous improvement and it is thanks to better margins and volumes. However, capex has come in at $13.4B so far this year and in the same period last year, was $17.2B. Chevron has been on a multi-year quest to find the absolute bottom in terms of capex, which in this business, isn't necessarily good for the long term health of the company. This is an extremely capital-intensive business and if you don't spend it to grow in the future, someone else will. However, Chevron hasn't really had a choice and that is why its capex continues to fall rapidly.

I still maintain this isn't good for the long term but it is achieving the goal of improving FCF. That has come in at $900M or so thus far this year and while that is a very small number for Chevron, the important thing is that it is above zero. The same period last year saw FCF at -$8.2B, so we are moving in the right direction. But is that enough? I'm not so sure even if Chevron can operate its business at these rock bottom capex levels over the long term, which I'm not convinced it can if it wants to remain competitive.

The thing is that the dividend by itself costs roughly $2.1B per quarter, meaning that Chevron, in order just to cover its dividend payments, would need $8.4B or so in annual FCF. We are talking about how big Chevron's FCF improvements have been and it is just poking its head above zero; this company has a very, very long way to go before bulls can claim any sort of real recovery. And given that sales growth is expected to moderate in the coming years, the bulk of operating cash flow improvements have likely been seen; gains from here are likely to be more incremental and less of the leaps-and-bounds variety we've seen lately. In other words, where is the cash going to come from?

I don't have an answer for that and as a result, I remain bearish on Chevron. It isn't close to being able to pay its dividend with FCF and to be honest, I don't think it will get there without having to cut the payout. At some point something has to give, because years of billions upon billions of dollars being spent to pay shareholders from the balance sheet is taking its toll. FCF needs to improve tremendously and it needs to happen yesterday, but I just don't see the progress. And given that Chevron's valuation gap to Exxon still exists despite the selloff, I simply don't understand wanting to own Chevron when you can just go buy Exxon and not deal with any of this nonsense. Q3's results and upbeat comments from the CEO aren't enough and with Chevron, you're rolling the dice that a massive recovery is coming, but I don't think it is.

