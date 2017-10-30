9 Years On And Still No Dow Mania

It has been a wild earnings season to date with the last few days serving up some prime examples of headline-generated choppiness. Several big names either broke down or gapped up significantly on earnings reports last week, resulting in a spike in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX). And while there are some undercurrents of weakness which could pose a problem for the stock market in the next several days ahead, the overall technical picture for the U.S. broad market remains positive as we'll discuss here.

Before we get into the subject of today's commentary, let's briefly recap what happened last week. The extraordinary strength in the tech sector was writ large for all to see on Friday. Earnings results from mega-cap names like Amazon (AMZN), whose share price advanced 13% as the company added more than $600 billion to its market cap on a strong earnings report, helped buoy the NASDAQ 100 (NDX) to a remarkable 2.91% gain for the day. Microsoft (MSFT, +6.41%) and Alphabet (GOOG, +4.80%) also contributed to the strength in the NASDAQ, with all three companies finishing at record highs.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Tech sector strength has been especially evident in one of my favorite leading indicators, both for the techs and for the S&P. I'm referring of to the semiconductor stocks, which have both led and outperformed the NASDAQ since the latest leg of the bull market kicked off in late August. Below is a graph showing the performance of the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), which I use as a proxy for the SOX. The SMH is shown in relation to its 15-day MA as well as to the S&P 500 (SPX).

Source: www.BigCharts.com

As long as the semiconductors are outperforming, it can be assumed that the bulls still have control over the dominant intermediate-term market trend. Big downside moves in the Dow and S&P are normally preceded by weakness (i.e. negative divergences) among the leading semiconductor stocks. Until we see evidence of technical weakness in the semis, it's too early to assume the bears have taken control of the interim trend.

Yet not everything is sunshine and lollipops in the stock market. Despite the power on display in the techs in general, a select few industry groups have fared poorly. Drug makers underperformed and showed conspicuous weakness versus the SPX. The NYSE Pharmaceutical Index (DRG) declined 0.48% on Friday after being down every day this week. The plunge was led by pharma giant and Dow 30 component Merck (MRK), whose share price plunged 6% Friday to a new yearly low after coming up short on revenues in its latest earnings report. Health care stocks also generally underperformed versus the broad market.

Also underperforming have been the REITs. The Dow Jones Equity REIT Index (DJR) has been range-bound since March and has now established a lower high since peaking in early September. Considering that this has been a growth stock-led market rally and that investors typically treat REITs as value stocks, it makes sense that the REITs are underperforming. Moreover, this rally has been led mainly by large caps with small caps lagging behind the S&P 500 Index in the last several months. REITs tend to be more small-cap and mid-cap focused than other industry groups, thus another possible reason for the underperformance. The sensitivity of the REITs to rising interest rates is also a factor.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

Regardless of the specific reasons, however, the lag in the pharmaceutical and REITs isn't a cause for concern for the broad market right now. The sectors and industries which are far more important for the near-term directional bias of the broad market, most notably the financial sector, are still in fine shape and haven't sounded the alarm that the bull market is in danger of ending. Accordingly, our focus remains on the majority of industry groups which are still performing in line with, or outperforming, the major averages.

With the averages making new highs on almost a weekly basis, one would think that the public would be brimming with brio over the prospects for yet higher stock prices. Yet when we examine the investor sentiment profile and participation rate for this market we find an amazing lack of evidence for anything like real enthusiasm - never mind irrational exuberance. The lack of widespread participation among small retail investors is one reason for this bull market's longevity and low volatility.

Despite a lack of strong evidence, some commentators insist the public is becoming enamored with stocks and that speculative enthusiasm is on the rise. This point was underscored in an article featured in the Oct. 23 issue of Bloomberg Businessweek. The article was entitled, "The World is Crazy. The Market is Cool With That" and painted a picture of a growing fervor for stock ownership among retail investors, even asserting that "investors are embracing their speculative side."

The article suggested that investor sentiment was becoming feverish, quoting Ian Winer of Wedbush Securities, who said "People have grown more complacent and certainly more speculative, and it's a little bit frightening." Yet when I examine the market's sentiment pulse I can find no such evidence that the average small investor has embraced risk or that the market is frothy with over-speculation.

To take one example, consider that the extraordinary string of new market highs in recent months isn't nearly as impressive when we look below the surface. Scott Grannis points in a recent blog posting out that since its pre-recession peak in 2007, the S&P 500 is up at an annualized rate of "just" 5%. Significantly, this is below the S&P's long-term average of just over 6% per year. As Grannis observes, "The market is doing well, of course, but arguably it's not yet in 'off the charts" mode.'" In other words, despite the consistent climb to new highs in the S&P, the blow-off type moves that typically occur when the public is all-in haven't manifested yet. This is also another reason for believing that there is still considerable upside potential for stocks in the years ahead.

Another recent article on the subject of investor participation by Washington Post writer Heather Long painted a much different sentiment picture than that of Bloomberg. She noted that according to recent surveys, most middle class Americans aren't invested in stocks at all. "Nearly half of country has $0 invested in the market, according to the Federal Reserve and numerous surveys by groups such as Gallup and Bankrate," writes Long. "That means people have no money in pension funds, 401(K) retirement plans, IRAs, mutual funds or ETFs. They certainly don't own individual stocks such as Facebook or Apple."

For perspective, the article pointed out that stock ownership in the U.S. before 2008 was 62 percent. Yet even after the inflows of the last year, only 54 percent of Americans are invested now, according to Gallup. As Long observed, "More adults in the United States own homes than stocks."

Long further pointed out that the rich are far more likely to own stocks than middle or working-class families. Long reports that a Gallup survey found that eighty-nine percent of families with incomes over $100,000 have at least some money in the stock market, compared with just 21 percent of households earning $30,000 or less. Brad McMillan of the Commonwealth Financial Network called this lack of participation "tragic." Given the incredible long-term upside potential of stocks vis-à-vis other traditional investment vehicles, I tend to agree.

Simply put, the public still hasn't become convinced of the bull market's viability despite years and years of strong performance. History shows that until the public arrives in massive numbers, the bull market won't die. Bulls expire against a backdrop of ebullience, not indifference. And despite consistently making record highs this year the public is as indifferent toward equities as it has been in years.

Another piece of evidence for the public's lack of interest in stocks can be seen in the following graph. This shows the percentage of bullish investors for the weekly poll conducted by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII). The intermittent peaks in investor optimism revealed by this graph have been getting lower over the last several years. Also, the 100-day moving average of the AAII bulls (dark line) is trending lower. When you consider that stocks have been pushing ahead with barely a setback since 2016, it's amazing that bullish sentiment is actually contracting rather than expanding. This 11-year graph proves that we're still far from the final "manic" phase of the bull market, which always announces the end of the bull.

Chart created by Clif Droke

After almost nine years since this secular bull market was born, there is still no sign that the "Dow mania" that gripped investors during the final stages of previous bull markets has reappeared. If the public is participating at all, it's doing so in a low-profile manner via ETFs and mutual funds. Even the Bloomberg article just mentioned acknowledged this by quoting a Vanguard Group strategist who said that "investors have decided just to buy a diversified fund and forget about it" rather than constantly trade in and out of the market. This isn't a sign that the bull market has become suffused with speculative enthusiasm. Rather, it's an indication that investors are becoming comfortable enough with the bull market to not worry about active management - yet not so comfortable that they're trying to squeeze the proverbial "last tenth" out by day trading and loading up to the gills with individual stocks (like they always do in the final stage of a true speculative mania).

To use a historical comparison, where we are now is roughly analogous to the investor sentiment profile of the mid-1990s. At that time investors had warmed up to stocks and were becoming more interested in stock ownership, yet they did most of their participation via mutual funds with a "buy and hold" approach. The '90s bull market didn't enter its final speculative phase until about 1997, when day trading and breakout trading became hot fads. Clearly we haven't arrived at that juncture yet.

While there are definitely some potholes in the short-term market outlook - some of which we discussed here - the overall technical weight of evidence remains positive. Among the most important factors is the cumulative trend of the NYSE new 52-week highs-lows. The graph shown here underscores the strong performance of the new highs-new lows in recent months. Even with the volatility spike earlier last week, the new highs-lows have continued to expand in reflection of the rising demand for equities. Until this indicator decisively reverses its upward trend there is no reason to bail on the bull market.

Chart created by Clif Droke

Despite the periodic appearance of potholes on the market's surface, the market's intermediate-term forward momentum is still strong and will likely continue to do what it has done all this year, namely push past the short-term obstacles on the way to new highs. In the final analysis, the weight of evidence continues to favor buyers as stocks remain on a good technical footing despite the short-term yellow flags mentioned previously. Accordingly, I continue to recommend that investors lean bullish since most of our technical indicators are still positive.

Looking beyond the short-term, until we see the reappearance of Dow mania and much higher participation rates among small investors, the major averages have more ground to cover on the upside. There is still too much skepticism and non-participation among a sizable chunk of the American public to assume that the bull is anywhere near extinction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.