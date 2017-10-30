Aralez Pharmaceuticals: Expecting Positive Q3 Earnings Release

I anticipate guidance for 2017 will be positive and could exceed the high end of the guidance range.

Aralez has previously given guidance that it will generate $80M to $100M in annual sales in 2017 with estimated EBIDTA between ($5M) to $5M Q3 2017 earnings release scheduled for.

Aralez (NASDAQ) recently announced its Q3 2017 earnings release is scheduled before the market opens on November 9, 2017 with a conference call and webcast immediately following at 8.30 a.m. EST.

Consensus Q3 revenues are $22.6 million with projected EBITDA (adjusted) of ($4.9 million) and estimated EPS ($0.43). Bloom Burton came out this morning with its own ARLZ Q3 estimate of only $21.3 Million in revenues with adjusted EBITDA loss of ($5.8 million).

While 2017 has not been kind to Aralez (other than a recent run-up in the share price which was relatively short-lived), on July 6, 2017 I published an update article about why I had become cautiously optimistic about Aralez. For the reasons discussed below, I continue to be cautiously optimistic that the Q3 earnings news will be positive and that revenues and adjusted EBITDA will exceed consensus figures.

Earlier this year during its Q2 2017 earnings release conference, Aralez's provided 2017 guidance as set out below.

During Q3 Aralez's re-launch of Zontivity has shown significant progress. The chart below shows the TRX MBS figures from the time of Zontivity's initial launch by Merck. You can see the progress made by ARLZ since it officially re-launched Zontivity in June, 2017.

Estimated Peak Zontivity Sales

While the Company hasn't provided guidance yet as to what it estimates Zontivity's peak sales might be, David Martin, Ph.D. of Bloom Burton recently provided an estimate of $182 million in peak annual Zontivity sales in a report dated October 27, 2017. This was actually a downward revision by Dr. Martin based upon Xarelto's (marketed by Janssen) likely entry into the PAD space, and therefore increased competition for Zontivity. I recommend reading Dr. Martin's take on Xarelto and its impact on Zontivity. Bloom Burton now has a revised $4.00 share price target for ARLZ which still represents a substantial upside for ARLZ from its current $1.37 share price.

I had initially assumed that peak annual sales for Zontivity would be in the $50 to $100 million range which I thought would be a substantial boost to Aralez given its very low market cap. Whether my estimate or David Martin's estimate is correct, what is clear is that Aralez's purchase of the drug for $25 million last year was a bargain.

Toprol Sales

Until recently I really didn't focus on Aralez's Toprol sales as I assumed they would either be declining slightly or otherwise be flat. Aralez has stated that it is not actively promoting the drug which is currently being marketed and sold by Astra Zeneca until December 31, 2017. However, there does appear to be some reason to be potentially bullish for this asset.

Aralez purchased Toprol and its authorized generic from Astra Zeneca last year for $175 million (and other consideration), borrowing the $175 million acquisition funds from Deerfield at 12.5% annual interest. Earlier this year there was some disappointing news when Aralez announced that it had to materially lower its selling price of Toprol to the VA to keep its sales contract with the VA. However, the VA represents a relatively small part of Aralez's total Toprol sales (both branded and generic).

While I have not been able to break out what portion of the reported weekly Toprol sales are attributable to Aralez, it does appear from the TRX Manufacturers Bench Dollars (MBS) chart below, as of October 20, 2017, (source: Symphony Health Solutions) that Toprol MBS sales dollars have materially increased in 2017, likely by more than 20% since the beginning of the year.

Based upon the TRX MBS chart below I now believe that Toprol sales may be a pleasant surprise H2 2017 for Aralez, pushing its 2017 revenues into the $100 million range and into positive EBITDA territory. As a reminder, Aralez is still subject to a transition agreement with Astra Zeneca in connection with sales of Toprol until December 31, 2017 which means that only net sales of Toprol (after Astra Zeneca's selling expenses and cost of goods is deducted). Beginning January 1, 2018, Aralez will be able to include sales of Toprol on a gross level into its income.

If my assumption is correct and Toprol sales are indeed increasing substantially and based upon its earlier guidance, Aralez will likely be EBIDTA positive either in Q3 or Q4, even if only on an Adjusted EBITDA basis. That would make it easier for Aralez to refinance its expensive Deerfield debt ($200 million at 12.5% interest p.a). If Deerfield's expensive debt can be refinanced in the next number of months, that could materially change the outlook for Aralez.

Conclusion:

Based upon the reasons articulated in my July 6 article update, and given the progress being made in sales of Zontivity as well as the likely improved sales of Toprol, I am cautiously optimistic that Aralez's Q3 earnings call on November 9, 2017 will be positive for Aralez shareholders and exceed consensus estimates.

Risks

While there are certainly reasons for some optimism, the recent positive sales trends for Zontivity and Yosprala still represent early results in a relatively short time period and investors should still be cautious. We need to see whether the upward trend continues over the next number of quarters. As well, while the MBS figures provide a helpful guide, it will be important for investors to see what actual financial effect these sales increases will actually represent for Aralez in the upcoming quarters. As well, competition from Xarelto may impact Zontivity sales in the future.

The assumed estimated increase in Aralez's Toprol sales in H2 2017 may not be reliable as the TRX MBS figures may reflect increased sales by other generic makers of Toprol.

ARLZ remains a speculative investment. There are various risks to consider, including but not limited to, risks relating to the Yosprala and Zontivity launches, patent challenges and litigation, competition, pricing pressures, potential balance sheet issues, liquidity and dilution risks, F/X issues relating to Canadian and other foreign currency generated sales, and other general market investment risks. For further details as to the Company's potential risks, please refer to the 10-K filings made by ARLZ with the SEC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARLZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I was a former director of Tribute Pharmaceuticals which merged with Pozen to become Aralez in February, 2016. I have had no financial involvement with Aralez since February 2016 other than as a shareholder.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.