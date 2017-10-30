Freeport-McMoRan: Buy The Uncertainty, Sell The Inevitable Copper Shortage

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has been in the dumps for what seems like forever. The only happy shareholders here are the ones who bought their positions during the complete panic of 2015 and 2016. While investors currently obsess over Freeport's problems in Indonesia, those who look through the noise and rationally value the company can take advantage of a huge disconnect between price and value. Freeport generates an enormous amount of free cash flow and has done an incredible job of repairing its once overleveraged balance sheet. Freeport McMoRan can still generate a ton of cash from its Grasberg mine and once the Grasberg issues are resolved, shareholders can expect a very generous dividend.

Freeport-McMoRan Is In The Best Shape It's Been In In Years

For anyone who recently started following Freeport-McMoRan, listening to their conference calls would lead you to believe that they only operate in Indonesia. The entire conference call this week, as well as all of the conference calls this year, have been dominated by discussion about their Grasberg mine in Indonesia. The troubles in Indonesia are very real, with the government doing everything from refusing to allow Freeport to export copper concentrate to demanding Freeport build a multi billion dollar smelter to pushing Freeport to divest the majority of their stake in the Grasberg mine. What investors are ignoring however, is the fact that Freeport-McMoRan is in the best financial shape it's been in for many years. What investors are doing however, is obsessing on the bad and ignoring the good.

For example, Freeport makes a ton of cash. This year alone they are projected to generate nearly $3 billion of free cash flow. This is from a company that at one point in early 2016 had a market value of only $4 billion. Even today after seeing its stock price more than triple off of the lows of early 2016, Freeport's market value is only $20 billion. In other words, investors today are still able to buy a double digit free cash flow yielding company thanks to continued pessimism about Indonesia.

Freeport's balance sheet is dramatically improved from just two years ago when their net debt was over $20 billion. Today, thanks to cash generation and asset sales, Freeport's net debt is only $9.8 billion.

Looking at the above slide, net debt could be as low as $4.4 billion next year if copper averages $3.50/lb. This is from a company that literally was being written off as dead just two years ago. While some were arguing that Freeport was the "worst stock in the world".

People forget that financial news is often written to support existing price action. In other words, when Freeport was being called the "worst stock in the world", the bad news was already priced in and then some. Investors who weren't looking coldly and rationally at facts forgot how big Freeport McMoRan is, they forgot that Freeport operated mines that were worth billions of dollars each and that even in depressed commodity environments, people were willing to pay huge amounts of money to own them. They forgot the commodity cycle and how it works in a predictable way, they forget the enormous cash flows that Freeport-McMoRan is able to produce. Two years ago concerns about Freeport-McMoRan's solvency were already priced in to their share price, which brings me to the next point.

Concerns About Indonesia Are Already Priced-In

Yes, the Indonesian government has been a nightmare to deal with. Yes, it is difficult to expect that the Indonesian government will want to pay a fair value for Grasberg, but investors need to realize that this is already priced in. Looking at the cash generating ability of this company with copper at current prices, Freeport should be valued at double what it is currently trading at. One can look at this chart from Bloomberg to see the pessimism building as the year has progressed.

Freeport-McMoRan now trades for less than 10 times next years earnings. This is down from about 15 times earnings at the start of the year. Based on this multiple compression, we can safely say that the share price is, at a minimum, $7.50 below what it would have been all other things being equal. They are not equal however, as the price of copper has risen about 27% this year and about 50% in the past twelve months. It would only make sense that Freeport's P/E would expand during this time, and the fact that it hasn't is even more of an indication that Freeport-McMoRan is undervalued here.

Regarding the value Freeport is likely to receive for its stake in Grasberg, it was mentioned on the conference call this week that the mining minister in Indonesia referenced that Grasberg was 40% of Freeport-McMoRan's assets. Using that logic, 40% of Freeport's enterprise value is over $12 billion. Freeport has mentioned in the past that they believe the mine is worth $16 billion. The two sides don't appear to be too far off. Either way, Freeport could end up with a giant chunk of cash over time as they divest part of their ownership. Another thing investors seem to be forgetting is that divestment is not imminent for Grasberg. Freeport will continue to generate billions of cash from the mine for the next handful of years.

Freeport has also shown some nice slides in their most recent investor presentation that shows the cash flow generation ability of the company excluding their Indonesian operations.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan

Looking at the above slide we see that the company, excluding Grasberg, generated over $2 billion of free cash flow in the first nine months of this year. The year isn't over yet, so expect this number to increase further by year end. When compared to the current market value of the entire company, the stock would have a double digit free cash flow yield even without Grasberg. I believe it's safe to say that the concerns about Indonesia are already priced in.

Copper Shortages Are Coming

Those who understand the commodity cycle know that the cure for low prices is low prices and the cure for high prices is high prices. With copper trading below $2.00 per pound at the beginning of 2016, capital expenditures for major mining projects ground to a halt. Demand however, has only continued to grow throughout this time, leading to supply deficits. The fact that there have been no major discoveries of world class mines in recent years and the fact that there is a continued absence of major new projects in the pipeline has led industry analysts Wood Mackenzie to predict that there will be a five million ton supply deficit over the next decade, an amount that is greater than the output of the largest ten mines in the world today.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan

Considering the amount of time it takes to bring new supply online, I expect copper prices to explode higher in the next few years. This is absolutely not being priced into Freeport-McMoRan's share price today.

Reinstating The Prior Dividend Will Force The Stock Higher

Continued free cash flow generation combined with proceeds from the partial sale of Grasberg should easily leave Freeport-McMoRan with no debt. This would be the first time since 2006 that Freeport was debt free and it would allow them to pay enormous regular and special dividends. Any followers of the company know that they are extremely shareholder friendly. We only need to look at Freeport's dividend history to see how generous this company is with shareholders when times are good. During 2006, Freeport paid $2.37 per share in combined regular and special dividends. This would amount to over 16% of today's stock price. During 2013 Freeport-McMoRan paid $2.25 in combined regular and special dividends. If Freeport reinstated their previous dividend of $1.25 per share, they would pay an 8% yield and still have $1 billion of free cash flow left over. Wall Street doesn't like uncertainty, but Wall Street is also not completely stupid. If Freeport resolved the issues surrounding Grasberg they could return nearly all free cash flow to shareholders. Should this happen, and I believe it will, expect this stock to skyrocket.

Conclusion

Don't let the uncertainty around Indonesia stop you from looking at this company for what it is. This truly is a world class company with a long history of generating tons of cash and returning that cash to shareholders. It is indeed cyclical and currently dealing with a lot of uncertainty, but this company is cheap enough today that the investment can stand on its own with or without its Indonesian assets. I encourage investors to look through the cycle and look past the Indonesian troubles. This stock could easily double with a resolution that may be just around the corner.

