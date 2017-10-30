Interest Rates And Their Effect On Preferred Equities

And during those hard times, the preferreds will most likely continue their fixed-income dividend payments while common dividends will be cut or eliminated entirely.

And of the two, I believe that it will be the commons to fall first and hardest and the last to recover.

Logic dictates that both commons and preferreds will be negatively impacted, but not as severely as predicted according to my research.

On more than a few occasions, it has been suggested that preferred investments would be severely negatively impacted when the Fed begins a sustained interest rate hike. This article is designed to test the accuracy of that belief. In fact, at the end of 2011 when I began investing in municipal bond funds, I also feared that they would be negatively impacted by a prolonged interest rate rise. Therefore, before I began buying them in earnest, I decided to do some research and I chose Fed Chairman, Alan Greenspan's, seventeen monthly quarter-point increases to test how they affected the municipal bond market I wanted to invest in. Below is a chart the time those rate hikes began and ended.

Consequently, I utilized CEFConnect, and began an extensive review of municipal bond funds I was interested in obtaining. Obviously, I was most interested in how each performed between 6/30/04 and 12/13/05, the duration of those 17 monthly 1/4 point increases.

The following is one example of what I found while studying MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU).

I was encouraged to learn that during the time of those historically consistent increases the prices of this example of the majority of funds I examined remained relatively unaffected. Although they might have trended down slightly, it was nothing close to what I had been led to expect.

However, still unconvinced, I decided to investigate a bit further. This time I charted how each fund's distribution would be affected.

Although the distributions were not negatively impacted initially, they eventually were almost a year after the Fed rate increases began. Consequently, I concluded that I could live with any interest rate hikes and was more than willing to accept reduced distributions when and if this would occur.

Because I was able to conduct this study with municipal bond funds I decided I might be able to do the same with several of preferred funds I had written about when I did a series on them at the request of several of my followers.

I chose Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) because it went back that far and because it was a preferred fund that invested in investment-grade preferred securities.

The above chart shows the price and NAV movement during the period we are interested in researching. Surprisingly, the prices increased while the NAV dipped.

Concerning the distribution during that time ...

... they too fell a bit several months after the continued interest rate hikes.

Finding individual preferreds that I could track back to before the 17 monthly rate hikes was a bit more challenging; however, I found RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) and RAS-A, which I have tracked utilizing the following Yahoo Finance and MarketWatch charts.

The chart above demonstrates how in spite of the monthly 1/4 point interest rate hikes, RAS common shares continued to climb in price until the beginning of the 2007 - 9 market crash.

Correspondingly, RAS-A...

... stubbornly maintained its value throughout those same rate hikes.

Conversely, New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) apparently was crushed by the continued rate hikes as shown below, which until now has still not recovered.

Unfortunately, NYMTO, IPO'd long after the period of time in question.

What have I learned from this exercise? Unfortunately, not a whole lot, but enough to know that prognostications of doom for the preferred market when interest rate begin to rise again are not based on past historical norms. In fact, I would expect the common shareholders to be far more negatively affected by sustained interest rate hikes than their preferred brothers. I state this simply because I believe commons are the canary in the coal mine, which is usually the first to be affected by a changing market and hardest hit.

I also believe that as interest rates increase, those preferreds sporting the lowest coupon rates, henceforth the perceived safest, will most probably be more negatively affected than those sporting higher coupon yields simply because the lower yielding preferred's margins will be squeezed to a greater degree percentage-wise. For example, a preferred offering a coupon rate of 5% will be far greater impacted by a 1 -2% interest rate hike than one sporting a coupon rate of 8%.

And although both commons and preferreds will most probably be negatively impacted by sustained interest rate hikes, unless the company faces serious jeopardy, the preferred fixed income dividends will continue to be paid, especially in the event they are cumulative. Dimes to dollars as the share price of the commons falls, be assured dividend cuts will not be far behind, and from my sad experience, in many instances, they will be cut directly proportional to the cut in price. For instance, in the event, the price of a $20.00/share common falls to $10.00, its dividend will likely be cut by 50%. I suspect this is done to maintain the same basic dividend yield meant to entice a new group of unsuspecting investors who might not be aware of the recent share price fall.

Also, notice how NYMT shares never recovered from the crash, yet its preferred that was issued since then has never missed a payment and is currently priced at $24.89

Unlike some, I don't claim to be able to forecast the future of the preferred market, but I strenuously resist the claims of those who think they can. I have been more successful than most, certainly not because I am a sophisticated numbers guy who can accurately interpret complicated financial statements and by using that expertise prosper as a common shareholder. I have succeeded because I believe past is prologue at least as far as a company's viability prospects are concerned, which is what primarily concerns me as a cumulative fixed-income preferred investor. Have I been wrong, without a doubt, but I've been right far more often than I've been wrong.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMU, NYMTO, RAS-B, RAS-C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.