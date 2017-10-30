Electric Vehicles Are No Threat To Oil Demand

Eventually electric vehicles will take over, but that is many, many years in the future and presents no near-term or mid-term threat to oil investors.

Even with projected growth, though, the number of overall vehicles relying on oil will almost certainly grow for the foreseeable future.

Right now, I believe there are two types of true oil bears out there: the bear who believes that oil supplies won't clear up and prices will remain lower or go lower, and the bear who believes that changes in technology, namely associated with electric vehicles, will lead to materially lower oil demand down the road. I can sympathize with the former type but the latter type doesn't make much sense to me. In what follows, I will dig into some data related to electric vehicle expectations and give my thoughts on why the latter type of oil bear may be in for a rough awakening.

A disclosure

Before I get into my argument regarding the oil picture and the impact that electric vehicles should have on demand, I think it's important to state my own view regarding electric vehicles and other anti-oil means of fuel. Truth be told, I do believe that, 100 or 200 years from now, oil demand used for transportation will be zero or very close to zero. However, I am not investing with a 100- or 200-year time horizon. I'm looking for five to 10 years into the future when I buy stock in a business.

In the next 10 years, even in the next 20, I don't believe that electric vehicles pose an extraordinary risk to the oil space. Even if motor gasoline demand were displaced, we should consider that, using weekly figures, the category accounted for just 46.6% of oil demand in the US. You also have, on top of that, distillate fuel (largely used for highway transporation via semi-truck), fuel ethanol, residual fuel oil, etc. Each of these have different uses, ranging from fuels that are alternative to motor gasoline to being focused on non-transportation products.

What does the future look like for electric vehicles?

Truth be told, it's impossible to know what the future holds for electric vehicles, but I would be fooling myself if I said that they are not the wave of the future. Due not only to changes in environmental factors, but also stemming from the fact that technology continues to improve (helping to drive down costs), the demand for electric vehicles has risen materially across the board. Even though vehicle demand growth has slowed on a year-over-year percentage basis, market share growth as a whole continues to rise.

If you look at the table above, for instance, the IEA (International Energy Agency) believes that, in 2016, the market share for electric vehicles in the US totaled 0.91%. This was slightly below the total of 1.10% shown for all the nations covered in their report. Data suggests rather significant increases have occurred over time. In 2010, both the US and the sum of all nations covered in the IEA report had only 0.01% of all vehicles classified as electric. While Norway is the king of electric cars, China is the largest player on an absolute basis. Of the 750 thousand new vehicle registrations that were for electric cars in 2016, 336 thousand, or about 44.8% of global electric vehicles, were registered in China.

Looking at the past is one thing, but what about the future? In the image below, you can see some different expectations for how electric car counts might change over time. If the IEA's base case, what they call the Reference Technology Scenario (where current programs remain enacted and programs under consideration are adopted), then it's likely we'll see 56 million electric vehicles on the road by 2030. Under the most bullish (for electric car fans) scenario, that number could rise to around 200 million units instead.

If the IEA's numbers are right, 200 million units, which would account for all vehicles except for two-wheelers, would mean about 30% of all cars in operation. Now we're talking about something material, but even then we should anticipate overall car sales to grow over time and for oil demand to continue growing. One firm that has similar insights happens to be none other than BP (BP).

According to BP, by 2035 we should see around 100 million electric cars on the road. This would represent, according to their own numbers, around 6% of the overall market and would come on the back of car sales exploding higher, rising from 900 million to around 1.8 billion units. This would still result in remarkable growth in oil demand, even as oil-based cars show signs of improved mileage. This is true even under the most bullish (for electric cars) scenarios. In addition to BP stating that oil demand should continue to rise over the next several years, the EIA (Energy Information Administration) has expressed similar sentiments. More likely than not, however, the actual picture will be less attractive for electric cars fans than this most extreme scenario.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I believe that, someday, electric vehicles will completely or almost completely overtake the market for traditional vehicles. This does not mean that oil demand will be destroyed, but it will certainly be harmed. However, realistically speaking, it seems as though we are still quite a ways off from that kind of picture. Given this, combined with the value prospects I believe exist in the energy space and the fact that I'm looking at a time horizon for my investment of five to 10 years, I think that the electric vehicle argument (from an oil bear's perspective) doesn't make all that much sense.

