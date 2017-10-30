Sucampo's Walls Are Beginning To Close In

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCMP) is a drug developer based out of Maryland focused on specialized medicine with product and operations now spanning multiple continents. The company has been under the leadership of Peter Greenleaf since March 2014, at the time replacing the co-founder, CEO, and CSO Ryuju Ueno. Greenleaf was formerly CEO and President of Histogenics (NASDAQ: HSGX), a regenerative medicine company still in the clinical stages (current Market Cap of $47m). Greenleaf became the keeper of Sucampo’s lead commercial gastrointestinal (GI) product Amitiza (lubiprostone), which is approved for several indications: Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowl Sydrome – Constipation (IBS-C), and Opioid Idiopathic Constipation (OIC) in adults. The twice daily pill (24mcg and 8mcg) increases intestinal fluid secretion via activation of apical CIC-2 channels in the small intestine.

Amitiza can be called a success as its tenth year (2016) of sales in the US concluded at yet another record gross total of $416.5m (+9.5% to 2015). Since 2004 and its commercialization in 2007, Amitiza has been marketed in global partnership with Japanese Pharmaceutical giant Takeda (OTC: OTCPK:TKPYY), excluding the Japan and China markets. This collaboration and licensing agreement has been extended past its original North American expiration date of December 31, 2020. The drug is marketed in partnership with Mylan, Inc (NASDAQ: MYL) in Japan and Harbin Gloria Pharmaceuticals Co in China.

Sucampo also has a much smaller revenue stream from sales of Rescula (Unoprostone Isopropyl) in Japan, which came packaged with the late 2015 acquisition of Amitiza manufacturer R-Tech Ueno for $275m. This is a treatment for lower intraocular pressure. For reference, Rescula had generated revenues of $2.1m in Q2 2017 in comparison to $1.4m in the prior year.

In recent years, multiple filings were made by third parties in order initiate the process of producing and securing the selling rights to generic versions of Amitiza (lubiprostone). Several agreements have been reached, one with Par Pharmaceuticals for the right to market and sell a generic version of lubiprostone starting in January 2021. Another deal with Dr. Reddys for the right to market the compound in the US has a later starting date in September 2022. Sucampo would receive a certain undisclosed share of (net) profits on each of these agreements sales until all patents expire (2027).

This litany of requests for generic versions of lubiprostone in the US presents a major obstacle to Sucampo’s relatively near term future cash flows. Studies have shown that the impact a brand name drug takes just one to two year’s into generic competition entering the market is astounding. In the following examples, both cases experience brand penetration dwindling to low single digits within just two years.

Source: Thompson Reuters

In the first, Pfizer’s blood vessel relaxant Norvasc (Amlodipine) patent had expired in 2007 and in the second, Merck & Co.’s high cholesterol drug Zocor (Simvastatin) after their patent expired in 2006. The average market share for a branded drug a year after a generic commercial entry was just 16% in 2011-12, for drugs that had sales of over $250m the drop was even more severe to just 11%. Amitiza has earned well over $250m in sales and would explain the multiple category IV certification letter requests placed thus far.

Rescula also happens to be approaching its patent conclusion in 2021; with an agreement for the generic license made in February 2015 with the very same Par Pharmaceuticals mentioned earlier.

But generic competition in the early 2020s is not the only concern related to capture of future revenues and market share. Direct competition in the CIC and IBS-C market has been around for several years now for Amitiza; since the launch of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ: IRWD) now class leading drug Linzess in late 2012. It took Linzess just four full years of sales to reach the $600m annual (2016) mark which Amitiza still falls well short of in its tenth. But as of this past March, a potentially more threatening competitor has entered the fray. Having received FDA approval for the CIC indication, Synergy Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ: SGYP) Trulance has managed to capture over one-tenth of New-To-Brand prescriptions, so far denting Amitiza’s share much more so than that of Linzess’. This helps explain the further stagnation in Amitiza scripts reported by the company in the most recent quarters.

The following slide has been used by SGYP management to illustrate the shifting preference of gastroenterologists in recent months:

Source: Synergy Pharmaceuticals Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference

The most plausible reason for this dynamic to be playing out is due to the vastly superior safety profile which Trulance sports over that of its competition as seen in the stark adverse effects comparison below:

Source: FDA

In the last two quarters, sequential growth for Amitiza prescriptions was in the negative, with an average of -0.36%. This is in comparison to an average of +1.07% for the eight quarters prior to. The change in trend is striking for a drug that had, up to this point in time, gained prescriptions annually since its release even in the face of several recent years of competition from Ironwood’s Linzess.

In addition, Ironwood (partnered with Astellas Pharamceuticals) is making inroads in the Japanese market with Linzess; having been approved for the IBS-C indication by the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare this past December and having launched in late March. While successful Phase 3 results were announced in January for the CIC indication. Although in the case of the US launch of Linzess, Amitiza still enjoyed prolonged growth, it can be argued that this may not end up being the case in Japan. Already for Q2, revenue growth YoY dropped to 28% versus the 38% in Q1 with peak sales to date in Q4 2016.

Below is a table of quarterly revenues and prescriptions for Sucampo/Amitiza as a helpful reference starting in Q4 2014:

Q4 14 Q1 15 Q2 15 Q3 15 Q4 15 Q1 16 Q2 16 Q3 16 Q4 16 Q1 17 Q2 17 Amitiza US Revenue $91.10M $87.50M $88.20M $101.70M $102.30M $91.70M $101.70M $108.80M $114.20M $102.40M $110.70M SCMP Revenue $37.69M $29.50M $34.90M $33.47M $55.40M $47.20M $52.0M $57.90M $73.0M $56.30M $59.90M Amitiza US Sales SCMP $.0M $.0M $.0M $.0M $10.31M $8.97M $12.38M $10.92M $13.21M $11.32M $13.52M Amitiza US Royalty SCMP $18.60M $15.70M $16.14M $19.33M $22.79M $16.50M $18.74M $20.77M $26.26M $18.44M $20.56M US Prescriptions 354752 342849 362894 379506 390228 362802 366524 374194 383863 380943 381097 Japan Revenue $7.40M $11.10M $14.50M $10.29M $12.93M $14.50M $14.60M $17.42M $26.17M $20.0M $18.62M

As can be seen, the cash streams are beginning to dry up. To plug the looming revenue gap, Peter Greenleaf has made several strategic maneuvers since taking the chief executive post in 2015. One was the aforementioned acquisition of Amitiza manufacturer R-Tech Ueno; in which management thought it advantageous to have more control over the supply chain of its biggest revenue driver. Another being the very recent $200m takeover of Vtesse closed in the second quarter of this year. The privately-held rare disease company was in the process of developing their lead candidate VTS-270 for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Disease Type C1 (NPC-1); Phase 2b/3 results are expected sometime in the middle of 2018. VTS-270 has been granted orphan drug designation in both the U.S. and Europe as there are no other treatments to treat this condition. The only other attempt for approval was rejected by the FDA in 2010 with Actelion Pharmaceuticals miglustat (Zavesca). The disease is lethal, genetically based, and progressive; causing excessive accumulation of lipids in the brain, liver, and spleen. An estimated two to three thousand people are diagnosed across the world. NPC-1 mostly affects children and as such is viable to obtain a ‘priority review voucher’ from the FDA, which should VTS-270 be approved, carry as much as a $350m value for shareholders. Unlike miglustat which was in pill form, VTS-270 is administered via intrathecal injection and attempts to stop excessive cholesterol buildup in the brain of patients. With this method, Intrathecal or Intraspinal Drug Delivery (IDD), less medication is necessary with fewer side effects than if medication were taken orally.

Chances of success for this trial were improved when positive results were announced this past March for a Phase 1 / 2 trial which concluded with a reduction in the rate of Niemann-Pick Disease progression.

Greenleaf has also chosen as a hedge for future revenues to be a licensing agreement established in North America with Tuscon, Arizona based Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for their CPP-1X/sulindac combination product currently in a 150 patient Phase 3 trial. The treatment would address the condition of Familial Adenomatous Polyposis (FAP). There are currently no approved treatments for FAP and no other products in late-stage development. FAP typically develops into colon cancer if left untreated and current treatment paradigms require patients to undergo the removal of colon and rectum, ongoing endoscopies of the GI tract, and additional surgery throughout life. As there is no nonintrusive, non-surgical procedure approved, patients with FAP experience difficult lifestyle burdens and significant costs. FAP has been designated an orphan indication in the U.S. and Europe, with a prevalence of about 1 in 10,000, and approximately 30,000 cases currently in the United States. The FDA has also as of September granted the dual drug therapy a fast track status, which should accelerate the approval process if certain criteria are met.

The license for CPP-1X/sulindac would require Sucampo to pay up to $190m in fees and milestone payments. Both parties have agreed to split the profits of any potential sales of an approved product. The current clinical trial is expected to be completed in 2018. Prior trials demonstrated a more than 70% reduction in colon polyps and a 92% reduction in advanced polyps (known as adenomas).

While both of the treatments above seem promising, they are certainly not a guarantee. To demonstrate the bind the company now finds itself in, just this past April unsatisfactory Phase 2a results came in regarding a study of cobiprostone in patients with proton pump inhibitor (PPI)-refractory non-erosive reflux disease (NERD) or symptomatic gastroesophageal reflux disease (sGERD). All future development was shelved. It is now all down to these two clinical stage non-prostone related compounds to provide for US revenues post 2021. For VTS-270, the most obvious obstacle to FDA approval lies in its administration, the IDD procedure is only currently approved for morphine, ziconotide, and baclofen.

Obvious risks aside there remains the prospect of sizable upside. Orphan drugs have had an overall favorable rate of approvals in recent years as demonstrated in the chart below:

Consultant Tim Cote provides the following astute summary in an NPR article of the current macro conditions for receiving approval within the orphan drug designation:

The FDA is more flexible in evaluating drugs for rare diseases, he said, explaining that "about half of them get through with just one pivotal clinical trial. Not so for common diseases." The FDA, citing a report from the National Organization for Rare Disorders, said about two-thirds of orphan drugs were approved with one adequate and well-controlled trial with supportive evidence. It typically requires two or three such trials to approve a mass market drug.

Should Sucampo succeed in getting either one of its non-prostone clinical compounds approved, the future cash flow windfalls would be more than enough to compensate for its loss of lubiprostone market share to both generics and competition. As of 2016, the top 100 orphan drugs averaged a cost of $140,443 per patient according to Evaluate Ltd research. The same number is provided by Statista and compares to an average cost of $116,216 in 2012; as shown below:

Source: Statista

If that average cost were applied to the half/third of the estimated global population of potential VTS-270 patients, the peak sales could number in at $140m (withstanding future price increases and increased target population). That would be significant enough to at least cover the $127m in US revenues of Amitiza last year. Not to mention the $350m priority review voucher from the FDA. It goes without saying that the 30,000 cases of FAP in the US provide for more enticing potential earnings in the licensing agreement for CPP-1X/sulindac. Even with profits being split in this case and payouts of $190m to honor the agreement, the gains would be in the arena of several billions of dollars.

Turning back to actuals, the company has delivered positive earnings for its investors in each full year since 2012, peaking in 2015 with $0.73 per share. Although, 2017 on a non-adjusted GAAP basis will finish in the negative due to the $170m outlay in the acquisition of Vtesse. The company is guiding total revenues for the year to range from $220m-$230m, which would represent a -4.3% to flat growth rate over LY; potentially the first drop in revenues since 2011. As of June 30, cash on hand was $84.7m. The company has $292.1m in convertible notes remaining that are due to mature on December 15, 2021. The fixed rate is 3.25% on these notes.

While the financial results have been generally positive over the years, Takeda and Sucampo have not had the most amicable of partnerships. In July 2012, a two year legal battle concluded between the two in which Sucampo had tried to sever the relationship due to what it felt was insufficient efforts on the part of its Japanese partner in marketing Amitiza. Part of the reason for this past friction could be the rather stringent royalty rate that was agreed upon originally, of net US sales Sucampo receives around a fifth of the total. In 2016 for instance, of the $416.5m total Amitiza managed to take in, Sucampo received $82.3m, or 19.8%. This can be surmised to be another reason for which Peter Greenleaf decided to buy out R-Tech Ueno, adding a sizeable revenue stream in addition to less than ideal royalties.

Takeda has not been shy about its lust for securing future revenues, especially those beyond Japan. The firm allocated at least $15B for its war chest and according to CEO Christopher Weber, is concentrating its search on compounds that address three specific therapeutic areas: cancer, gastro-intestinal conditions, and the central nervous system. After a failed bid for the Salix brand from Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRX) in late 2016, a successful $5B takeover of cancer therapy focused Ariad Pharmaceuiticals followed just months later. A couple of months prior to this flurry of activity, Citi analyst Liav Abraham threw out the possibility of SGYP being a target. It is worth mentioning that Abraham has been the most bearish analyst covering SGYP to date. Bloomberg followed suit with their own summations just a week later. Although I have my doubts that Takeda would take the risk of further legal troubles with Sucampo which this time it would likely lose (given the license extension past 2021 signed in 2014), the fact that they saw no such qualms in pursuing Salix, which has OIC competitor Relistor, gives some room for thought on the plausibility of this outcome. Nothing has come about since these machinations, but it is worth taking notice of the fact that Takeda has yet to have closed in on a major acquisition in the GI space in nearly a year since the Salix fallout. The outcome of such a maneuver sometime in the next 12 months would prove difficult for Sucampo to deal with having little to no leverage as patent expiration nears.

A current investor in Sucampo must be in it for its pipeline, as its workhorse Prostone compound finds itself in the twilight of its lifetime. High volatility is in store for this ticker that has remained relatively range bound in the $10-$15 area for nearly two years now. Peter Greanleaf chose two long term paths of which his tenure will be judged on: VTS-270 and CPP-1X/sulindac. Critical Phase 3 results are expected in 2018 and early 2019 respectively. To enter into the name now would mean a leap of faith in the pending data sets. Should VTS-270 fail to impress, it would be an excruciating wait for what would then become existential type results in the CPP-1x/sulindac trial. There is a palpable tension in the air for Sucampo with 2017 nearing its conclusion; that the clock is ticking at a slightly faster pace, the walls beginning to close in. Will the ending be heroic or tragic?

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGYP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.