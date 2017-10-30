Vers La Flamme

10 pm EST. Thursday Sept. 14th. North Korea fires an ICBM over Hokkaido, Japan.

In what has become a disturbingly commonplace occurrence, financial markets are able to process and regurgitate the event in a matter of an hour, with USDJPY barely registering a 0.7% move before returning back to normal trading range.

It's not like North Korea has never fired a ballistic missile before; if anything, most of us have become desensitized to the almost daily hysterics. There is the widely-accepted theory that such provocations from Pyongyang are a non-event anyway - simply more sabre-rattling in order to extract concessions from the international community or express their displeasure with increasingly threatening multi-lateral sanctions.

Presumably, not much has changed.

Yet, watching the chyrons of any major cable news network in the past few months, you would be excused for confusing the statements of the North Korean dictator and the responses of our sitting U.S. president - a "war of words" that has pushed the DPRK's de-facto dictator Kim Jong-Un to release a statement responding to Trump with Kim speaking in the first person, an entirely unprecedented move.

Engaging in this fiery rhetoric with the DPRK could be seen as a strategic effort, however, conversely, it's been shown that such tit-for-tat sparring merely hurries their efforts and converts more of their scarce resources to building more military assets, like missiles and centrifuges, as opposed to maybe feeding their emaciated and dying soldiers and threatens the lives of South Koreans unfortunate enough to live on the marine borders of the hermit kingdom.

What is imperative for international investors to understand is not to make light of the fact that international experts unanimously agree the North Korean regime has indeed access to a hydrogen bomb. And like a cornered rat, the regime is more frightened than it has ever been, "desperate" for a diplomatic solution with the U.S., and furious at China; and that is not a good thing.

Despite this growing storm, financial markets have yet to price in the possibility of what would surely result in the greatest humanitarian crisis since the World Wars. Sure, stocks on the KOSPI (EWY) are cheap, but they've been cheap (if you consider an 18x multiple "cheap" at least compared to the 22x multiple of the S&P)... since the former prime minister and former head of Samsung (OTC:SSNNF; OTC:SSNLF) became embroiled in a corruption scandal so bizarre it included a "Rasputin-like" cult leader and her pseudo-Christian-Shamanistic cult running a virtual theocracy and bribery scheme behind-the-scenes.

So, even though they've done no hedging for the possibility...

...Investors clearly are seriously concerned, as the latest BofA Global Fund Managers Survey indicates: North Korea has shot up to the top of investors' concerns, as the greatest 'tail risk' facing global markets today. ...But, markets have become largely immune to geopolitical events of any kind, not just North Korea; volatility suppression in periods of geopolitical distress has become so ingrained in markets that 'vol collapse' has set a historical precedent, with Brexit and the Trump election as the standing definitive moments of 'vol collapse' - the latter seeing volatility collapse from 58% election day to an average of only 9.8% over the next 10 days. ...In fact, market volatility (VXX; UVXY; TVIX) has become so undercut in the face of geopolitical uncertainty that 54% from the BofA survey view volatility as the 'most undervalued asset' today. Yet, global financial assets have never been more expensive; looking at an equal-weighted index of 15 DM (developed market) bond and 15 DM equity markets back to 1800, valuations have never been more stretched, according to this recent note by Deutsche Bank. So far, the S&P's maximum continuous sell-off (i.e. period of continuous daily declines) for 2017 has been less than 2%, “the smallest such loss for the S&P for almost 100 years (Bloomberg data starts at 1928).” Furthermore, net spec short VIX positioning has hit a record high in the latest CFTC report (171k contracts), but VVIX (vol of vol) futures are also at an all-time high.

This paradox - in which geopolitical strategists see the 'writing on the wall' but fund managers seem to be complacent in the idea that maybe Mattis, Tillerson, or Kelly can contain the president's proclivity towards Twitter outbursts and prevent a cataclysmic miscalculation - has to fall apart at some point. Until a new occupant resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., nothing will change, and it is a danger to your portfolio.

We've already seen countless examples of how prone to flash crashes algo-driven markets are, esp. in forex markets. Even worse, algos do not yet have the ability to appreciate the nuances of human politics, such as the dangers of pitting a barely functional Soviet-era satellite state and its fragile regime, almost entirely dependent on trade with Seoul and Beijing for its recent economic gains, against an equally fragile and unpopular president with access to the most advanced military on earth.

Algos must always assume humans are rational actors.

Unfortunately, as some traders pointed out on Twitter last month (as reported by Heisenberg), this bifurcate between investors and their machines did result in actual consequences when algos mistook a tweet from the British Geological Survey for substantive news about another nuclear test and subsequently caused a 2 basis point drop and retracement in fixed income.

Consider a scenario like that which played out on September 6 when, at roughly 5:40 A.M., the machines mistook a tweet from the British Geological Survey about North Korea's latest nuclear test as a new event... Human beings would immediately know that tweet was in reference to the September 3 test because carbon-based traders would recognize the 6.3 number. But the robots didn't make the connection.

In the long-run, North Korea is a transitory and unavoidable tail risk, but there are any number of other triggers that could set off the next flash crash, including but not limited to another Trump tweet, more stalled Brexit talks, etc.

So, why do I bring up North Korea if it is an unhedgable tail risk?

Because it is related to the most important geopolitical event in international markets today - an event that some of the money managers and "alpha masters" that grace our screens on CNBC and Bloomberg have been conspicuously careful to criticize while others have outright lambasted - the 19th National Party Congress in Beijing that ended last week.

If anything, praise has been lavished upon the Chinese regime for projecting an image of political 'stability' in contrast to the chaos of the populist revolts in the West and for continuing to pursue growth-friendly policies. Some have even mischaracterized the PBoC's recent monetary moves as "freeing" up the renminbi ahead of its congress and "loosening" policy by reducing the RRR (reserve ratio requirement) for eligible Chinese banks*

*RRR reduction scheduled for 2018; 50 bps with an added bonus of 50 more bps if lending to 'small businesses' or the agricultural sector

With China's non-financial debt approaching near 300% of GDP, you would think investors would be sounding the alarm bells as they do with nations with similar problems like Japan or those in the Eurozone periphery. But, what was once one of fund managers' greatest concerns - China's ongoing debt crisis - seems to have either fallen by the wayside amidst the 24-hour news cycle of constant noise from Washington or is seemingly no longer a problem.

Macro strategist Adam Whitehead views this vow of silence as tantamount to an omertà between the Chinese capo and some investment 'associates', and this "grand bargain" between the "globalists" and Chinese leadership is nowhere more apparent than in the recent public lynchings of Bitcoin evangelists and financial fatwas declared against Bitcoin (OTCQX:GBTC) - the alternative asset du jour for investors looking to actually escape the natural declension of fiat currencies due to government largess; this "Globalist-American mission" has acquiesced by joining in on the attacks against Bitcoin, branding it a vehicle for "North Korea to avoid sanctions" that should be regarded by investors as akin to a schedule-1 illicit drug, in exchange for a slice of China's future 'SOEs turned mega-caps'.

Is it mere coincidence that talking-heads like JPMorgan's (JPM) Jamie Dimon and BlackRock's (BLK) Larry Fink come out against Bitcoin amidst its meteoric rise, its surpassing in 'market cap' above that of Goldman (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS), and its solidification in the public mind - a direct threat to the traditional payment and clearing schemes that those like Goldman rely on to make profit? Is it only a turn of fate that with the upcoming congress and the urgency with which Xi Jinping must demonstrate a show of 'stability' and 'control' that the monetary authorities in Beijing would flex their muscles on Bitcoin investors?

Probably.

I'm not actually suggesting there is some conspiratorial cabal working behind-the-scenes to take down Bitcoin, but the timing is stunning, especially with a recent B.I.S. paper essentially entirely dismissing Bitcoin but subtly pushing to the table the idea of a "retail CBCC (central bank cryptocurrency)", unceremoniously branded "Fedcoin".

Ray Dalio, in his innocence, at least publicly revealed his own intentions to secure investments in China's future mega-caps ahead of the congress. His intentions are clear; he wants to revive Bridgewater China Partners, and this time, he will do it right, i.e. by kowtowing to the right officials of the Politburo.

This synchronized display of sycophancy, this global 拍马屁 ("pai ma pi"; 'stroking of the horse's rear') is regrettable; that persons of apparent repute like Dalio and Dimon would be willing to turn a blind eye to the Chinese regime's laundry list of human rights abuses, e.g. jailing of journalists, and manipulation of markets in exchange for some hypothetical piece of a future pie is unfortunate.

Probably one of the only men willing to stand up and state what is obvious and known to everyone is self-proclaimed ethno-nationalist and architect of the alt-right Steve Bannon. Despite some of his other less palatable political opinions, his focus, his "economic war" with China, is actually well-placed.

Most of us as investors are likely familiar with some of the egregious and hypocritical actions of the Chinese regime, such as:

Buying up international firms, esp. in core areas such as technology and defense, without opening up their own firms to competition

Committing blatant intellectual property theft

Restricting cross border yuan outflows

Deliberately inflating its own currency fix and "redefining" its measures to reduce dollar pressure/influence, i.e. forcing liquidation of any long USD/short CNY/CNH positions (CYB; CNY; FXCH)

Attacking speculators by choking offshore funding via Hong Kong (see HIBOR spikes); using SOEs to tighten money market supplies and raising FX implied yields to punitive levels

Outright preventing int'l investors from selling or shorting positions

Encouraging domestic citizens to overleverage themselves into the market, e.g. pushing mom-and-pop investors to put up their apartments as collateral

Hiding NPLs and other 'dead' junk products into 'wealth management' products and debt-to-equity swaps that are then shoved onto financial firms and banks

Mass dumping of commodities, e.g. steel, iron ore, etc., in the international market; propping up of these zombie manufacturing SOEs

I've covered these actions in previous articles extensively.

And by far, the most egregious of these is supporting the North Korean regime, using it as leverage in its bid to ascend the global hierarchy and supplant the U.S. eurodollar regime.

The great paradox of China's illiberal economic and political policies is that if, for example:

...the Chinese regime would stop manipulating its currency, money markets, etc., the yuan (and the economy as a whole) would likely be stronger and more stable in the long-run.

and in the long-run. ...the Chinese regime would stop tacitly supporting the subjugation of the North Korean people, China would be more accepted and viewed more positively in the int'l sphere - their supposed ultimate goal.

and viewed in the int'l sphere - their supposed ultimate goal. ...the Chinese regime would stop obsessing over 'control' and simply let its people flourish and thrive in a free market system of ideas and goods, China would grow even faster and eventually become the most productive nation on Earth.

Investors need to be more careful parsing through the official headlines coming out of "the people's mouthpiece" and realize that fundamentally China has changed very little. And if China continues on its current course, it will only bring the globe closer 'to the flame'.

(Image Sources: Bloomberg and The Economist)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.