Radius Health: Trading Near Lows With Several Catalysts Coming

Shares of Radius Health (RDUS) have fallen by 15% year to date and 25% over the past year.

RDUS data by YCharts

The stock popped back on my radar after noticing that insiders were buying shares on the open market, including 10% owner Biotech Growth NV. In September a couple officers scooped up some shares, and I note that insider buying of over 1.24 million shares over the previous 12 months compares favorably to zero shares sold over the same period. As for noteworthy institutional healthcare investors I keep tabs on, BB Biotech owns over 5 million shares and has continued to add to its stake (currently accounts for almost 7% of their total portfolio value).

The stock has been the subject of takeover chatter time and again, with past rumored suitors including Shire (SHPG) first mentioned in 2015. For a company like Merck that had to ditch its bone drug with a checkered past, the company could also look attractive. In the last twelve months shares have traded as high as $55, and I imagine the stock would draw more eyeballs now that it is sitting on multi-year support.

Earlier in September the company presented encouraging data for its Tymlos injection at the ASBMR 2017 Annual Meeting. In ACTIVExtend patients who had completed 18 months of Tymlos (or placebo) in the ACTIVE study received 24 additional months of open-label alendronate, demonstrating statistically significant fracture risk reductions through 3 and a half years. After 43 months patients who had previously been treated with Tymlos had an 84% relative risk reduction in the incidence of new vertebral fractures as compared to those who received placebo followed by alendronate. Those treated with Tymlos followed by alendronate also demonstrated a 39% relative risk reduction in nonvertebral fractures. It should be noted that one reason the stock could be acting weak is that the treatment caused a dose-dependent increase in the occurrence of osteosarcoma in rats. However, before running for the exits keep in mind that systemic exposures ranged from 4 to 28 times that which humans receive at the 80 mcg dose.

Figure 2: Sustained vertebral fracture risk reduction (source: Cantor Fitzgerald presentation)

At ASCO the company presented encouraging data for RAD1901 (Elacestrant) in heavily pretreated ER+ breast cancer patients. Objective response rate was 23% with a Clinical Benefit Rate of 42% at 24 weeks. Median progression free survival was 4.5 months. The company with FDA guidance has decided to run a single-arm phase 2 study with under 200 patients which could be considered pivotal for accelerated approval should primary endpoints be achieved.

Later in September the company initiated an early-stage study of RAD140, their nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, in patients undergoing clinical evaluation for the treatment of hormone receptor positive breast cancer. 40 patients will be enrolled to evaluate safety and determine the maximum tolerated dose of the drug candidate.

In August they priced $300 million of convertible senior notes due 2024, not including the underwriter option. The notes will pay semiannual interest of 3% per year and cannot be redeemed prior to September 2021. The conversion rate for the notes will be 20.4891 shares of common stock for each $1,000 principal of notes- the initial conversion price of $48.81 is about 50% higher than the current share price. Combine proceeds with their second quarter cash balance of $215 million and their operational runway has been significantly extended from the original twelve month projection that management made.

As for future catalysts, third quarter earnings will be reported shortly, on November 2nd, with a conference call and live audio webcast to follow at 4:30 in the afternoon. I look forward to updates on payer coverage for Tymlos, which was already trending ahead of industry norms in the second quarter with 153 million covered lives (71% of US Commercial Lives and 30% of Medicare Lives).

Figure 3: New prescription ramp-up trend (source: Cantor Fitzgerald presentation)

The company plans to submit an sNDA to the FDA in connection with the ACTIVExtend results by year end. Also, the company's European Marketing Authorisation Application is under review by the CHMP (Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The company is now working to address issues raised in the second Day-180 List, with an opinion from the CHMP expected prior to the end of the year. Also prior to year end I expect results from the mid-stage vasomotor study evaluating Elacestrant. Management has also stated they intend to enter into partnerships for abaloparatide-SC outside the United States and Japan before launching in the European Union.

Shares of Radius Health are a Buy

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term. I would stay tuned for signs of strength in the share price and fundamentals to add to the position.

One risk is an unsuccessful commercial launch with Tymlos, as well as a slowdown in prescriptions or adoption of the product. Setbacks in gaining regulatory approval in the EU or failing to ink an ex-US (and Japanese) partnership would also pressure the share price. Setbacks in initiating trials with pipeline candidates (RAD1901 and RAD140) or enrolling patients would be a significant negative. Disappointments in third quarter earnings could add to near term downside.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: For the sake of full disclosure, readers should be aware that I occasionally collaborate and provide research for The Biotech Forum in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace.