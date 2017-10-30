Gold Weekly: Quo Vadis?

ETF investors liquidated some of their holdings over October 20-27, due to the ECB decision.

Introduction

Welcome to my latest Gold Weekly report. In this note, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I analyze closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut their net long position for a 6th straight week over the reporting period (October 17-24) while spot gold prices weakened 0.7% from $1,286 per oz to $1,277.

The net long fund position - at 477.32 tons as of October 24 - fell 3.25 tons or 1% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven exclusively by long liquidation (-10.93 tons w/w) and partly offset by a bout of short-covering (-7.67 tons w/w).

The net long fund position in gold remains substantially up 354.37 tons or 288% in the year to date.

My view

The deterioration in gold's spec positioning was the result of a slightly bearish macro environment where the dollar and US real rates moved a little higher. This was due to growing expectations for a US fiscal tax reform announcement after the Senate approved a budget of 4 trillion dollars and rising global growth optimism thanks to stronger-than-expected macro data releases (e.g., Markit composite PMI in the USA).

Source: Nordea.

Although gold's spec positioning remains quite long - the net spec length represents 62% of its historical record - I expect speculative buying interest to resume in the final months of the year given my expectations of a bullish macro backdrop.

Indeed, the deep complacency across the financial markets looks unsustainable. The US stock market is in a vertical rise while the VIX is below 10, suggesting that financial players underestimate risk.

Source: GS.

Although the high October volatility did not emerge as GS expected, I think it would be foolish to think that the volatility will remain suppressed below 10 forever. In fact, I believe that the financial markets are increasingly vulnerable to a repricing of risk. This should therefore result in a weaker dollar and lower US real rates, thereby prompting the speculative community to rebuild some long positioning in gold.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

ETF investors sold 3.26 tons of gold last week (October 20-27) while spot gold prices dropped 0.5% over the corresponding period.

ETF investors are now net sellers of 1.55 tons of gold in October after buying about 61 tons in September, the largest monthly inflow since February (+94 tons).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net buyers of 178.69 tons of gold (i.e. an increase of 9.3% in gold ETF holdings).

As of October 20, 2017, gold ETF holdings totaled 2,132.01 tons, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

My view

The wave of ETF selling was concentrate on Thursday 26 October when investors liquidated 3.11 tons. This was due to a strong surge in global risk appetite after the ECB delivered its dovish tapering announcement.

The ECB decided to halve the monthly pace of net purchases to 30 billion euros (from 60 billion euros), starting from January 2018, while extending its QE program by 9 months until September 2018, as the chart below illustrates.

Source: Credit Suisse.

The tone was more dovish than market expectations, especially because ECB President Draghi emphasized, once again, that 1)interest rates would be kept at current levels for an extended period of time after the end of the QE program and 2)asset purchases could be extended if necessary.

Apart from a strong sell-off in the euro (and a rally in the dollar), risk assets strengthened noticeably, prompting investors to reduce their risk-unfriendly positions in the process. That said, I would have expected stronger ETF outflows considering the notable rise in the dollar and US real rates following the outcome of the ECB meeting. This suggests that ETF investor toward gold remains bright.

Looking ahead, I expect ETF buying in gold to resume, especially if risk aversion emerges. But inflows into gold ETFs are likely to remain moderated unless gold prices experience a strong sell-off, which in this case would trigger significant buy on the dips.

Trading positioning

I have been long SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) since this summer to express my bullish view on gold.

As can be seen at the end of the article in my trade summary table, I built two different positions (with two different stop-loss levels): my core long GLD position (with a stop-loss of $112.00) and my momentum-based long GLD position (with a tighter stop at $117.50).

Let's now turn to the GLD technical picture.

Source: Trading View.

GLD seems to have found some support at $120, which is encouraging. Although the $120 level could be tested, I expect GLD to remain above its downtrend line from the all-time high. A break below it would undermine severely my bullish thesis because it would suggest that the bullish breakout pattern was "fake". In the process, my momentum-based long position would be closed out as my stop-loss is at $117.50.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

