Intel: It's Time For Some PE Expansion

Investment Thesis

Intel (INTC) recently published its third quarter report with everything inside (pun intended) to please shareholders. We are talking here about revenue growth, earnings growth, and (why not) stronger guidance.

I’ve long called INTC the perfect value trap as the stock wasn’t able to unlock its “true” valuation when trading at a 10-13 PE between 2010 and 2014. At that time, the death sentence had been sanctioned on the PC industry. A few years later the PC industry growth is flat, but it is not dying tomorrow morning either. On the other side, INTC has developed a complete new business model around the cloud with its data-centric services.

With this fast growing segment, maybe it’s time for INTC to get out of the value trap and show some PE expansion.

Understanding the Business

Intel is the leader in computer microprocessors with roughly 80% of market share. However, throughout the years INTC has become a lot more than a PC chip maker. As you can see, revenue streams are gradually shifting from its original PC chip toward a more integrated and added value segment in the cloud business.

The company is about to complete one of the most impressive transformations of a business model I’ve seen in the past few years. INTC is now showing 45% of its revenue coming from data instead of PC:

Revenues

Intel is currently enjoying the best of both worlds. On one side, it benefits from a strong and stable business generating tons of cash flow. On the other, it has found a growth vector that will lead to a decade of growth.

The computing group didn’t show revenue growth, but improved its operating margins from 37% to 41% based on strong execution. In other words, Intel knows what it’s doing with chips and does it better year after year. You will not find any hope for growth in this division, but the cash flow generation ability will remain. After all, there are still PCs in this world.

Earnings

Over the past decade, INTC more than doubled its earnings. During its latest quarter INTC EPS was up 36%. Management had previous guidance of $3 EPS by the end of the year and increased it to $3.25. The company is in line for its second record year in a row.

Management shares a good part of the profit with its shareholders. In the third quarter, the company generated approximately $6.3 billion in cash from operations, paid dividends of $1.3 billion, and used $1.1 billion to repurchase 31 million shares of stock. Speaking of which, let’s look at Intel’s dividend perspectives.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Intel took a pause during its dividend increase streak between 2012 and 2013. Therefore, INTC's current dividend growth streak is only three years long. This is far from being part of the elite Dividend Achievers list. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least 10 consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone.

While share buybacks have been more effective over the past decade, INTC still increased its dividend almost every year. It used to have a very appealing dividend yield for income seeking investors. After its share price rose by 20% over the past six months (as at October 27th 2017), INTC's yield fell under the 2.50% mark. However, I expect stronger dividend growth rate for the upcoming years.

As you can see, with both payout and cash payout ratio well under 50%, management has plenty of room to continue its transformation, buy back more shares, and increase its payouts. Now that we have proof the transition to a data-centric business model will be a success, INTC'a dividend perspectives have just become brighter.

Potential Downsides

Intel ran into its share of problems over the past few years. First, it operates in a mature (read: slowly dying) market. As technology evolves, I wouldn’t be surprise if my future grandchildren ignore the word “PC.” Then INTC completely failed to enter the smartphone market. Most investors don’t care today since it has found another opportunity. However, let’s not forget that Intel’s future wasn’t that bright four years ago.

While INTC is in a middle of a breakthrough, it’s not the only fighter in this arena. At the moment, everybody gets a piece of the cake, but the Internet of Things will have its limits to fuel multiple companies. The company may find itself in a price war to gain or keep its market share.

Valuation

We are at a very interesting stage with regard to INTC's valuation. For a long time, the company was “stuck” with a low PE. Recently, the landscape began to change:

As INTC is shifting its business model, it is hard to predict what the future “normal” PE ratio will be. For this reason, I also will use the DDM to determine a fair market value of this stock.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $1.09 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 7.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 6.00% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $75.60 $50.23 $37.56 10% Premium $69.30 $46.05 $34.43 Intrinsic Value $63.00 $41.86 $31.30 10% Discount $56.70 $37.67 $28.17 20% Discount $50.40 $33.49 $25.04

Please read the Dividend Discount Model limitations to fully understand my calculations.

I’ve used higher dividend growth rate than its current history as I believe the company will surf on the cloud business expansion for the next decade. Even then, I find an overvalued stock.

Final Thought

I’d say I’m very excited about Intel’s future. I think the company shows a strong business model with an interesting growth perspective. For once, the company could get out of that value box and unlock its full potential.

Unfortunately, the latest stock surge made its current price unattractive. I wish I could get more shares in their $30s. For now, I’ll hold on my existing shares and patiently wait. To be honest, I trust Microsoft (MSFT) will do a better job in the future.

