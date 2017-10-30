Citigroup Downgrades Macy's: How Convenient

This morning we awoke to the news that Citigroup downgraded shares of Macy's (M) to sell (from neutral) and lowered its price target to $16. As my regular readers are aware, I tend to characterize most sell side research somewhere on the spectrum of biased to closing the door after the horse left the barn (months ago). For perspective, Citigroup updated Macy's back in August 2016 and then raised its price target from $30 to $44. It is more fashionable to beat the war drums that Amazon (AMZN) will rule the world, though.

In terms of today's downgrade, I did get my hands on a copy of the report. It is super aggressive, suggesting that J.C. Penney's problems are symptomatic of decreasing operating leverage in department store space. They anticipate a highly promotional holiday spending season. Moreover, they even go as far as to suggest Macy's dividend will be cut to accelerate debt pay downs. I find the commentary on the dividend pretty rich, in that consensus estimates for Macy's earnings are at $3.11, so dividend coverage is more than 2X, the $1.51 annualized dividend. The report goes on to discuss the credit card income contribution and questions real estate monetization.

I find the timing of the Citi downgrade rather ironic, in that Macy's, just last Thursday and Friday, releases its Q3 earnings date (November 9th) and declared its $0.3775 dividend. Macy's had a chance to reduce guidance, like Penney, and they didn't.

The intrigue is even greater given the fact that Macy's short interest has leapt from 15.27 million shares sold short as of May 15, 2017, to 51.85 million shares on October 13th. Moreover, the simple average closing price (for the date short interest was released), from May 15, 2017, through October 13, 2017, was $22.22. It is awfully convenient to downgrade shares and blame it on JCP for your aerial cover.

Speaking of real estate monetization, just last week, Lord and Taylor's 5th Avenue flagship real estate was sold to WeWork (see NY Times story) for $850 million, which equates to $1,257 per square foot. Macy's flagship Herald Square is 2.1 million square feet, and right near Penn Station. Of course the commercial value would need to be appraised by local commercial real estate experts, but, if we crudely applied a $1,257 per square foot price tag then Herald Square is conservatively worth $2.64 billion. Given the uniqueness of the property and its much larger size, it is reasonable to argue that it could easily be worth $3 billion to a strategic buyer.

In terms of the aerial cover for the downgrade relating to J.C. Penney (JCP) dramatically revised earnings guidance, about the only thing that Macy's has in common is that they are both department stores. Macy's urban real estate portfolio (isn't that is where people are moving - according to IBM commercials) is vastly superior to J.C. Penney's presence in many Tier B and C suburban malls. Let's face it, JCP doesn't have an arsenal of designer brands under its umbrella and it caters to a demographic with less disposable income. JCP's revised guidance isn't necessarily a "tell" for Macy's Q3 results and nothing in the Citigroup report proves correlation.

Also, keep in mind that Macy's owns 1.2 million square feet in downtown Chicago. According to this Chicago Tribune article from August 10th, Macy's is actively shopping the upper floors or 700,000 square feet of the State Street building. This is another catalyst, as proceeds could be used to reduce debt.

On my premium site, Market Adventures, I wrote two in-depth pieces on Macy's (June 1st - Time to Back up the Truck) and (August 11th - Macy's Q2 and Algos Gone Wild). Those pieces contain detailed looks at Macy's underlying operating business. For investors who actually appreciate fundamental analysis rather than throwing out the baby with the baby water, the pieces highlight many "green shoots."

Takeaway

I find the timing of Citigroup's downgrade particularly ironic. Macy's hasn't revised downwards its Q3 guidance, they declared their dividend (and the stock now yields nearly 8%), and they own great trophy urban real estate. Unlike Penney's, Macy's has redeployed its robust cash flow back into the business and was ahead of its peers with store rationalization. Given the quiet period, as Macy's doesn't report until November 9th, Citigroup is playing off the fear and (intentionally) into the hands of the hedge fund shorts.