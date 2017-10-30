Thank You Amazon For Putting Walgreens On Sale

Walgreens (NYSE:WBA) may be one of the best deals in the market today. At just 11 times forward earnings, a price typically reserved for slow or no growth companies, this company is priced as if it has almost no growth prospects going forward. A simple look at the company combined with a little common sense should reassure investors that Walgreens has the potential to provide phenomenal returns to investors who buy at these prices and hold for the long-term. Worries about Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) entering the space are likely overblown. Demographic waves of ever aging populations using more and more prescriptions plus physical store growth and acquisitions will drive earnings growth and eventually power this stock back to all time highs near $100 per share.

Sometimes Wall Street hands you a gift right out of the blue. Walgreens' stock has fallen out of the blue after years of trending at much higher prices and much higher valuations. The fascinating part of this is that there has not been a corresponding drop in fundamentals to justify the price decline. Only a handful of years ago Walgreens was trading at 20 times earnings with lower sales and a lower dividend. One of my favorite things to look at when analyzing a company is raw data from SEC filings. When we look at the selected financial data portion of the Walgreens annual report we see a company that doesn't appear to have any difficulty growing. Through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions, Walgreens has grown sales by 63% over the past five years.

When we think about it rationally, why would they have any difficulty growing? They are the largest retail pharmacy in both the United States and Europe. Demographic trends are completely in favor of growing medication usage. Walgreens generates a ton of free cash flow and they put it to work in very productive ways. For example, Walgreens in recent years purchased 56.8 million shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) for $52 per share. Today these shares are worth $77 per share. More importantly, AmerisourceBergen and Walgreens have a mutually beneficial strategic partnership, with Walgreens being offered a board seat as well as permission to acquire 8.3 million more shares of AmerisourceBergen going forward.

Using the same logic as we use when analyzing Walgreens, we can look at the SEC's website and find raw data in AmerisourceBergen's annual report. Here we see another rapidly growing company that has nearly doubled its revenue in the past five years. It has significant earnings power and, according to analysts estimates, plenty of earnings growth going forward.

Based on Walgreens' purchase price, it's very clear that they made a great investment. Going forward, it would not surprise me at all to see Walgreens acquire more shares and at some point, possibly acquire the entire company.

Walgreens is also acquiring over 1,900 Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) stores which will allow them to continue to fill in their physical footprint as well as to realize up to $300 million in annual cost savings from combining the Rite Aid assets with their own. In addition, these stores should perform much better once they are rebranded, as Walgreens is steadily showing same store sales growth while Rite Aid struggles to do the same.

And it’s not just acquisitions that are driving growth for Walgreens. The organic growth that comes with the industry should not be ignored. It goes without saying that prescription drug use rapidly expands as people age.





Source: CDC



It also goes without saying that the population of both the United States and Europe is aging, with each day in America 10,000 new baby boomers retiring. This type of demographic wave will be a tailwind for Walgreens for decades. This is something that should under no circumstances be disregarded by investors.





Source: U.S. Census Bureau



These demographic tailwinds combined with intelligent capital allocation by Walgreens will drive earnings going forward. This comes on top of already spectacular and consistent growth.

So let's put a value on all this growth. Unless you are valuing a company on its balance sheet or intangible assets, my favorite method of valuing a company is by using a discounting calculator which tells us the present value of all future earnings or cash flow a company will generate. Using this method we input $5.55 (the midpoint of management’s current year guidance) into the calculator. We can play around with anticipated growth rates to find what level of growth is currently being priced into Walgreens' share price. Based on today's share price, we can now see that the market is pricing Walgreens as if it will only grow by about 2% annually from now until perpetuity. The problem with this is that over the past five years Walgreens has actually grown at 12.9% annually, and going forward it is expected to grow by 10% annually. Adjusting the inputs to 10% annual growth for the next five years and a more conservative 3.5% perpetual growth rate gives us a fair present value for Walgreens of $100 per share. Remember, this is what one could pay today and still realize an 11% annual return on their investment, hence the 11% discount rate.



Obviously the market is never as simple as textbook stock analysis. Walgreens could drop further, or it could rebound quickly. Amazon could indeed enter the space and take market share away from everyone else, or Amazon could enter the space and fail miserably the way they did with their attempt at making smartphones and offering web payment services. The uncertainty around Amazon’s potential entry is causing investors to sell first and ask questions later, but there’s a point where uncertainty becomes “priced in”. I don’t know what Amazon will actually do, but the fact that Walgreens is now priced as if it will never grow again tells me that the market has punished Walgreens enough. And that's the beauty of the stock market. Price and value often disconnect wildly in the short-term, offering long-term investors the chance to take advantage of the disconnect. The added beauty of Walgreens being so cheap today is that it's the type of secular growth company that once you buy, you really shouldn't ever need to sell.



So what else can shareholders get excited about? How about Walgreens just reported earnings and increased their earnings projections? The fascinating thing about this is that the stock actually sold off since, first on worries about President Trump drawing attention to the opioid epidemic and again on continued concerns that Amazon is planning to enter the space.

This is classic market behavior when companies are heavily out of favor. Uncertainty carries more weight than certainty, and investors want out regardless of valuation. It simply didn't matter that Walgreens had a great quarter and is projecting even more growth going forward. What mattered is the possibility that they may have their industry disrupted by Amazon. Again, I would remind readers, it's not even guaranteed that Amazon will enter the space, and if they do, it's not guaranteed that they will win. Amazon's entry into brick and mortar grocery retailing has not impacted Kroger's (NYSE:KR) sales as disclosed in Kroger's latest financial update. In fact, Kroger's sale growth is actually accelerating towards the back half of this year relative to the beginning of this year. As is typical in these situations, market reaction is often emotional and not rational.

Often in a situation like this, the best thing a company can do is to continue to run the business as intelligently as possible and to allocate capital wisely. To this point, Walgreens just finished up a $5 billion share repurchase program and authorized another $1 billion to be used to repurchase even more shares. They are already working on the earliest purchases of Rite Aid stores which will be acquired in phases. As these stores are converted to Walgreens stores, expect their performance to improve.

I encourage investors to take a cold look at Walgreens. When you strip out emotion, I believe it is quickly becoming one of the best deals in the market today. As a former long-term owner of this company I was delighted to see its share price falling. I recently began buying again and plan to keep buying on all price weakness. Feel free to let me know if you believe I am wrong.







